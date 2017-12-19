Oxenfree, unarguably the best game of 2016, is free on GOG right now!

Oxenfree is my favourite game of 2016. Unfortunately I didn’t play it until the very end of 2016, so didn’t know to bellow about it when the time was ripe. The time, people, is ripe once more. Oxenfree, the best game of last year, is free right now on GOG! Oxenfree, you might say, if you were a twerp.
All you’ll need is a GOG account, and you just click the button to add it to your library. I was sure there’d be some grim catch, like having to Facebook about how I’d Tweeted GOG’s MySpace page or something. But no, you just click. Cripes. To get the best game of 2016.
Sure, sure, we may have all voted for Devil Daggers to be the Official Best Game Of Last Year, but that’s because we were all wrong. Or at least all hadn’t played Oxenfree except for Pip. In fact, since Pip’s defected to the darkest of dark sides, let’s blame her entirely. It’s Pip’s fault this wasn’t our top pick for 2016, and indeed entirely failed to appear in the calendar altogether. PIP!
Why is it so great? Because it features the most exceptional writing, wonderfully likeable and unlikeable characters, an absolutely spellbinding plot about mysterious creepy radio signals on an abandoned island, and the most truthful portrayal about the agony of giving up childhood for adulthood. It’s funny and spooky, and super-clever.
Oh, and while I’ve got you, I do feel the need to address a real oddity I’ve discovered when discussing the game. I keep encountering people saying the name is weird and/or meaningless. And then I say, “But ‘Olly olly oxenfree!'”, and they look at me like I’ve got stark raving bonkers. It really does seem that some people entirely forgot to include a vital part of childhood. I’m not wrong – look, it’s a thing! You’d yell it when it was safe to stop hiding in a game! Honestly, people.
That aside, now you can play the Official Best Game Of 2016 for free! It’s usually $20! I’m not sure why they’d do this, but grab it by clicking the “Get for free” button on GOG’s front page – you’d be ridiculous not to.
Developers Night School Studio recently announced their next game, the Hellish pub crawl Afterparty.
19/12/2017 at 16:41 Ninja Dodo says:
This game really caught me off-guard. It really is very good. Come for the nifty walk-and-talk conversation mechanic and atmospheric visuals, stay for the characters and story.
19/12/2017 at 17:20 HothMonster says:
You mean it was the most truthful portrayal about the agony of giving up childhood for adulthood until Night in the Woods was released? Gregg rulz OK.
I felt like Oxenfree did a better job of incorporating the otherworldly parts of its story but the dialogue, while excellent, sounds way more like 30 something year olds vaguely remembering how teenagers talk then actual teenagers. Like somebody wanted to remember how to write a teenager and then went and watched Gilmore Girls and Dawson’s Creek for inspiration.
The conversation system is awesome though.
It is a real shame Pip dropped the ball and didn’t force you all to play it so you could have loved it in time for last years calendar. Darn Pips.
19/12/2017 at 17:53 twiggles64 says:
In no universe (not even any of the ones in the game) is this a GOTY. The audio is fantastic but there’s nothing special about the gameplay, and while the dialogue interaction and characters are good I didn’t find the story itself to be that original or compelling.
19/12/2017 at 18:22 caff says:
It’s totally brill and yeah it should have been GOTY 2016 but I’ll let you all off.
19/12/2017 at 18:48 Dynamique says:
To me it felt like game promised something it did not quite live up to… Great production value, though.
19/12/2017 at 20:32 subdog says:
Play it! Then play it a second time (it really is worth it)