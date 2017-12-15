Podcast: The worst games of the year

We’ve told you about the most overlooked games and what has us excited for next year, but we haven’t had a good grump yet on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. So this week the team discuss the worst games they played in 2017. John thinks the misogyny of House Party puts it firmly in the bin, and Brendan is still wiping the red dust from his eyes after woeful survival game Rokh. But Matt can’t bring himself to call any game terrible, not even Star Wars Battlefront 2.
It’s not all negative vibes, however. We’ve also been smiling at pretty and poignant Gorogoa, climbing a mountain in Getting Over It, and shooting our way through Destiny 2‘s Curse of Osiris expansion. We’re only a bit scroogey.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. The worst music of the year is by Jack de Quidt.
Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
Links:
Star Wars Battlefront 2 multiplayer review
…or martian survival game Rokh
Play Empyrion: Galactic Survival instead!
Podcast chat about Need For Speed Payback
Consider not playing House Party
Caveblazers is good, shame about the ending
We took a real comedian to Comedy Night
Fortnite’s 50 vs 50 mode is good, says Fraser
Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris trailer
Bungie admit Destiny 2 endgame was daft
15/12/2017 at 21:38 rubmon says:
House Party seems more of a silly porn thing to me, but I can see it would easily trigger extremists to call it misogyny.
As for Matt, have him browse through the deluge of crap related to Steam Direct and I’m sure he’ll quickly change his mind about not calling any game terrible.
15/12/2017 at 22:55 April March says:
I’m pretty sure House Party can be both. In fact, misogyny is pretty much the natural state of silly porn things.