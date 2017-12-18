Bomber Crew deploys Secret Weapons DLC

Chocks/bombs away! The mildly FTL-ish game Bomber Crew unleashed its first payload of DLC last Friday, sending a new mini-campaign, bomber upgrades and experimental enemy fighter craft plummeting down to the earth below.
That new campaign takes place in the winter of 1944, during the “Big Week” that paved the way for the land invasion of continental Europe. The real-life series of missions is also known as “Operation Argument”, which I much prefer – apparently Operation Passive Aggression and Operation Quibble just couldn’t get the job done.
Flying in winter naturally means flying in snowstorms. Here’s the list of the new DLC’s features on Steam:
– New experimental enemy fighter craft!
– New enemy Aces
– A snow-swept environment featuring hazardous snowstorms
– New upgrades for your Bomber, such as the 20mm Cannon turret, Homing Missiles, and more
Developers Runner Duck Games have also thrown in some free plane paraphernalia for everyone that owns the base game, which includes Christmas jumpers for both the bombers and their crew. Tisn’t the season to be Jerry.
Alec recently spoke to Runner Duck Games about the future of the game, which is a future full of DLC thanks to the game’s wild commercial success. The DLC that comes after this one will be what “everyone’s asking for”, which is almost certainly a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. There’ll be one more DLC after that, which the devs have kept shtum about so far.
I haven’t flown any bombers yet myself, but Adam has returned from war with a traumatising tale of aerial disaster and an accidental trip to Birmingham:
“I knew where I wanted the plane to be. I wanted it to be circling around the drowning pilot. I wanted it to be in the vicinity of that pilot for the forseeable future, while I tended to the small matter of ensuring the entire apparatus didn’t fall out of the sky. The plane did not know that I wanted it to do anything except to fly forward forever though, and the reason it didn’t know is because my navigator was the person trying to extinguish the fire on the wing.”
The Secret Weapons DLC costs £4.99/$4.99/€4.99 on Steam. Or you could instead pick up the season pass for £9.99/$9.99/€9.99.
18/12/2017 at 19:14 JohnnyG says:
I really hope they don’t add a B-17 variant or USAAC/USAF aircraft. No offence, but there are MANY games with these types included, e.g. the excellent Mircoprose game. Bomber Crew is primarily designed to reflect, albeit in an extremely cartoony/non-serious way, Bomber Command operations. Hence the memorial on the start screen is a copy of the one recently installed in London. By all means add Wellingtons, Halifaxes, Hamptons and Sterlings, but can’t we just have one game where the Americans are not the centre of attention. Are they that insecure?
18/12/2017 at 19:53 X_kot says:
Have you seen our president? Yeah, we’re pretty insecure.
18/12/2017 at 20:23 Jason Lefkowitz says:
“The excellent MicroProse game” came out 17 years ago.
Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate the sentiment, but it’s not like the market is groaning under the weight of B-17/B-24/B-29 simulators either.
19/12/2017 at 15:47 JohnnyG says:
You underestimate just how old and grumpy I am :)
17 years is but a blink of the eye to me!
19/12/2017 at 01:03 Spuzzell says:
Ah, finally the role of the homing missile in winning the war is acknowledged.
I’m concerned this immersion breaking will distract me from the realism of poking my navigator out onto the wing to put out a fire with a spanner.
19/12/2017 at 17:24 Pharaoh Nanjulian says:
Homing missiles aside, in Heinz Knoke’s “I flew for the Fuhrer” he discusses one of his early training flights in which an engine fails (on some multi-engined Junkers I think)and the implication is that the engineer fixes it without staying inside the fuselage. I think Antoine de Saint-Exupery recounts someone repairing an engine on a wing too in “Wind, Sand and Stars”. Although maybe that was Sikorsky on one of his long flights. Hardly common, but pretty dashing. And yes, I know you were joking.
19/12/2017 at 04:11 bill says:
If they don’t add a Last Jedi DLC, they’re missing a major trick.