The RPS Advent Calendar, Dec 13th

Many of us go home to spend time with our families during the Christmas period. These are good times. Nothing awkward or melancholy will happen.
It’s Night in the Woods!
John: I’m very excited to see what’s coming in this month’s Director’s Cut of Night In The Woods. It’s because I’m wondering if one of my favourite games of 2017 might be getting a better ending.
Endings aren’t nearly as important as it’s often argued. I adored Night In The Woods in many ways. It is, one one level, one of the most extraordinary pieces of gaming writing I can remember, set in a vividly beautiful 2D world, exploring a mindset utterly different from any of my own experiences. I was transported into this disaffected space of directionless ennui and depression, unlike any of my own muddle of mental illness. I really cannot think of another game that has so effectively and affectingly had me experience someone else’s life. Although this experience isn’t without qualification.
The silly ending has no impact on any of that, really. It does rather rewrite a lot of what I thought was happening, and none of it for the better, but it doesn’t take away from any of the incredible moments along the way. The terrible fight my cat-like character Mae has with her mum, and the crazed need I felt to patch things up with her following, sticks with me months later. And the incidental, the overheard conversations, the snippets of other characters’ lives, that I pieced together into meaningful narratives as I walked by. And so, so many other things.
It took me a long while to find my way in. I struggled to like the game’s voice for the longest time. And then, the more I lived it, the more I understood it. I resented Mae’s perspective, I wanted to shake her, tell her to recognise just how much she has, to snap out of her behaviour. All horrible, terrible responses. The more time I spent with her, the more I understood her, if not empathised with her.
And I struggled with the lack of involvement for too long. For many hours, your main role is to press “next”. As I said in my review, “I would absolutely watch this TV show, but I really resent being asked to crank a handle to do so.” This begins to change.
But it all pales when I remember. When I think back to moments, conversations, late-night emotionally exhausted outbursts, and mall break-ins. I adore it as I recall it. I think that’s what matters most.
Alice: Unlike John ‘The Dad’ Walker, I empathise with Mae too much. Oh god, all too much. So I like all the colours and antics and adventures and crimes and friends as well as the oh so many regrets and so emotional gaps that are hard to look at, let alone cross. I’m definitely not onboard with that handle-cranking comment either; beyond the importance of exploring the town myself, even just getting around I was happy bouncing on cars and kicking through leaves.
What a wonderful tired town full of wonderful tired people.
13/12/2017 at 17:04 DashingDorm says:
Crimes.
13/12/2017 at 17:08 leinaht says:
GOTY forever. I live in the same city as the devs and it very much captures the feel of a Western Pennsylvania small town struggling to survive divestment. Also it’s beautiful and the music is beautiful, and my weekend will be consumed by Weird Autumn. Go Smelters!
13/12/2017 at 18:53 Razakel says:
GO SMELTERS!
13/12/2017 at 20:23 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
I’m not from PA, but I’ve spent a lot of my life living in the upper midwest and rust belt in similar areas, and boy does this game capture the feeling of that area and era perfectly.
13/12/2017 at 17:16 Babymech says:
I know there’s no point in making the comparison, or trying to establish relative quality… but I get unaccountably frustrated whenever someone prefers the writing of Life is Strange over Night in the Woods. It’s hella lame.
13/12/2017 at 19:40 Stingy McDuck says:
Gregg rulz ok
I loved this game. Never before had I cared so much for characters in a video game, it only happened with cartoons. But this game made like to watch these characters and their antics, care about what X character thought of Y character. The final levels made me very nervous because of the outcome they were suggesting. I really hope the developers get the accolades they deserve.
13/12/2017 at 19:49 nattydee says:
Crimes! I’ve been listening to the soundtrack a lot lately. It’s funny, I’ve totally convinced myself the last act + ending of this game don’t even exist – they add so little and depart so much from the themes the rest of the game establishes I couldn’t even be disappointed playing them the first time, just a little confused.
Anyway I adore well-written, well-composed, pretty handle-cranking games – there’s something exquisitely calming about games in which the gameplay really just serves the writing and story (and if you get a bit tired of that, you can always go play that surprisingly deep minigame on Mae’s laptop). Can’t wait for the Director’s cut
13/12/2017 at 20:30 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
Glad to see NITW made it onto the calendar. This game surprised me, I hadn’t been keeping track of it and went into it blind, and I’m glad I did. For what it’s worth I don’t think the ending is as bad as most people say- spoiler warning, it ties into the theme of small-town evaporation and desperation that underpins the whole game nicely, and you can find some clues about the group in Mae’s house before they actually get revealed. It could definitely be a better ending, but it was far from the worst way to wrap up the game either.
That said, the real magic of the game does lie in the path to the end rather than getting there. I don’t agree with the crank analogy though, there’s definitely optional stuff along the way. If you don’t go out of your way to explore you’ll definitely miss things like the rat babies in Mallard’s Tomb (and the delightful soundtrack that comes with!), or the homeless man behind the church, for example.
13/12/2017 at 20:31 MikoSquiz says:
I do wish they’d done a better job of tying the story-per-se into the background and character work that forms the bulk of the game. In particular, pulling a minor variation on “maybe that stuff was all just a dream” is, I feel, the worst possible place they could’ve gone with it.