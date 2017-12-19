Total Warhammer 2’s Tomb Kings rise in January

The Tomb Kings are not a crust punk gang who meet in the vaults of Greyfriars Kirkyard. No, they’re a Warhammer rabble riffing on Ancient Egyptian beliefs, a faction of ancients pharaohs and their servants, risen to rebuild their empire. We’ve known for a while that these sandy sorts are headed to Total War: Warhammer II in paid DLC, and now we know when: January 23rd. Alongside this news, the developers today released a cinematic trailer giving a peek at the Tomb Kings, them with their skeletal warriors, animal-headed giants, scorpions of stone and bone, serpentine sentinels, bonebirds, Necrosphinxes, and oh my god is that a giant statue shooting zapbeams out its eyes?

Yes, I believe it is.

The Tomb Kings will be playable on Total Warhammer 2’s Vortex campaign map with, I’m told by today’s announcement, “a raft of race-specific gameplay mechanics, victory objectives, and lashings of authentic lore.” They’ll also come to Mortal Empires, the campaign smooshing together the worlds of the first two Twarhammer campaigns – which Fraser Brown declared “Total War’s best grand campaign.”

It is a little different to some other Twarham DLC, and the devs say that’s on youse:

“In response to player feedback, Rise of the Tomb Kings does not contain a supplementary story campaign, but instead 2 additional Legendary Lords for a total of four, with their own skills, traits, quest-chains, legendary wargear and situational challenges. Players may embark on Tomb Kings campaigns as Settra the Imperishable, Khalida, Khatep and Nagash’s former lieutenant, the malignant Arkhan the Black.”

Tomb Kings is coming to Steam on January 23rd, 2018. Hit today’s announcement for more details.