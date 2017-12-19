Total Warhammer 2’s Tomb Kings rise in January

The Tomb Kings are not a crust punk gang who meet in the vaults of Greyfriars Kirkyard. No, they’re a Warhammer rabble riffing on Ancient Egyptian beliefs, a faction of ancients pharaohs and their servants, risen to rebuild their empire. We’ve known for a while that these sandy sorts are headed to Total War: Warhammer II in paid DLC, and now we know when: January 23rd. Alongside this news, the developers today released a cinematic trailer giving a peek at the Tomb Kings, them with their skeletal warriors, animal-headed giants, scorpions of stone and bone, serpentine sentinels, bonebirds, Necrosphinxes, and oh my god is that a giant statue shooting zapbeams out its eyes?
Yes, I believe it is.
The Tomb Kings will be playable on Total Warhammer 2’s Vortex campaign map with, I’m told by today’s announcement, “a raft of race-specific gameplay mechanics, victory objectives, and lashings of authentic lore.” They’ll also come to Mortal Empires, the campaign smooshing together the worlds of the first two Twarhammer campaigns – which Fraser Brown declared “Total War’s best grand campaign.”
It is a little different to some other Twarham DLC, and the devs say that’s on youse:
“In response to player feedback, Rise of the Tomb Kings does not contain a supplementary story campaign, but instead 2 additional Legendary Lords for a total of four, with their own skills, traits, quest-chains, legendary wargear and situational challenges. Players may embark on Tomb Kings campaigns as Settra the Imperishable, Khalida, Khatep and Nagash’s former lieutenant, the malignant Arkhan the Black.”
Tomb Kings is coming to Steam on January 23rd, 2018. Hit today’s announcement for more details.
19/12/2017 at 15:15 Be_reasonable says:
Player feedback said they don’t care about the campaign? That’s my reason for playing. I need a reason. The tomb kings look great, but how do they fit into Warhammer? How will we know without a campaign?
19/12/2017 at 15:18 Drib says:
Same as to the lizardmen and skaven and pansies.
They just don’t get a new mini-campaign like the wood elves or beastmen. They are added instead as a new faction in the grand campaign.
At least that’s what it sounds like to me.
19/12/2017 at 15:20 Silvermarch says:
No mini-campaign like Wood Elves’ Seasons of Revelations, but they will be playable in both the Vortex Campaign and Mortal Empire. Interestingly, they will not be fighting to control the Vortex but they are scouring the land for the Nine Books of Nagash.
19/12/2017 at 15:39 phuzz says:
Have they tried their local library?
Oh, too late, it’s been knocked down and is being turned into luxury flats :(
19/12/2017 at 15:57 Vacuity729 says:
“turned into luxury crypts”
ftfy.
19/12/2017 at 21:19 ChiefOfBeef says:
At least two of those books are held by Manfred in Castle Drakenhof, so good luck to them getting those.
19/12/2017 at 18:33 DarkFenix says:
I’m one of the apparently many people who doesn’t give a stray fart about mini-campaigns. For me the grand campaign is the game, anything else is just an unwanted extra they’re throwing in for the sake of hiking the price.
Didn’t touch the Beastmen campaign, didn’t touch the Wood Elf campaign. Never bought any of the mini-campaign DLCs for any previous TW game either.
19/12/2017 at 15:19 HexagonalBolts says:
I don’t understand how anyone can think that Mortal Empires is the best campaign for Total War unless they spent very little time in it or the first campaign. It’s the same old Chaos doomstacks magically appearing in awkward places again. I really want some diversity. I wish that your largest enemy could just become more powerful so that every game was different and you would have epic battles against a wide variety of forces.
19/12/2017 at 15:53 Vacuity729 says:
I must… resist… the… hype…
Must…
Cannot…
Laser-beam-eyed-giants?!?
HYPE FOR THE HYPE CHARIOT!!!
Curses!
19/12/2017 at 16:49 TotallyUseless says:
This is great news. It would be nice to play as Necrons of the old world. =))
19/12/2017 at 16:55 stringerdell says:
I hate chariots but chariots aside I love all of the horrible, freakish looking units in the trailer.
Ive probably put a fairly unhealthy amount of time into the total warhammer games but know nothing else about warhammer so these reveals are always a nice surprise.
19/12/2017 at 18:09 khamul says:
We are the children of Nagash
Drinking dirt, eating ash.
We are the children of the dammed
The butterfly rots in our hand.
We are the dark, we are the vile,
And in the daylight stand defiled
Are those who bring the children
Low and foul and rotting
Go the damned who curse the living
Light is darkened, fading, bringing
Night through which the Carrion
Ride the wind which tears the standard
Bare of flesh and life we stand
The Vanguard of the Damned.
Intentionally written for someone who doesn’t have to pause for breath. A bit purple, but I was 14 when I wrote it, I think, and anyway, it’s Warhammer!
To be whispered, repeated and overlapping in a dusty monotone, as your Tomb King hordes advance.
19/12/2017 at 18:52 bambusek says:
Finally, Tomb Kings :) And looks like they are bringing all cool stuff with them: both Sphinxes, Hierotitan, Screaming Skull Catapult, Casket of Souls… Only thing I am surprised about is lack of Liche High Priest as caster lord.
19/12/2017 at 19:12 mcnostril says:
I am extremely disappointed by Settra’s beard. He is not truly Settra with a beard that puny.
19/12/2017 at 19:38 SaintAn says:
Well that’s not Alith and Malus…
19/12/2017 at 22:14 Lord of Beer says:
Cool, looks like I can autoresolve 95% of my battles with an army wholly composed of a slightly different looking type of Spearmen.