What do you call a storefront dummy wearing a Star Wars costume? Mannequin Skywalker. Hello, this post has nothing to do with Star Wars and only a little to do with mannequins. Painterly horror game Layers of Fear is free on Humble today. It’s a short game, about three or four hours long, and contains ghosts. In many ways, the perfect stocking filler.
You can download free it from Humble until Wednesday at 6pm GMT/10am PST. Are you reading this too late? Ha ha, you missed your chance. Here’s what you lost out on, according to Adam:
Layers of Fear sets out to provide spaces within which you feel unsafe and doors that you’d rather not open, and it has both of those things in abundance. Sometimes you’ll hesitate to open a door because something has been rattling the handle and you’d really rather not stand face to face with whatever that is, and sometimes you might even decide it’d be best to quit the game and have a mug of hot chocolate because whatever is around the next corner is likely to make you extremely unhappy.
The developers went on to make Observer, a psychological cyberpunk walkabout about a detective played by Rutger Hauer trying to find his son. Adam says it was better. But it’s still asking you for money. Disgusting.
As usual, you’ll need an account on Humble to get Layers of Fear for free. But that takes a couple of minutes. You also get the soundtrack with it, which I assume is just a collection of distinct screams and sobs.
19/12/2017 at 11:14 TΛPETRVE says:
As a haunted house ride it’s amusing enough, esp. when paired with a “spot the cliché” drinking game. As a horror game, it’s a complete and utter failure.
19/12/2017 at 12:09 Ross Angus says:
Some of the images of that game stuck with me. For example the room extending impossibly far above the player.
I also really liked the creaking footstep sounds the player makes.
19/12/2017 at 14:39 HiroTheProtagonist says:
It’s a shame that most horror games post-Amnesia have devolved into “walk around spooky place until musical sting reveals scary monster, retreat, rinse, repeat”. I’d love to see a new Condemned title, or at least some new first person horror where you can do something other than run away.
19/12/2017 at 12:21 Halk says:
It would be nice if, for future offers like this, you would mention when they require Steam. Thank you.
19/12/2017 at 13:11 communisthamster says:
I can’t believe it’s the year of our Lord 2017 and some people are still anti steam.
19/12/2017 at 13:18 Halk says:
a) I don’t see what that has to do with the year.
b) Why do you care how other people like to use their computers?
19/12/2017 at 13:35 mujie says:
He was making a joke…
But near every game is only out on Steam nowadays. I think it would be less work if they just said which games didn’t require steam.
19/12/2017 at 13:42 Halk says:
>He was making a joke…
I doubt that.
>I think it would be less work if they just said
>which games didn’t require steam.
Well, we are talking about an offer on the Humble Store, so it would make sense to point out that in addition to the clearly required Humble account you also need something else (and this should not only apply to Steam, of course, but all additional hoops one has to jump through would ideally be mentioned). It’s even weirder since the need for a Humble account is explicitly mentioned, which should be unnecessary given that it’s Humble making this offer.
19/12/2017 at 14:59 mac4 says:
I’m pretty sure Humble deals pretty much exclusively in Steam keys, so it seems an equally moot observation.
19/12/2017 at 17:41 Halk says:
I just checked: Humble currently sells 1277 DRM-free games.
I have hundreds of them in my Humble Library; after all, all the original Humble Bundles were completely DRM-free.
19/12/2017 at 13:38 RayEllis says:
“Mannequin Skywalker”… Yep. That about sums up much of Hayden Christensen’s acting during the prequels.
19/12/2017 at 13:43 Quickly says:
Is that alt text true? Interest piqued!
19/12/2017 at 14:57 Qazinsky says:
Don’t get too excited, I saw that picture, it looks NOTHING like you do, through a layer of window and a layer of bushes.
19/12/2017 at 15:03 mac4 says:
The soundtrack for what it’s worth is a nice and atmospheric gloomy piano affair. Not a bad addition to the collection :)
19/12/2017 at 15:09 but_i_am_a_robot says:
A lot of free games from Humble recently. They should of put them all in a bundle and raised a lot of money for charidee. Pity.