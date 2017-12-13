Steelseries Arctis 7 review: The best gaming headset bar none

Readers, I think I’ve found it. The perfect gaming headset. For me, anyway. Thanks to a simple strip of fabric, Steelseries’ Arctis 7 is hands down the most comfortable gaming headset I’ve ever used. Instead of cushioning that damnable headband with memory foam and other such gubbins you normally find in online mattress ads, Steelseries’ so-called ‘ski-goggle’ design puts all the weight on a stretchy piece of material that wraps tightly, but snugly round your skull, while the main aluminium frame sits suspended above your head. No pinching, no headache, nothing. It’s beautiful.
You can adjust the tautness of the fabric with its tough velcro fastening on the side should it prove too small or large out of the box, and you can even buy additional bands to spice up its design should you feel like a change. Combine that with two supremely soft ear cups, great wireless audio, a swathe of controls and the fact it costs just £135 (or £100 over at Amazon at time of writing) – a relative bargain compared to the Steelseries’ equally good but £200+ Siberia 800 – and the Arctis 7 makes a great first impression.
Indeed, having spent many hours listening to both this and the Siberia 800 in quick succession, its audio quality is nigh on identical. I certainly couldn’t tell much of a difference between them, as everything from soundtracks to in-game audio sounded just as clear and balanced as the other.
What the Arctis 7 lacks, of course, is the Siberia’s fancy-pants receiver box, opting instead for a simple USB transmitter. The long cable provides a bit of flexibility, giving you the freedom to place it on your desk to improve its range rather than have it collecting dust behind your PC, but it’s still fundamentally a USB dongle. You also get a 3.5mm analogue cable for wired use, plus a micro USB cable for charging, but that’s pretty much it. No special chat cables and certainly no optical S/PDIF.
Not that that really matters, as the Siberia 800 was, in all honesty, a bit of a faff to set up. The Arctis 7, on the other hand, is much simpler. You just plug it in, and you’re more or less off. Okay, I had to download some drivers using Steelseries’ Engine software before I could actually start using them, but that’s much less painful than fiddling about with the Siberia 800’s box menu and setting up each individual source one by one.
Engine also lets you enable the Arctis 7’s DTS X 7.1 surround sound feature, but I wouldn’t recommend it. As discussed in my Siberia 800 review, any kind of surround sound support – especially 7.1 – is all a bit of a fudge when it comes to headphones, as you’ve still fundamentally only got two speakers instead of seven and a subwoofer. Instead, it’s all done virtually via software, which can be a bit spotty depending on what kind of standard it’s using.
In the Arctis 7’s case, I found turning on DTS X only made music sound a bit fake and synthetic, so I left it turned off. I also didn’t feel the need to mess with Engine’s onboard equaliser nonsense, and its three preset modes (Game, Movie and Music) all sounded much of a muchness. As a result, I left it in the default Game mode.
The retractable mic can also be adjusted via Engine. Here, you can adjust the volume and sidetone (how much you can hear your own voice when speaking into the microphone), but once you’ve configured it to your liking, you shouldn’t have to open it again. Indeed, I found the default settings to be plenty good enough, and the mic was a heck of a lot clearer and less muffly than the one on the Siberia 800.
In fact, I’d even go as far as saying it was as good as, if not better, than the Sennheiser GSP 350‘s microphone, particularly as the Arctis 7’s mute button on the left ear cup turns the mic a cheeky shade of red to let you know it’s not in use – a huge improvement on simply lifting the mic arm up towards your head and constantly second-guessing whether you’ve done it right or not.
Admittedly, the microphone’s background noise cancellation could use a bit of improvement, as I could still hear myself typing and clicking my mouse while I was testing it, but on the whole, it puts in a respectable performance. You even get a music and chat mix slider on the right ear cup, too, letting you dial down a game’s background music so you can focus entirely on multiplayer chat, or filter out those screaming 12-year-olds entirely if you’d rather concentrate on those thumping victory tunes.
Did I also mention just how comfy it is? For me, that’s what really seals the deal on the Arctis 7. The fact it sounds great and has an excellent microphone is just a bonus at this point, as I’ve never found anything I can wear for more than an hour in all my years of headphone testing. I could easily wear these all day without batting an eyelid, and its closed-back design means you can also use it around other people without grating on everyone’s nerves. As such, I’d heartily recommend the Arctis 7 to anyone who values comfort as much as I do.
Of course, if you don’t fancy spending this much on a wireless headset, or just want a plain, old wired one, the good news is that the rest of the Arctis series has exactly the same design and uses exactly the same audio drivers as its flagship cousin, guaranteeing a near-identical listening experience minus a few features. The wired £110 Arctis 5, for instance, can be used over USB and 3.5mm analogue and comes with RGB lighting on the ear cups, or you can get the entry-level Arctis 3, which just has a regular 3.5mm connection for £90. The latter is also available as a £135 wireless Bluetooth headset, but it’s worth bearing in mind that neither Arctis 3 model comes with the chat mix feature.
Whatever model you decide to go with, though, there’s no denying that Steelseries’ Arctis range is a tough act to follow. The Arctis 7 in particular is now my headset of choice for overall comfort, and future headsets will have to work very hard indeed to knock it off its throne.
13/12/2017 at 10:48 Ghostwise says:
The ergonomy also seems compatible with Asari crests, which is a big plus in my book.
13/12/2017 at 10:53 Person of Interest says:
The Siberia 800 review link should point here: link to rockpapershotgun.com
13/12/2017 at 11:08 Nelyeth says:
I used to think my Steelseries Siberia v2 was the greatest headset ever, but after two of these died in my loving and tender care (the retractable microphones were definitely too short-lived), I decided to buy an Arctis 5. And boy oh boy, what a lovely piece of hardware it is. The chat mix has become something I can not imagine playing without, and the red light when the mic’s muted is great.
But what seals the deal, as Katharine says, is how comfortable it is. No more shall I be massaging my head and ears after a long gaming session. The fabric band is a straight upgrade from the suspended plastic thing of the Siberia, and I think Katharine has pretty much summed up all the reasons why it’s so damn good.
The oval ear cups are perfect, since they encompass the whole ear without pinching anything, while I’ve found round ear cups to often be uncomfortable after a while. There are also hinges so you can “fold” them, to make it a bit easier to transport in a bag or around your neck (perhaps a picture of it in its folded position would have been good?).
13/12/2017 at 11:31 Mungrul says:
Hmmm, headphone 7.1 is a bit of a fudge you say?
Have you tried one of the Sennheiser 7.1 headsets Katherine?
I’ve had my PC363D set since 2013. It’s the best headset I’ve ever owned, and the 7.1 certainly isn’t a “fudge”. I can definitely tell the difference between stereo and 7.1; just this weekend was a clear example.
I was playing The Division with a friend, and couldn’t work out why I was only hearing his footsteps on the left and right axis, as opposed to the full 360 soundscape I’ve grown used to.
Turns out, I’d used my Rift since I’d last used my Sennheiser headset in game, and the Sennheiser’s control had defaulted back to stereo. As soon as I enabled 7.1 again, the 360 soundscape was immediately audible, and I could tell whether my friend was in front or behind me as well as to the left or right.
If you think the Steelseries 7.1 is a fudge, maybe they’re not “the best gaming headset bar none” after all?
13/12/2017 at 11:59 cqdemal says:
3D audio stuff does work as intended. The thing is it also invariably introduces some kind of distortion to the audio. I opted for a Sennheiser Game One instead of the 363D because of this – and because I just like how it sounds more.
Open-back headphones aren’t for everyone but I’d highly suggest anyone who thinks they’ve found the best gaming headset to try a Game One. I honestly can’t go back to anything else. Opinions ahoy!
13/12/2017 at 13:00 Mungrul says:
That’s very strange, cqdemal. I’ve never noticed any form of audio distortion on my 363D. Also, are you sure you’re not thinking of the 373D? That’s the contemporary version of the 363D. The 363D is no longer available.
Regardless, I had the 360D G4ME and the 350D prior to the 363D, and the 363D is definitely the best of the bunch. And it makes my Astro A40 headset look positively stupid. That’s got nice audio quality, but the comfort and durability are terrible in comparison.
13/12/2017 at 12:46 BlankedyBlank says:
So this entirely depends on your definition of ‘fudge’. In any case, it’s not true 7.1 sound as the headphones only have 2 drivers, and both sets use third party technology to imitate surround sound (based on how our brains process audio). The Steelseries use DTS’ solution, whereas the Sennheisers use Dolby’s. Both are household names with surround sound, and their implementations are nigh on identical in my experience.
Katherine does only mention listening to music with it on – which would always sound worse. I don’t seem to remember her having many FPS games in her repertoire where positional audio is a boon, so perhaps she just didn’t notice or test it in-game.
13/12/2017 at 12:11 spindoctor says:
I just got these, and I would second the comfort – the headband is great and the cups fit fine over my (slightly larger than average?) ears fine. The range is also pretty good, sound fine upstairs (pc is downstairs), and ok (some distortion) in the garden – useful for wandering around on Skype
13/12/2017 at 12:12 Lars Westergren says:
My one annoyance with this, is that when I pick it up after a while and hold on “on” button, sometimes it makes a long loud beeping noise.
Maybe it is when it has gone into standby and expected a short press or would turn on as soon as audio started streaming or something. But I wish it would just shut up and turn on.
13/12/2017 at 12:34 barelyhomosapien says:
So my experience of the Arctis 7 is the opposite. It’s easily the worst headset I’ve ever owned, having had the Hyperx Cloud II and the Planstronic Gamescom 780 before that.
The sound has no depth whatsoever, music is a muddled wincy mess of mids and highs and games have no punch or weight to them. It has the worst software 7.1 of any of the gaming headsets I’ve used.
The “best mic in gaming” is barely better than the one on the much cheaper cloud II, just a bit louder and a little clearer.
I was really excited when I bought mine and returned it after a weekend because they really aren’t worth the price, with the sound quality you get.
I bought a pair of AKG K702’s with a vmoda in line boom mic, which cost me about the same as the Arctis 7 did, instead.
They are lighter, more comfortable and have a huge sound stage, they have more bass than the Arctis 7’s and a staggering increase in sound clarity.
There is honestly no reason to be buying gaming headsets as things stand unless you NEED wireless. You can get audiophile level headphones and better quality inline boom mics together, for the same £100-£150 price tag and get better sound quality for both your ears and the people your speaking to.
Outside of rare exceptions gaming headsets are 80% PR and flashy design, 20% audio design.
13/12/2017 at 13:47 Harlander says:
How’s the battery life on this?
13/12/2017 at 14:40 fenchurch says:
Friends don’t let friends buy gaming headsets. Not true anymore?