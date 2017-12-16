What are we all playing this weekend?

Wotcha gang. I’m writing this at 3:47am on Saturday after returning from revelry following our parent company’s AGM. I’m certainly not saying Adam and I are the best at karaoke but by god, he gave it his all in our duets. I think we got through Common People, Blue Monday, Love Is A Battlefield, The Love Cats, How Soon Is Now, Wonderwall (we didn’t queue it but hey), Sabotage, Gold… right, yes, all this would be why my throat is raw. Time to neck a litre of water and a whole chapstick then bed.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what’s occupying our screens.
Adam: [Excused following his karaoke efforts -ed.]
Alec: [Fired for not coming to karaoke -ed.]
Alice:
As we roll on through the RPS advent calendar
, I have a few games I’d like to revisit to reflect. I’ll probably still say “It’s a good game I like it, okay.” No, I can’t tell you what I’m playing this weekend – that would ruin the surprise.
Brendan:
I’ll be battling my demons in fighting game Tekken 7
, where I have learned a fresh, zen-like understanding of pain and punishment. Every day, I offer another sliver of my soul to the faceless mass of Kazuyas and Kings, and every day they cleave off another weakness, another flaw, another folly. Soon, I will have no soul left, but I will be unstoppable…
I might play some Okami too! <: -)
Graham: [Fired for not coming to karaoke -ed.]
John:
I’m rather hoping to spend some more time with SteamWorld Dig 2
, which I’ve only just gotten around to playing. And the boy and I have just started playing CatQuest, so we’re going to see if that can hold his interest. Sadly this is going to be interrupted by the hellscape of visiting some Christmas event with a visit to Father Christmas, so please send snipers to take me out.
Katharine: [Katharine came to karaoke but I do not know whether she sang or not. Employment status: to be determined. -ed.]
Matt: [Fired for coming to karaoke but not singing -ed.]
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
16/12/2017 at 10:06 LearningToSmile says:
I got into Path of Exile again, the new expansion and league is absolute joy. Hoping to actually stick around for the endgame this time, I’ve been playing the game for years, but haven’t gotten there since before there was a real endgame.
16/12/2017 at 10:07 LionEyez says:
Nioh and Assassin’s Creed: Origins, mostly. One for the challenge and difficulty, the other to chill when I inevitably hit a brick wall
16/12/2017 at 10:17 LennyLeonardUK says:
I will be continuing my journey into the incredible world of Divinity 2. Loving the game so far (about 20 hours in).
Also I will be battling demons on Persona 5.
And if I have time I may continue my Lizardman campaign on Total Warhammer 2.
Too many amazing games and no way near enough free time to actually play them!!!.
16/12/2017 at 10:36 Ghostwise says:
Still struggling to free up some time to continue my Baldur’s Gate playthrough.
I like to consider meself a cutting edge sort of bloke, always on top of the latest fads.
16/12/2017 at 10:41 Vacuity729 says:
Uhh, I’m singing! I swear I’m singing! (Don’t hurt me…)
While I continue my heroic singing efforts, my gaming time is basically Total Warhammer, Total Warhammer, and Total Warhammer!
I took a little time yesterday to try out the new Laboratory mode; six extra-giant dinosaurs fighting thousands and thousands of expendable skaven. Utterly pointless and utterly glorious! Watch the waves of skaven fly into the air with each sweep of the tail! Watch blankets of skaven rippling in panic as a dinosaur tears into their horde!
Anyway, I have a campaign to finish and am desperate to start a new one once this one’s done.
16/12/2017 at 11:05 EgoMaster says:
I’m still on Phase One of my Dungeons and Dragons marathon, which consists of Eye of the Beholder games. I beat the first one, which was a disappointment. It was much more restricted than I thought. No NPC interaction, no economy, almost no story. Yes, I know it’s a dungeon crawler but I expected more somehow. I also didn’t feel any connection to the characters I created. You see, in Legends of Arkania series, the game went to great lengths to make party characters come to life and it did that by making them react to NPCs according to their character traits. If there was something about a mine or something underground, your dwarf character did the talking. If it was about money, your most greedy character, or rogue with high haggling skills took the reigns. In EOB, your characters are merely tools to swing swords or hurl fireballs at the monsters inhibiting game world.
However, the much-improved second game, which is 60-70% complete, is better in every aspect. The story is more gripping, storytelling is much more tight, there’s more interaction and I started to feel the characters due to some Arkania-esque dialogs.
16/12/2017 at 11:05 wonderingmonster says:
Fidel Dungeon Rescue! So far I’m really liking its blend of short sessions, rogue-like puzzling and interesting choices.