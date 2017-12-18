Bomber Crew deploys Secret Weapons DLC

Chocks/bombs away! The mildly FTL-ish game Bomber Crew unleashed its first payload of DLC last Friday, sending a new mini-campaign, bomber upgrades and experimental enemy fighter craft plummeting down to the earth below.

That new campaign takes place in the winter of 1944, during the “Big Week” that paved the way for the land invasion of continental Europe. The real-life series of missions is also known as “Operation Argument”, which I much prefer – apparently Operation Passive Aggression and Operation Quibble just couldn’t get the job done.

Flying in winter naturally means flying in snowstorms. Here’s the list of the new DLC’s features on Steam:

– New experimental enemy fighter craft!

– New enemy Aces

– A snow-swept environment featuring hazardous snowstorms

– New upgrades for your Bomber, such as the 20mm Cannon turret, Homing Missiles, and more

Developers Runner Duck Games have also thrown in some free plane paraphernalia for everyone that owns the base game, which includes Christmas jumpers for both the bombers and their crew. Tisn’t the season to be Jerry.

Alec recently spoke to Runner Duck Games about the future of the game, which is a future full of DLC thanks to the game’s wild commercial success. The DLC that comes after this one will be what “everyone’s asking for”, which is almost certainly a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. There’ll be one more DLC after that, which the devs have kept shtum about so far.

I haven’t flown any bombers yet myself, but Adam has returned from war with a traumatising tale of aerial disaster and an accidental trip to Birmingham:

“I knew where I wanted the plane to be. I wanted it to be circling around the drowning pilot. I wanted it to be in the vicinity of that pilot for the forseeable future, while I tended to the small matter of ensuring the entire apparatus didn’t fall out of the sky. The plane did not know that I wanted it to do anything except to fly forward forever though, and the reason it didn’t know is because my navigator was the person trying to extinguish the fire on the wing.”

The Secret Weapons DLC costs £4.99/$4.99/€4.99 on Steam. Or you could instead pick up the season pass for £9.99/$9.99/€9.99.