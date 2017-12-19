ScummVM now supports Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties, Phantasmagoria, Starship Titanic

In its ongoing mission to bring old point ‘n’ click adventure games into an easy, stable, and cross-platform environment, the ScummVM project has launched a hefty update supporting another 23 games. This includes some real heavy hitters, slamming in such wonders as Phantasmagoria and Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties. At times I’ve been dismissive of unpleasant and clumsily erotic ‘mature’ FMV games but I have warmed to them over time; they have a certain surreal charm. Oh, and I suppose you might also be interested in knowing the new version also adds support for games like Starship Titanic, Police Quest 4, and Gabriel Knight. But mostly Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties.
Here’s the full list of games which ScummVM added support for in Sunday’s update:
- Cranston Manor
- Full Pipe
- Gabriel Knight
- Gabriel Knight 2
- King’s Quest VII
- King’s Questions
- Leisure Suit Larry 6 (hi-res)
- Leisure Suit Larry 7
- Lighthouse
- Mixed-Up Mother Goose Deluxe
- Phantasmagoria
- Phantasmagoria 2
- Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties
- Police Quest 4
- RAMA
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Shivers
- Space Quest 6
- Starship Titanic
- The Dark Crystal
- Time Zone
- Torin’s Passage
- Ulysses and the Golden Fleece
Some familiar names! And a few sound games.
The full list of games ScummVM now supports is over here. You’ll need to provide your own copies of games, as ScummVM still needs their data files. GOG sell several set up to run through DOSBox, but in my experiences ScummVM has always been preferable. And this means easy support for playing these games on Android devices (and less easily on iOS).
Hit ScummVM’s site to get downloading, and the ScummVM version 2.0.0 patch notes for full details on what’s new.
Ta to BurningStickMan on MobyGames for snapping that Plumbers shot up top.
19/12/2017 at 17:19 Risingson says:
Larry 6 is a masterpiece in puzzle design. Larry 7 is a remake of Larry 6 but also very well designed and written. Al Lowe is seriously underrated in this matter.
Phantasmagoria 2 FMV is much more interesting than any of those experiments you hyped so much as Her Story. The end derails, but until then there is a lot of meat. The first one is awful.
Lighthouse, Rama SQ6, KQ7 and many more in this list are interesting failures. They just don’t need your patronising.
19/12/2017 at 18:11 Sin Vega says:
I heard that, Curtis.
19/12/2017 at 20:10 calcifer says:
Sounds lovely.
19/12/2017 at 20:49 HothMonster says:
It is amazingly bad link to youtube.com