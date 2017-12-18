30 years of Final Fantasy: The highs and lows

It’s the 30th birthday of Final Fantasy, says Square Enix. The first in the series was released in Japan on this day in 1987 and an old story goes that the name was chosen because Square was in financial trouble at the time – almost bankrupt – and it was likely to be their last game. But that’s rubbish, the creator later said in an interview. It turns out any old F-word would have done.
It’s nevertheless a series worth celebrating. A tropey, dopey JRPG series that somehow manages to be comforting and friendly. At least, some of the time. Here’s the highs and lows of the series.
Highs
Sephiroth’s music
Seph-hee-ROTH
Aeris being dead and staying dead
I’m glad she’s gone.
The gunblade of FFVIII
“An elegant weapon for a more civilised age” – Seifer
Fighting god
And then killing god.
That bit with the maze in FFVIII
What a bracing adventure.
Resuming a FFVII save after years away
What am I doing here?
Globina catching frogs
What do you mean you didn’t name her ‘Globina’?
Final Fantasy XIII
“It gets better after the first thirty h–”
And then he was crushed by a falling rock.
Final Fantasy III is Final Fantasy VI
And also II is IV have a nice day.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
The Spirits Within
Quite a long unskippable cutscene
The bit in Final Fantasy I with the, uh, with, uhh, and the, uh…
Has anyone played this garbage?
Lows
See ‘Highs’
18/12/2017 at 19:22 BooleanBob says:
The only good thing Final Fantasy gave us was Brian Clevinger.
18/12/2017 at 19:23 MooseMuffin says:
Needs more FFVI opera scene.
18/12/2017 at 19:35 wcq says:
Yes! That, and the opening scene from the same game. Those are the Best Bits of Final Fantasy. Objectively.
18/12/2017 at 20:19 Logo says:
Also why is FFVI’s killing god bullet point accompanied by a totally unrelated screenshot?
18/12/2017 at 19:43 Dominic Tarason says:
My nomination for High (some have argued also a low, but they’re wrong and stupid) is one boss in FFXIV that switches up from Classic Orchestral Battle Theme to Vocal Ersatz Powerman 3000
The gear-shift happens at 3:20-ish and it’s amazing. Oh, and the lyrics aren’t half bad either. Some genuinely sharp lines in there:
link to na.finalfantasyxiv.com
18/12/2017 at 19:52 theoriginaled says:
The HAHAHA scene is seriously misrepresented. Taken out of context, yeah it looks like bad VA but in context he’s literally being a doofus to make her laugh. Im not saying the voice acting is perfect but taking a purposefully awkward moment and using it to prove that the moments are awkward is counterproductive.
18/12/2017 at 20:24 Nevard says:
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
18/12/2017 at 20:33 hijuisuis says:
You’re right. I think mentioning how bad this hahaha scene every time FF/FFX comes up shows how unthinkingly Pavlovian we all are.
18/12/2017 at 22:02 Viroso says:
It’s bad in and out of context, the context itself being FFX’s bad voice acting.
18/12/2017 at 23:03 K_Sezegedin says:
Agree, I was playing this thing a few years after it was released and – I mean, I wasn’t enjoying it – hated the characters and the character design so maybe I was biased but this shit, even in context was around where I couldn’t take it anymore.
18/12/2017 at 22:04 Wednesday says:
Oh God, as I was reading this bit I was thinking about some one making this exact bloody comment.
Whatever that authorial intent, or whatever the characters were trying to do, it’s still an utterly cringe worthy cack-sack of a moment.
18/12/2017 at 23:33 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Nah, still dumb even in context. Also, hasn’t Tidus ever heard of knock knock jokes?
18/12/2017 at 19:58 R. Totale says:
Those MS Paint skills tho
18/12/2017 at 20:01 klops says:
Ahh, I really, really, really like Brendan’s writing.
19/12/2017 at 03:30 poliovaccine says:
Yeah ditto, I don’t even play Final Fantasy, it’s one big secondhand mystery to me, but I read this once I realized it had his name on it haha. Seriously, his stuff is always blackly funny and I love it. I’m also partial to John Walker, who sees through hype and the ages.
18/12/2017 at 20:19 Yglorba says:
It’s pretty noticeable that all of the memorable bits of Final Fantasy are from 16 years ago, though. Not a single item on this list is from after FFX.
18/12/2017 at 20:24 Nevard says:
Did Final Fantasy XIII come before Final Fantasy X?
18/12/2017 at 23:05 Yglorba says:
Well, no, but the only reference to it is just making fun of it, not really any one memorable moment or anything.
19/12/2017 at 07:46 Nevard says:
There isn’t a reference on this list that isn’t pokin fun, my dude. The whole article is one big joke.
The second entry is “I’m glad that Aeris is dead”.
18/12/2017 at 20:29 Emeraude says:
XI and XII had some great moments. It’s just we don’t talk about those, to keep the darkness away.
18/12/2017 at 20:44 aepervius says:
Funnily FF 12 is the only one I liked. I started with Ultima so rpg spoiled me for their story. All FF I found bland… but curiously FF 12 hooked me.
As for Airy staying dead… Decades before your companion could stay dead definitively in ultima 5 if you met blackthorn.
18/12/2017 at 21:00 Jezebeau says:
It was one of my favourites, too. A conquering nation with weapons of mass destruction makes for a more believable villain than most, and it was one of the few with a tolerable ending.
19/12/2017 at 12:01 Masked Dave says:
Yup, I loved 12 too.
19/12/2017 at 00:24 SaintAn says:
You don’t seem to be a FF fan then. Final Fantasy 11 is the best in the series after Tactics. It’s not just a masterpiece, but was and is currently the best MMO ever made. And no other MMO or single player game other than FFT has been able to pull off classes/Jobs as well as FFXI has, or the real time turn based combat, which is brilliant. The word is huge and deep with a lot of massive open world dungeons all over the place that you can explore, hunt down bosses/NM, and run into other players in. It’s also the best stealth MMO thanks to sneak, invisible, and deodorize and having to sneak around powerful monsters to do some missions.
The story is very well written and still enjoyable and emotional. Music is some of the best in the series. And the difficulty of FFXI forced people together creating bonds that have lasted until today.
19/12/2017 at 02:41 Emeraude says:
I’m not a fan for saying those games had great moments?
19/12/2017 at 09:25 bonuswavepilot says:
By all means argue for whichever game in the series you deem best, but “you aren’t a fan if you don’t agree with me” is kind of an obnoxious position to take on anything.
19/12/2017 at 11:29 Scurra says:
Nah, that’s just part of the deal of being a “fan” – you are always objectively correct. I stopped calling myself a “fan” of anything once I finally figured that out.
18/12/2017 at 21:00 dahools says:
Sephiroth’s music 3:06
“Hi, what do you do for a living”
“I’m in an Orchestra, percussion section.”
“Nice, drums?”
“No, I whack 2 pieces of wood together. Hope to get promoted to symbol if I work hard for the next few years!”
Awesome music though, brought back fond memories of the 3 end bosses that sephiroth was.
18/12/2017 at 21:14 onodera says:
No, that’s what you get promoted to: link to youtube.com
19/12/2017 at 07:33 durrbluh says:
Judging from their expressions during the performance, I’m assuming all five men went back to their hotel that night and committed some sort of ritualistic murder/suicide pact.
18/12/2017 at 23:53 Retne says:
This is what happened to Prince, right?
19/12/2017 at 00:14 R. Totale says:
I see what you did there.
18/12/2017 at 22:20 StevieW says:
Hang on a sec, Aeris dead?!?!
18/12/2017 at 22:32 Sardonic says:
The only final fantasy I ever found myself really, really liking was 10. Even replaying it as an adult it still definitely holds up, couldn’t get into 7, 8 or 12 at all, so I never really touched any others, other than tactics advanced. 12 especially felt like a huge grindy mess.
18/12/2017 at 22:44 noom says:
V, VI and XII have been the ones I’ve most enjoyed in the series (though I certainly haven’t played them all). XIII was disappointing, XV was just… weird.
18/12/2017 at 22:52 frobishlumpkin says:
Actual highs: Tactics, XII, and literally everything Yasumi Matsuno has ever touched
18/12/2017 at 23:32 notarobot says:
Is this what people take for articles now?
19/12/2017 at 12:34 MajorLag says:
If it is this or another hardware article, I’ll take this.
18/12/2017 at 23:35 RichUncleSkeleton says:
I can’t believe you left off the final boss fight with Lavos.
18/12/2017 at 23:55 mitrovarr says:
It’s kind of funny that most people joined the series at FF7, when it already had passed its peak and was headed downhill fast. The peak is probably somewhere around FF4-6. FF7 already has bad gameplay (and it goes to absolute garbage in FF8, a game so broken a low-level run is easier than a normal one) and the story has started getting a bit wierd and incomprehensible. FF7 also marks the start of the series getting full of obnoxious mini games that give huge advantages, the games getting way too long and padded out, and the series starting to get too in-jokey. It’s still good, but you can see the disease taking hold in retrospect.
19/12/2017 at 00:03 SaintAn says:
Lows:
Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions not being ported to PC yet.
19/12/2017 at 00:32 unimportant says:
It’s always interesting to read the comments below any article mentioning final fantasy and see how disparate the ideas about which games are the “good ones”. I feel that it speaks what I have always considered to be the greatest strength of the series: Its willingness to abandon previously successful ideas in favor of experimenting with something new. Even the rare direct sequels often go off in radically different gameplay directions to their forebears.
19/12/2017 at 01:00 Spuzzell says:
Yes, it’s nice in a way that we’re all so different.
Though clearly anyone who doesn’t think FF9 is the best, followed by FF12 needs to be locked up.
19/12/2017 at 01:20 RichUncleSkeleton says:
But also kind of soul-crushing for us few but proud FF8 fans. That one gets more irrational hate than any other good game I can think of.
19/12/2017 at 01:33 Godwhacker says:
I loved it as a teenager, though I’m never, ever going to play it again because it’s clearly dreadful. Great music though- there’s a ‘Piano Collection’ album out there that’s worth a listen.
19/12/2017 at 00:34 unimportant says:
Why does no one ever bring up Final Fantasy Type-0? It is easily the best Final Fantasy game since whichever one you personally consider to be the last good one.
19/12/2017 at 06:20 Waltorious says:
“Has anyone played this garbage?”
Yes! I actually recently replayed the first game and wrote about it on my blog:
link to waltorious.wordpress.com
19/12/2017 at 09:08 Rao Dao Zao says:
I’ve never played an FF game but I thoroughly enjoyed The Spirits Within. It’s a good clean fun action adventure and the ‘twist’ on the old alien invasion trope (it’s not really an invasion) is quite refreshing.
19/12/2017 at 10:37 Sui42 says:
VAGRANT STORY IS THE BEST FF
lolol but also nolol
This kotaku article does a good job of explaining why it’s pretty great:
link to kotaku.co.uk
I’m currently playing it for the first time on my PSP (so my enthusiasm isn’t down to nostalgia). It’s honestly the closest thing the PS1 has to Dark Souls (and yes, I’m aware of King’s Field). It’s by the Final Fantasy Tactics director, who also made FF12 (which I’m also playing on the PS4, and is good)
But yeah, I’d echo what others have said, which is that the Final Fantasy series is a huge jumble of completely different RPGs, so it’s nigh-impossible to pick a definitive best one. ALTHOUGH I’d argue they peaked with the PS1 versions, and have steadily become more generic and pointless with each iteration thereafter, with the exception being 12, and the worst example being the latest one, which is so incredibly boring uughghhghghghhh JUST GET A TAXI
19/12/2017 at 10:40 Ghostbird says:
X-2 is the best final fantasy. I’m sorry, but I don’t make the rules.
19/12/2017 at 11:22 pasta says:
Actually, SMT did killing God better and earlier.
19/12/2017 at 11:27 Risingson says:
To me FF means my complete alienation from the console gaming guys. I mean, how can you say that this was a good story and a good rpg when things like the Ultima saga, Wasteland and similar existed.
Top is the opera scene in FF6. Which made the GK2 one a masterpiece. And the GK2 was already cringe-worthy to the max.
Nah, top is the whole steampunk aesthetic in FF6, which is a beautiful game until you face its second part which is boring as hell. Something similar happens in FF7.
19/12/2017 at 13:29 YogSo says:
Actually, considering the poor box office numbers, I’d say plenty of people managed to skip it just fine. ;-D
19/12/2017 at 14:13 daver4470 says:
The thing I will remember most about the FF series is having to press X to jump away from the lightning bolts 100 times without failing (in VII) to get some damn rare materia for, I think, Barrett.
By jeebus I was not going to let that game break me… and it didn’t. But good grief was that a chore.
19/12/2017 at 16:47 DantronLesotho says:
Final Fantasy is great, haters step aside. They are all road trip stories with excellent morals and in the end you topple empires and kill gods. Few other series even attempted this level of grandiosity for YEARS and even though FF may have fallen off a bit, it’s still a great series of games.
19/12/2017 at 17:23 Chaoslord AJ says:
That’s it in a nutshell. Also very stylish and great soundtracks. Happy-sad rollercoasters.