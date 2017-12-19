Fire Pro Wrestling World launches off the top rope

After five months of scrapping through early access, Fire Pro Wrestling World has launched in full. If you’re looking for a game to transpose the traditional Christmas dinner arguments into a friendlier arena, boy howdy Fire Pro is certainly a game that’ll let you recreate the nuances of your family’s verbal fighting style with wrestling personas. At the very least, it’ll make them all turn their ire on you; what a selfless act of yuletide martyrdom that would be.
Fire Pro, to remind you, is a wrestle ’em up boasting fairly serious fisticuffs and a ludicrous depth of character customisation – both cosmetically and in terms of moves and personality. It’s not pretty but swing by Fire Pro’s Steam Workshop and you’ll be able to download everyone from Owen Hart to Charlie Chaplin and Optimus Prime.
When our Adam played Fire Pro during early access, he enjoyed the wrestling toybox but wished it had more of a story or management mode.
The developers, Spike Chunsoft, had said they wished to use the early access time to basically expand on what was already there, and so they have. Along with fixing and tweaking bits, along the way they have added more moves, costume pieces, and body parts, as well as giving players the option to import custom textures for their ring as well as custom entrance music for wrestlers.
The update taking the game to version 1.0 bumped the online multiplayer up to four-player matches, added a few more moves, and whacked in a load of cosmetic bits to make faces for anime ladies. And why not? Check the patch notes for everything.
Fire Pro Wrestling World is £10.04/€13.39/$13.39 on Steam right now, which includes a 33% launch discount.
19/12/2017 at 21:27 Ser Crumbsalot says:
You forgot to mention this :
“After our sale ends on 1/4, we will raise the retail price to $29.99. (Please adjust for your local currency.)”
20/12/2017 at 01:44 Baines says:
Also note the mention of plans for multiple DLCs (the first being a manager mode) as well as an eventual Season Pass.
(EDIT: Separate from the currently available DLC, which is a charity fundraiser DLC for a Japanese wrestler who was paralyzed earlier this year.)
20/12/2017 at 08:17 Beefenstein says:
I have spent 80 hours playing or simulating matches.
This is the best version ever of what I strongly suspect to be the best wrestling game ever
20/12/2017 at 08:18 Beefenstein says:
This is the best version ever of what I strongly suspect to be the best wrestling SERIES ever.
Also DLC is coming out in January to add management/booking.
20/12/2017 at 14:20 NotTheMessiah says:
I utterly adore this game. I was very hesitant about the management mode being paid DLC but from what I understand it’s a passion project by a very small team, so they need the money to guarantee further development. Given all the fun I’ve had with it so far, I don’t begrudge throwing a little more money at them.
20/12/2017 at 14:48 subdog says:
How is the multiplayer on this?
20/12/2017 at 15:14 Beefenstein says:
Not very active. The point of FPW is simming computer controlled matches. You (very easily, I must say) set up the logic of the computer controlled wrestlers and it is very satisfying to get the outcomes and match flow that you want.
I love playing it as well, but I’m definitely transitioning into creating wrestlers and simming more and more. It’s addictive.