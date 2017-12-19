The RPS Advent Calendar, Dec 19th

Behind door nineteen, there is a computer chip. To learn more, you must plug it into one of your ports.
It’s NieR: Automata!
Katharine: What a ride Nier: Automata’s had this past year. The sequel to a game about three people played on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010, it just goes to show what a bit of PlatinumGames magic can do to an ailing cult classic. Okay, so the PC version of Nier: Automata was a bit borked at launch, but to dismiss it now would be a disservice to both you and action games as a whole.
For me, Bayonetta still edges ahead in terms of overall combat, but the way Nier: Automata effortlessly slips between about eight different genres – all in the course of a single level, no less – imbues it with its own kind of Umbran magic. One minute you’re playing a bullet-hell shoot-em-up, the next you’re in a 3D brawler, then a 2D platformer, and then to cap it all off you don a mech suit to an oil-platform-sized boss as an on-rails shooter. This is what video games are about, and that’s just the first mission! Throw in an achingly beautiful world, soundtrack and story, and Nier: Automata is in no danger of being forgotten like its forebear.
Adam: I didn’t have a horse in the NieR race. I’ve never played the original, I’m wary of sexybots and sad anime sci-fi, and I am not very good at many of the genres the game seemed to cover.
It turned out to be one of my favourite games of the year. For a good while it was my favourite and I still feel sad whenever I find out someone I know didn’t get along with it. They have their reasons, and they’re often good reasons. Automata does silly things, it winks at the fourth wall and then punches you in the gut, it veers between existential horror and weird whimsy, and I’m still not entirely sure why it’s an open world game when I only really cared about following the story.
The thing is, it’s so exquisitely idiosyncratic and carefully constructed that I wouldn’t dare to second guess any element of it. Chances are, if you take away one of its uncomfortable qualities or moments, some of the best stuff in it might not work quite as well. It’s a game of many endings; in fact, it’s a game about endings in many ways. I wish it went on forever.
Head back to the calendar to open the door to another of 2017’s best games.
19/12/2017 at 17:10 Nolenthar says:
One day, I might get over the anime bit, the “sexybots” stuff as Adam puts it and try this masterpiece, but admittedly manga culture bores me to death. I’m probably missing out something, oh well, too many games to play already
19/12/2017 at 18:25 Chorltonwheelie says:
Get over it mate.
I’m a FPS, keyboard and mouse kinda guy but taking a punt on this thing was one of my better decisions this year.
It’s a treasure chest of shiny things. Go on, go on, go on, go ooooon….
19/12/2017 at 17:12 Faldrath says:
Wait a minute… does the calendar end today? Because Nier is clearly the best game of 2017. There must be some kind of mistake. Unless, of course, you’re pulling a Nier and it’ll appear again on the 24th! Ending B, right? Right? Right?
19/12/2017 at 17:16 Aerothorn says:
Keep in mind that Alec, who may have otherwise loved it, refused to play it past the intro because of its very player-unfriendly “no saves for you, start the whole thing over” design. So that alone kept it from getting a crucial vote it’s need for GOTY status.
19/12/2017 at 17:31 DarkFenix says:
This was hands down my GOTY too. Many others were great games, like Prey and D:OS2, but they were honestly quite forgettable after I was done with them.
I don’t think I’ll be able to forget Nier: Automata in a very long time. Gameplay-wise it’s forgettable enough, but the music, story, and genre-switching weirdness are equal parts amazing and memorable. Especially the storyline, holy shit, in my memory only FF7 and The Walking Dead part 1 hit me that hard.
19/12/2017 at 17:15 Aerothorn says:
“Okay, so the PC version of Nier: Automata was a bit borked at launch, but to dismiss it now would be a disservice to both you and action games as a whole.”
100% agree that we shouldn’t dismiss games out of hand because of bugginess etc, but when you say “launch state” you make it sound like it’s been patched since then. I thought it never got a patch? Genuine question in case I’ve missed anything (I am def buying it during the holiday sale, but as one of those 3 people who played (but did not finish) Nier, I am loading up my old save and polishing that off first).
19/12/2017 at 17:35 althrioan says:
I’m also interested if (all) the bugs got fixed – or if something got patched at all?. I’m really interested in the game but the reported bugs keep me from buying and playing it
19/12/2017 at 18:02 bsplines says:
It hasn’t been patched, but there is a mod called FAR (Fix Automata Resolution) that fixes most of the issues.
AMD released new drivers that solved the issues specific to their cards as well.
And if you have played NieR, there are a lot of callbacks to it…
19/12/2017 at 21:34 castle says:
You’re correct, it hasn’t been patched. It’s absolutely unplayable without applying the FAR fix. Pretty shameful that Square Enix apparently has no problem continuing to sell a broken game this long after release.
The FAR fix works pretty well, but in my case it wasn’t perfect. With some tweaking I got it running at 60fps, but I could never get rid of occasional frame drops, which is annoying in an action game.
19/12/2017 at 17:17 Servicemaster says:
“…..”
“…..”
“You want to fuck me, don’t you?”
Let me tell you that an eccentric Japanese man’s take on a Cyberpunk Shakespearean action slasher was the last thing I’d ever think I could experience let alone come up with in a goddamn fever dream. The moment you step into that amusement park is when the game shoots for the moon.
And I am SO glad I boarded that rocket ship. I don’t know what it is about dystopian-ish futures that attempt to teach or portray AI’s with empathy but 2017 was full of them. Namely just Prey and Nier but it’s weird that there’d be two of them, let alone one.
19/12/2017 at 22:46 Morat Gurgeh says:
“Goddamn fever dream” is a good summary mate.
If you don’t think it’s your cup of cha but you see it on sale, risk it. Brilliant game.
19/12/2017 at 18:20 Drib says:
I enjoyed the beginning and some of the running around.
But it starts to feel like an MMO with limited fast travel and no other actual players around. Wander around big open areas killing identical enemies so you can get 50 robot butts or whatever for the next quest or crafting. Then you get to walk 500 miles across the same terrain you just walked across to get back to the next area.
I couldn’t get past all the mindless grind.
19/12/2017 at 18:38 DarkFenix says:
Then ignore the grind and simply progress the storyline. I too got bored of the MMO-ish elements, but they’re mercifully optional.
19/12/2017 at 19:21 parsley says:
I wanted so badly to like Nier, but the inability to save for that entire first mission, followed by that brutal boss fight, ultimately sent me scrambling away. It sounds so fascinating, but I’m not talented enough to play it.
19/12/2017 at 19:21 onodera says:
What’s the difference between this game and Horizon: Zero Dawn?
19/12/2017 at 20:07 calcifer says:
One of them is an amazing post-post-apocalyptic sci-fi RPG with near perfect world building, characters, story and gameplay which also happens to be the best PS4 game ever released.
The other one is an anime arcade game with a sexbot.
19/12/2017 at 20:13 DarkFenix says:
One is just some open world console game about shooting robot dinosaurs. The other is probably the best game this year, and best RPG in recent memory. Though as you can see, Nier: Automata gets a fair bit of stick from people incapable of seeing past appearances.
19/12/2017 at 21:24 LennyLeonardo says:
Horizon’s got more blue in it?
19/12/2017 at 21:23 castle says:
I bounced hard off this one, but I see it has a lot of fans and I love Platinum, so it feels like I’m missing out. Someone want to convince me to give it a second chance?
Aside from technical problems, which I mostly managed to correct with the FAR fix, my biggest complaint was the difficulty. On hard the first couple bosses kill you in a single hit, and you have to walk back from the last checkpoint (or replay the entire prologue, unbelievably). Turn it down to normal and you have 50-100 healing items in your inventory that you can use at any time, making you effectively invincible.
I was also surprised by how boring it was, in light of the reviews. I played around 3 hours and mostly did fetch quests that involved killing the same brown robots over and over.
So…does the difficulty become reasonable at some point, or do I have to choose between dead-in-one-hit or invincible? And approximately how many hours do I have to play before it starts blowing my mind?
19/12/2017 at 21:52 Phinor says:
As much as I enjoyed the story, I’m not sure it’s a game I can easily recommend. There was about 75% too much combat and most of it was so repetitive, I would have had better experience if it was 10-15 hours total playtime for the same overall story. I did switch to easy combat after 10+ hours but even then there was just so much of it.
However if you think you might also enjoy the combat then it’s an easy recommendation.