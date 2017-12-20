Have you played… Fahrenheit (or Indigo Prophecy)?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Let’s play a little game: how much of Fahrenheit (or Indigo Prophecy for US folk) do you remember? I remember:
- Mopping up blood
- Having sex in a dirty old train
- Mixing antibiotics with alcohol and dying alone in my flat
Aside from it being a 12 year old game, it’s hard to remember the adventures of blando man Lucas Fahrenheit, because apart from the cracker opening it was all utterly insane. There was a supernatural cult, possession, magic flying baddies, weird visions, old ladies with witch-like powers, all set in a modern-day United States and arranged in an mostly insensible way. Here is a small excerpt from the plot (taken from Wikipedia):
“Lucas’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Harper, is eventually kidnapped by the man who approached Lucas in the diner, a Mayan Oracle, in an attempt to draw Lucas out. In his efforts to save Tiffany, both she and himself are killed. However, he is subsequently brought back to life by a group of AIs called the “Purple Clan”, one of whom was disguised as Agatha’s ghost.”
A popular joke about the antagonist of the game is that he is a manifestation of the internet. He flies, dodges bullets and punches very hard. Which is an absurd proposition compared to what a real manifestation of the internet would actually look like – a giant blob of pornographic flesh called “lol” who constantly yells out where he is and what he’s doing.
You can get Indigoheit as a HD remaster these days, if you want to remember more of it. Myself, I’m content with the memory of dying from a medical misadventure.
20/12/2017 at 15:40 Drib says:
I quite liked the beginning, as I think most people did. You start the game in a dire situation, and you have all kinds of ways to react… and the world (seems to) react around what you do! It’s pretty great.
But then it kicks all that aside and turns into a big old pile of nonsense, as described. In fact I’m pretty sure the Purple Clan is actually the internet or something. By the end it’s all DBZ and flying fightan gaems.
Really made me miss the (comparatively) sane opening, where you’re just a guy who woke up having committed a crime, and you are trying to keep it together and not get caught.
20/12/2017 at 15:43 rabidwombat says:
I was excited about and played this when it came out. I remember the blood-mopping, and the lack of toplessness in the shower (yay United States), and a QTE to punch out some man-sized insect creatures at work. Mayan oracle roller coaster nonsense.
The best scene in the whole game was that intro, with the blood-mopping.
20/12/2017 at 15:43 Kingseeker Camargo says:
The intro with the murder at the diner was trailered and demoed to hell and back, and it showed a lot of promise. Then the actual game came out and, right at the point in which the protagonist got into his murdering trance, there was a brief flash of a robed guy surrounded by candles; and that’s where the game lost me. I felt like a bucket of ice had been emptied on my head, mumbled something like “Oh, so that is what’s happening”, and all my expectations crashed down in a second.
I was right, but still the game managed to fall even lower than I anticipated, down to the crazy war of Teletubbies-inspired clans.
20/12/2017 at 15:52 Hans says:
Oh you didn’t just have sex in a dirty abandoned subway car, you were also a magically reanimated corpse at that point.
20/12/2017 at 15:58 Ghostwise says:
In such a situation, and if you happen to be a man, I found that being a stiff actually helps.
20/12/2017 at 16:26 Aerothorn says:
I think this remains the weirdest/ickiest scene I’ve encountered in a commercial video game – not in the sense that it’s that bad, exactly, but in the sense that any other publisher, any other producer, would have said “What is this? You can’t do this. You can’t make the protagonists commit necrophilia.”
20/12/2017 at 16:42 Addie says:
Presumably a sufficiently-talented writer would be able to pull it off, as it were – certainly many serious authors have explored topics even more taboo. However, having our serious-detective character, over whom we’ve previously had full control over, be forced to jump into bed with the corpse of a guy who she’s only just met, is not that. And they’re in the claustrophobic darkness, previously established as her greatest fear, and she’s up for sexytimes. And there’s a QTE in the middle of it, unless that was the other dreadful sex scene. Oh dear.
20/12/2017 at 18:52 Janichsan says:
A freezingly cold magically reanimated corpse…
20/12/2017 at 15:53 subdog says:
I almost felt sorry for whoever had to write the “Journal” entries that tried desperately to stitch together the ridiculous mess of the plot.
If, after each new scene started, you took the time to open it and read a good amount of text, you sometimes got a somewhat plausible (though still inane) explanation about how the previous scenes tied into it. Otherwise you were left on your own to figure out why you had magical internet powers and the whole world was now living in a subway tunnel.
20/12/2017 at 15:55 Masked Dave says:
It was like half way through making the game the Producer had watched the Matrix for the first time and got carried away.
20/12/2017 at 15:59 shinkshank says:
I would say that the definitive way to experience this is to not play it at all, but to watch the Best Friends LP. It’s hilarious, and it helps get past the many dull, unexciting parts of the game. I can still see playing it though, if you’re real into it.
Omikron, on the other hand, is unforgivably bad, and anyone who defends that game is _actually_ insane.
20/12/2017 at 16:18 Drib says:
I enjoyed the stated premise of Omikron, that if you died, the next NPC to touch your body would be the one you controlled. I think that happens exactly one time in the game.
The rest is just really bad controls and half-assed shooters and oh god it’s so bad.
The setting was neat…ish, and the core concept had some potential, but it was so lackluster and sluggish and miserable overall.
I still try to play it every now and then. It doesn’t get better with age.
20/12/2017 at 17:48 FreshHands says:
UNtrUe, mAGgot!
OMIcROn iS ONE oF mY aLl-tIme favOURItes COnceRNinG SeTtinG & aTMOsphERe. AnD tO tHIs dAY I pEtITIOn tHE GREAT AZATOTH foR a sEquel.
maybe with a tiny tiny improvement in the gaming department
20/12/2017 at 16:04 tomimt says:
I think I stopped playing somewhere around when there was an invasion of insects at an office. The game had turned eye rolling bad long before that, but that was the point where I decided to stop it.
The beginning is solid though. There was a decent amount of variations you could do with the situation. Too bad the rest of the game didn’t follow up the solid premise.
20/12/2017 at 16:20 Chaoslord AJ says:
I remember instantdeaths and quick time events.
Finished it but wasn’t impressed or else I would remember.
20/12/2017 at 16:33 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Ah yes, the last time David Cage actually made something resembling a video game instead of an interactive film.
All jokes aside, it strikes me as funny that this game is remembered for being insane while Asura’s Wrath (which did most of the same over-the-top sillybuggers) was praised for being a playable anime with even more QTEs. I get that the plot falls apart halfway through, but there’s a certain The Room-like earnestness to the whole affair.
20/12/2017 at 16:48 Xocrates says:
The thing is that Asura’s Wrath is insane from the start, so people accept its insanity – it’s the stated premise.
Meanwhile this game has the protagonist going all Neo in the middle of the game for little to no reason. It breaks the previously established “rules” with little build up or justification, which is why it feels “insane” in a way the Asura’s Wrath doesn’t – it’s insane because no sane person would think it’s good storytelling.
Granted, there is enjoyment in that insanity, but the comparison with the intentionally insane Asura’s Wrath feels odd.
20/12/2017 at 16:39 Freud says:
I enjoyed it at the start but then as the story went on the more absurd it got. In the end it was like the fiction of a 15 year old boy.
20/12/2017 at 16:43 Laurentius says:
I played only demo. I got to bathroom scene and game forced me to mop up the blood by wiggiling mouse around. It was supersingly hard not to fail. For me it was a disaster in game design, like I mop the floor, I know what this action cosist of and game did not transfer any of this, it was utterly pointless and stupid. For me it is a dead end of video games design, translating simply and every day activities known to everyone for some elusive controler schemes to achive what? Meh.
PS. Strangeness of that sequence and later other outworldly antics of David Cage actually got me thinking that it may be actually that David Cage never had a mop in his hands.
20/12/2017 at 18:04 flojomojo says:
Aspyr (the company that ported Knights of the Old Republic and Jade Empire to Mac and mobile) did an iOS port of this. I wish I had played it before it went away in the iOS11 purge of non-64-bit apps.