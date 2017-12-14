And now it’s Star Citizen vs Crytek

It wouldn’t be 2012-2018 (and who knows how much longer) without a Star Citizen controversy. Chris Robert’s mega-crowdfunded space-everything game has been subject to a great deal of scrutiny about what it’s spent its half-decade and its $173 million dollars on, but a brand new curveball is that his studios Cloud Imperium Games and Roberts Space Industries are being sued by Crysis and CryEngine makers Crytek.
Up until last year, Star Citizen was built using CryEngine, but now Crytek are arguing there’s been a breach of contract and copyright infringement. They’re after an injunction which, if successful, wouldn’t mean good things for that release date we’ve been holding out for.
Crytek, who also flog their CryEngine tech to other developers, have lawyered up partly because they claimed that Star Citizen’s bifurcation into two separately-sold titles (the other being singleplayer campaign module Squadron 42) constitutes a violation of the original single-game license. I.e. that they’re making two games when they only paid for the rights to use the engine for one.
Cloud Imperium Games and RSI, for their part, point out that they stopped using CryEngine last December, and now use Amazon’s Lumberyard engine instead. “This is a meritless lawsuit that we will defend vigorously against,” CIG told Gamasutra in a statement, “including recovering from Crytek any costs incurred in this matter.”
However, it’s the engine-switch itself which forms part of Crytek’s complaint, with their also arguing that agreements about the use of Cryengine logos in Star Citizen promotional materials have been violated too.
Furthermore, Crytek allege that they have seen lines of on-screen code that in Star Citizen promotional development videos that suggest it is still using CryEngine in some way. These waters are only muddied further by the fact that Lumberyard itself is built around CryEngine tech.
To boot, Crytek allege that the Star Citizen folk have not fully disclosed modifications they made to CryEngine during development, as was also in the original contract.
Oof, basically. As well as damages, some but not all of which amount to $75,000, Crytek are seeking an injunction that would prevent any continued use of their code. If it did turn out (and it might well not, of course) to be the case that Star Citizen or Squadron 42 still used elements of CryEngine, we can surely expect the painstaking removal process to add a big chunk of time to its already epic development cycle.
Expect this to be long, messy and expensive.
You can read the full lawsuit, filed in a California district court, here, if you’re so inclined.
14/12/2017 at 10:31 Creamice says:
Hmm. This does not look like “patent-trolling”.
Seems like a good, justified case for Crytek.
Wonder what defense they would have for these infractions.
14/12/2017 at 10:40 distantlurker says:
Yeah to be fair, that 2 games, 1 license is a solid case and gives grounds for the injunction.
Don’t see why they can’t settle this quickly OOC tho.
14/12/2017 at 11:26 Love Albatross says:
>Don’t see why they can’t settle this quickly OOC tho.
If they could have, they would have imo.
My understanding (not a lawyer and not a Californian so correct me if I’m wrong) is that Cali courts take an extremely unfavourable view of frivolous lawsuits. If they got to this stage without first attempting to negotiate with CIG that would seem to be very negligent and could end with them getting fined by the courts. Looking into the law firm on CryTek’s side I find it difficult to believe that would happen. We’re hearing about this now because CryTek has exhausted other avenues.
14/12/2017 at 13:05 dahools says:
As the S42 Campaign is not out yet all they have to do is bundle it with the PU currently not technically out either. (In testing). Merge them together via marketing and this goes away completely. It like saying the single player campaign in COD is separate from the multi side. Don’t know nowadays but they always used to have separate exe’s anyway.
14/12/2017 at 13:26 Mokinokaro says:
That’s only a small part of the lawsuit though.
14/12/2017 at 13:30 Janichsan says:
The difference is that Squadron 42 will be (and actually is already) sold as separate product.
14/12/2017 at 13:40 Ergates_Antius says:
It’s not out yet, but they’ve already been selling it as a separate game.
14/12/2017 at 20:43 Smaug says:
I am shocked they did not consult Crytek beforehand, like come on.
14/12/2017 at 21:10 2late2die says:
As I understand, CIG bought CryEngine outright – link to forums.robertsspaceindustries.com
This means they weren’t using the license and so weren’t bound by its conditions when they decided to switch to Lumberyard. Am I missing something here?
14/12/2017 at 10:36 Microrocksima says:
Fighting a lawsuit would presumably require considerable funds.
I wonder how backers of the game will feel about this if it turns out that CIG have been negligent.
14/12/2017 at 12:21 automatic says:
Lawsuit stretch goal.
14/12/2017 at 18:01 tomimt says:
Denial, like always. In many ways, the most HC backers of SC remind me of cultists, who believe the leaders can do no wrong.
14/12/2017 at 10:38 Bilateralrope says:
I wasn’t aware that Star Citizen changed game engines. Is that ever a good idea ?
14/12/2017 at 10:40 jezcentral says:
Lumberyard IS CryEngine.
14/12/2017 at 10:54 Bilateralrope says:
In terms of code, Lumberyard is derived from CryEngine. But one of the things Crytek are claiming is that they had an agreement that SC would only use Crytek. The fact that Amazon owns Lumberyard means that the court is likely to view it as a different engine.
14/12/2017 at 12:29 Mokinokaro says:
Plus the fact that CIG’s bugsmashing streams have them using Cryengine’s editors (Lumberyard’s are different) which means the “switch” was likely a smokescreen to try and avoid the Crytek obligations.
They’ve been caught red handed and have the choice of admitting they switched engines (violating the termination agreement) or admitting they didn’t (violating the rest.)
CIG has utterly screwed themselves and almost guaranteed there will be no game, at least made by them.
14/12/2017 at 10:38 Humppakummitus says:
75K? Just give them a couple of ships.
14/12/2017 at 12:41 Mokinokaro says:
That’s the minimum you can claim in California court.
Crytek is asking for much much more. Probably in the millions.
14/12/2017 at 13:45 Turkey says:
Fine.
Throw in a space station.
14/12/2017 at 16:04 satsui says:
And my axe!
14/12/2017 at 10:39 KillahMate says:
Um, what the hell? Lumberyard is not ‘built around CryEngine tech’ – Lumberyard IS Cryengine. Lumberyard is a fork of CryEngine 3.8.1! It’s got CryEngine code coming out of its ears! It’s even a fork of the same version of CryEngine Star Citizen was using, which is why it apparently took Cloud Imperium Games one day and two engineers to switch Star Citizen over to Lumberyard.
This is so weird. Is Crytek counting on people not knowing that Lumberyard is CryEngine? It’s public information, including many pages of programmers discussing what was actually changed or added by Amazon, which at the time Star Citizen switched was apparently ‘not much yet’.
14/12/2017 at 10:42 Bilateralrope says:
I can see two possibilities:
– Crytek started this lawsuit, knowing they will lose if it reaches court, but hoping that they can settle with CiG paying them less than it would cost CiG to fight it.
– Crytek saw lines of code that they know aren’t in Lumberyard.
14/12/2017 at 10:44 IgrokU says:
OR, SC bought the code in 2014 and doesn’t feel the need to pay again.
14/12/2017 at 11:19 Love Albatross says:
According to the legal filing they did not buy the code in 2014, not in a way that allows them to do whatever they want with no repercussions. This suit has come about because CryTek says they had a contract drawn up with CIG with specifics about how and where the engine would be used and how it would benefit CryTek.
14/12/2017 at 10:45 KillahMate says:
Considering the desperate state Crytek is in right now I admit I’m leaning towards the first of those possibilities.
14/12/2017 at 11:34 Love Albatross says:
Obviously CryTek wants to get paid, but that does not mean their claims are false. If even part of what the suit alleges is true they have every right to pursue this.
And there’s no way the law firm they have jumped on board without checking it first. One of the partners was on the winning side of Oculus Rift vs Zenimax. They’re not doing this for fun, they think there’s a good chance of winning.
14/12/2017 at 13:26 Sakkura says:
There was no winning side in that lawsuit.
14/12/2017 at 12:30 Mokinokaro says:
Crytek could very well be in those dire straits because CIG’s not been paying them.
14/12/2017 at 15:54 LacSlyer says:
While that’s easy to assume, something else to consider is the very week that CIG announced they were switching engines Crytek downsized and closed several offices literally days before. While that could be extreme coincidence, they likely have a valid lawsuit on their hands here.
14/12/2017 at 11:17 Love Albatross says:
Just because LY is forked from CE that does not mean it isn’t a separate engine for licensing purposes.
But it doesn’t matter anyway, because going by what’s alleged in the suit they’re screwed either way.
Either CIG has switched to LY, in which case they’re in breach of the contract, or they haven’t actually switched, and they’re in breach of the contract. And the LY switch/not switch is irrelevant for the time leading up to it, when CryTek are alleging CIG were in breach of contract for not paying royalties and not passing back code changes.
14/12/2017 at 12:31 Mokinokaro says:
LY has different code/map editors integrated.
CIG is still openly using the Cryengine editors which means they’ve likely not switched.
14/12/2017 at 15:58 Anti-Skub says:
Lawsuits don’t generally hinge on how informed the public is.
14/12/2017 at 10:48 jezcentral says:
I’ll be interested to see how this plays out. Crytek is collapsing. It needs to get its currently devved game out, and for that to be successful, if they are to have any chance of being here in a few years’ time.
What we are seeing is Crytek’s very one-eyed version of events. (Naturally, as it is a court case.) I find it very hard to believe that CIG won’t be able to turn around and highlight a LOAD of stuff that Crytek didn’t do, after they imploded, and argue that they invalidated any contractual obligations first (if they concede there are any).
Points like “CIG promised us bug fixes for our own engine” beggar belief. (Coincidentally, a begging bowl is their current financial strategy.)
14/12/2017 at 12:21 Ergates_Antius says:
If it’s in the contract then it’s not “they promised us”, it’s “they signed a contract agreeing to”.
14/12/2017 at 14:42 PiiSmith says:
Do you have a source on this struggle of Crytek? I would like to read it up myself.
14/12/2017 at 19:21 dahools says:
link to rockpapershotgun.com
I’m sure you can type CRYTEK into a search bar on your own to get more info. There are several RPS articles.
14/12/2017 at 15:57 LacSlyer says:
One thing that I personally think suggests this isn’t just a money grab lawsuit is that CIG announced switching engines days after Crytek announced downsizing and closing several of their offices. As well, considering it’s been a year since the announcement they likely didn’t just come up with this idea now for the lawsuit and have been working on it since then, which suggests a very well formed lawsuit.
14/12/2017 at 16:15 Baines says:
So you want CIG to take the Silicon Knights approach? Chris Roberts does sometimes act a bit like Denis Dyack.
(Silicon Knights sued Epic, claiming that Epic sabotaged them and other licensees with Unreal Engine 3. Epic countered by suing Silicon Knights for copyright infringement and breach of contract. The case went through the courts for several years, with Epic winning in the end and Silicon Knights being ordered to destroy all their code that was derived from UE3 and to recall and destroy all unsold games that had such code. Dyack and friends jumped ship, and Silicon Knights filed for bankruptcy a couple of years after the ruling.)
14/12/2017 at 18:25 GDorn says:
Maybe Crytek should hold a kickstarter for a game they might deliver in a decade.
14/12/2017 at 18:41 Dave L. says:
This is the most bonkers thing to me about the contract. Apparently CIG’s contract with Crytek had them agreeing to essentially take over development of Crytek’s engine? Why would anybody agree to that? That’s not how engine licensing has ever worked!
14/12/2017 at 10:49 Chalky says:
This 75k figure is a bit of a red herring here. The reason the document mentions this figure specifically is because this is the threshold for a law suit like this in California. The complaint just says that the figure is far in excess of the 75k minimum threshold and therefore they qualify to file the suit.
I very much imagine that the real amount they’re after in will run into the millions.
The lawsuit seems very serious indeed if the accusations are proven. CIG appear to be insisting that they’ve migrated away from CryEngine – but the complaint says they signed an exclusive contract with CryTek to only use CryEngine so their defense is literally admitting to one of the offenses that they are accused of.
Looking forward to hearing more details on this come out, but I imagine this will be the death blow to an already limping project.
14/12/2017 at 12:32 Dinger says:
A sensible and succinct comment. The key is exactly what the contract says as opposed to what the complaint says. If the contract does say that RSI agrees to use CryEngine exclusively, well RSI now claims that they’re not using CryEngine but rather Lumberyard. It doesn’t matter if much of Lumberyard is CryEngine; both parties claim it’s different. If both RSI wants to claim it’s the same, then they lose on the complaint there.
So it hinges on the contract (and how well both parties fulfilled the terms of the contract). The part of the complaint that alleges that RSI’s attorney might have used his privileged knowledge of CryTek (having previously worked with them) and then hired the guy who negotiated CryTek’s side of the contract suggests that something more may be at stake here.
14/12/2017 at 11:05 Spacewalk says:
It’s a rich man’s world.
14/12/2017 at 11:12 svge says:
Out of interest… How is it that an engine that’s built upon Cryengine and includes the same code as Cryengine not owned by Crytek?
14/12/2017 at 11:22 Love Albatross says:
In the same way that Bethesda’s Creation engine is not owned by the people that own Gamebryo.
14/12/2017 at 11:39 phuzz says:
Or Valve’s GoldSrc (ie HalfLife 1) engine isn’t owned by ID (it’s based on the Quake and Quake 2 engines).
Wait, we are playing “who’s graphics engine came from where” aren’t we?
14/12/2017 at 12:35 Mokinokaro says:
When they were desperate for cash Crytek sold their source code to Amazon.
Incidentally StarEngine was forked from version 3.7 while Lumberyard forked from 3.8 and a lot changed between those versions.
CIG claimed they integrated their code into LY within a few days which seems very unlikely.
14/12/2017 at 12:40 Excors says:
Crytek still owns a large amount of the code in Lumberyard, in the copyright sense of ownership. But they sold Amazon a license to use that code and to sub-license it to other people, for reportedly ~$50M. Amazon chose to sub-license it for free to anyone who wants it, with the restriction that you can’t use it with non-Amazon cloud services.
Most software has multiple copyright owners. CryEngine includes open source code that’s owned by various third-party developers. Lumberyard includes code owned by Amazon, plus Crytek and third-party developers. Star Citizen’s engine includes code owned by CIG/RSI, plus Amazon and Crytek and third-party developers. That’s all fine and normal – you just need copyright licenses from all those owners (or from appropriate sub-licensors).
But from this lawsuit it sounds like Crytek isn’t really complaining about copyright violation anyway, they’re complaining about CIG/RSI breaching a contract (“Game License Agreement”) they signed with Crytek to exclusively use CryEngine (which it seems reasonable to interpret as “CryEngine as released by Crytek under Crytek’s copyright licensing terms, including paying licensing fees and royalties to Crytek”), and that contract (they think) isn’t nullified just because CIG/RSI stopped using CryEngine. Presumably the outcome will depend on the exact wording of that agreement.
14/12/2017 at 11:40 TotallyUseless says:
Wait what? Crytek is still alive? I thought their studios have closed down.
One can speculate that Crytek may be trying to milk cash off from Star Citizen since Crytek is a dying company… on the other hand, more chance to screw Star Citizen is always for the good of all whom they have inconvenienced. =))
14/12/2017 at 12:33 Love Albatross says:
Something that this suit reveals is that CryTek was responsible for a lot of the early work on the Star Citizen, including the initial demos and promotional work for the Kickstarter. So CIG gathered crowd funding based on the work of a third party.
If backers are gonna feel salty about anything, start there.
14/12/2017 at 13:37 Dreggsao says:
My money is on all of this coming to nothing with CIG counter-suing Crytek also for breach of contract.
Just an uninformed guess though.
14/12/2017 at 14:41 Mokinokaro says:
With backer money if they do so.
The allegations alone have to be sending waves of doubt through all but the most cult-like of Star Citizen backers.
14/12/2017 at 14:57 ScottTFrazer says:
So, most of the ones still buying ships? I’m not sure anything can shake their confidence
14/12/2017 at 13:47 Drib says:
I get the impression of hungry scavengers picking at a corpse, honestly.
14/12/2017 at 14:52 Hmm-Hmm. says:
Release date? This backer wonders if it will ever release in the first place. A release date is the least of my concerns regarding SC. Heck, I’m more worried about all the people who put a ton of money into it and the fact that RSI seem to think that’s all a-okay.
14/12/2017 at 14:58 aircool says:
Hmmm… news of a lawsuit. Best think of a quick way to raise some cash, perhaps selling some virtual land might do the trick.
If L. Ron Hubbard had invented a video game, it would be Star Citizen.
14/12/2017 at 15:07 Neutrino says:
What’s the late Lord Baelish doing in Star Citizen?
14/12/2017 at 15:09 Chromatose says:
I’d normally be on CIG / RSI’s side here as Crytek have certainly not been saints in the past, but these are some pretty serious allegations. If even half of them turn out to be merited, it means that the Star Citizen guys acted in incredibly bad faith and deliberately shirked their contractual obligations. Really disappointing stuff.
14/12/2017 at 15:47 modzero says:
Certain smart guy is having a field day on Twitter. Unfortunately Twitter disabled counting the tweets in a thread (because those were useful, therefore untwitey), but it’s A Lot.
14/12/2017 at 16:16 SimbaLion says:
Star Citizen is crowdfunded. Regular every-day gamers have invested hundreds of millions of dollars into this product, and they want to see it released.
What this will actually do is backfire. Crytek hasn’t done anything important. The Far Cry series is mediocre, and the Crysis series was quickly forgotten. Star Citizen is the most anticipated game of the last 10 years and might continue to be for the next 10 years.
Crytek made a serious mistake when they decided to launch this lawsuit. They obviously gave zero thought to the consequences of their action. What can they hope to accomplish? Either to delay or kill Star Citizen, which will make them the most hated game development company in the history of video games, or to steal millions of dollars from gamers in some sort of settlement, which will also result in a whole lot of hate from gamers.
This lawsuit could very possibly destroy Crytek permanently.
14/12/2017 at 16:21 Chromatose says:
Thanks for that comprehensive and sober analysis of the lawsuit. I’m really glad that nobody is getting too emotionally invested in one side and is no way trying to whip up an angry gamermans mob.
14/12/2017 at 16:26 valuum says:
I particularly enjoyed the “most anticipated” part!
14/12/2017 at 16:33 Ergates_Antius says:
Took a while for the rabid SC fanboys to appear, but here they come.
Crytek haven’t done anything important, apart from release several best selling games and creating the Cryengine that Star Citizen is built upon.
What can they hope to accomplish? Well, get paid what they believe they’re due based on the contract they entered into with CIG. Or do you believe they should just say “Oh, well lots of people are looking forward to Star Citizen so we should just let CIG get away with breaching contract”. Does that honestly sound reasonable to you?
14/12/2017 at 16:43 Fitzmogwai says:
So you’re suggesting it’ll be another ten years before Star Citizen gets released?
Well okay, I’ll go along with that.
14/12/2017 at 17:11 RakeShark says:
Arglebargle was right.