Minecraft Java testing official texture makeover

A minor makeover is coming up the good ol’ original Java version of Minecraft, keeping those same blocky looks but remaking textures. Touching up everything from blocks to items and enemies, the new textures look like Minecraft but a little nicer. If you fancy seeing for yourself, hey, you can download and test this today. This is all unrelated to–and quite different from–the 4K HDR fanciness and Super Duper Graphics Pack coming to Minecraft’s separate Windows 10 edition, which between them are adding all sorts of incongruous lighting effects.
Mojangeers have made new versions of most–but not all–textures, fancying up a lot of the game. From what I’ve seen, they’re decent on the whole. They’re still Minecraft-y but just better? I like the tree leaves:
“But these aren’t changes we’re making lightly,” Mojang said in today’s announcement, “we want your feedback before we even consider adding them to the game.” So you can download the test textures as as add-on texture pack and see what you think. Mojang invite feedback on their forum and Reddit.
Hit the blog post for download links and instructions. The pack is made for Minecraft version 1.12, so expect wonkiness if you’re playing an earlier version.
Minecraft has a squillion fan-made texture packs by now, but a change to the baseline is still welcome.
14/12/2017 at 19:21 Jalan says:
“Mojangeers” seems like something that was funny inside a thought but in print comes out awkward and interrupts the flow of the article.
I know, my life is a void of joyless agony.
14/12/2017 at 19:44 Jeremy says:
But the void is just so cozy.
14/12/2017 at 19:57 baseless_drivel says:
To me, it sounds like exactly like something the writers at RPS would do.
Editor: “Hmm, this article is written… too well. You very well know we can’t please 100% of all readers, and we need to ensure this never happens. Refer to Chapter 3 of the RPS style manual for some tips.”
14/12/2017 at 20:04 Massenstein says:
Didn’t think about it before you mentioned it and… nope, still not seeing what’s the problem. Mojangeer. Nice, informative word. Mojangeer mojangeer mojangeer.
14/12/2017 at 20:31 Cvnk says:
The problem for me was I spent too much time trying to work out how to pronounce it.
MOJAN-JEER. MOJAN-GEER. MOJANG-ER. MOJANG-EER
14/12/2017 at 20:54 quat says:
They call themselves “Mojangstas”, and I can’t decide if that’s worse or not.
14/12/2017 at 19:23 Drib says:
But I’m used to old minecraft and I don’t like change.
But other than that, yeah sure fine. There’s plenty of texture packs and people switch round all the time.
Honestly I’m a bit surprised Java Minecraft still gets updates. I’d have expected Microsoft to end support on it and require everyone to buy Windows 10 version with piles of microtransactions, etc.
… Seeing minecraft makes me want to install TFCraft again and go be stone age. Brb in 100 hours.
14/12/2017 at 21:31 morse says:
Ha- I saw this and felt the same way. I know there are reasons for pushing minecraft into the whole 4K HDR thing, but it seems sort of silly.
Also, check out technodefirmacraft if you haven’t yet. Adds a bunch of fun mods to the endgame of TFC.
14/12/2017 at 19:24 stevex says:
I’d say that this is barely a “makeover”. More like minor texture rework.
14/12/2017 at 19:27 LTK says:
That’s…nice. The default textures have always been ugly as sin so it’s good that they’re making some improvements, but given that there must be about a million custom texture packs available now, the vast majority of them blowing the default textures out of the water, I’m not exactly jumping for joy.
14/12/2017 at 22:25 Kefren says:
I’m confused – the old ones look better than the new?
14/12/2017 at 23:00 Seafoam says:
I played Minecraft since the first alphas and this feels just wrong. I get that they look nicer but it feels like a desecration of Notch’s craftsmanship.
Obviously you could just say “Its just a dumb videogame” but it all started with one man’s dedication and ended up selling for 2 billion, so I feel like it deserves the same reverence as any artwork.
The gobblestone and trees were there since the game’s very birth, you don’t start just futzing with it, it’s fundamental damnit!
14/12/2017 at 23:07 TheAngriestHobo says:
The header image is weird. I’m seeing a slightly different texture with the exact same graphical quality. It hardly looks like a momentous change.
14/12/2017 at 23:14 Spacewalk says:
I think that this is a good way of going about it. Change it enough so it looks noticeably different but not so much that it puts off anyone who is used to the current look.
14/12/2017 at 23:43 Sin Vega says:
It is small, but it’ll probably look a lot more obviously different in game, when you’re surrounded by hundreds of slightly changed blocks rather than looking at stills of a few.