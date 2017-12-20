The long cable of the law: L.A. Noire VR is out now

It’s an odd feeling, in a way, that ‘Rockstar releases VR game’ isn’t the biggest news in the world. One of the most successful games companies in history embracing what we were told was gaming tech’s most significant leap forwards in generations, and, well, there it is. L.A. Noire VR is out now, y’know. Deck the halls?
Clearly, GTA or Red Dead VR would be huge news; hell, I’d perk up for Bully VR. L.A. Noire, though? It’s Rockstar’s most ambitious title in a long time, but also their most flawed. (I should, however, note here that it wasn’t a Rockstar-developed title, in fact – they acted as publishers, but ill-fated Australian studio Team Bondi were on direct dev duties). Hell God baby damn no I do not want to play it again.
That said, it’s suited to VR – at least in terms of ease of transition – in a way that other Rockstars are not, given that it often inclines closer towards hidden object and Telltale-style game than third-person action.
L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, as it is known, does not shirk the action, however – shootybangs and car chases are included, for instance. However, this version of the game is structured as seven standalone cases, as opposed to the inter-linking story and open world world elements of the flatscan edition. The biggest news, perhaps, is that L.A. Noire’s been modified from a third to first-person perspective, so you can get real up close and personal with those half-photoreal, half rice-pudding faces it was so famous for.
I’ve not had a chance to to L.A. VoiR it up myself just yet, but reception on Steam is ‘very positive‘ at the time of writing. Praise is heaped on the graphics and readable text, the redone combat controls and performance, although folk seem more hesitant about what sounds like slightly janky movement controls. The response is warm enough that it’s moved from ‘eh, can’t be fussed’ to ‘when I get a chance’ in my thoughts. Although it’s pretty weird to looking at a Rockstar game with only 139 reviews on Steam.
Out now, for £25/$30, via Steam, in any case. Officially, it only supports Vive, which has rubbed a few people up the wrong way, but, as with all Vive titles, you can trick it into running on a Rift (FakeVive invariably works for me).
20/12/2017 at 18:17 Rack says:
Not sure half a port of a 6 year old game counts as “embracing” VR.
20/12/2017 at 18:43 b00p says:
they meant “embarrassing VR” ZING
20/12/2017 at 18:22 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Honestly, the fact that it’s done with standalone cases seems like a plus to me. LA Noire’s story was pretty bad at points (Homicide Desk was incredibly ham-fisted, the whole affair with the singer, those shoehorned action movie bits near the end), and the open world elements felt wasted when the game more or less forces you into a linear sequence of events and constantly reminds you to pursue the objectives.
Official VR Bully would convince me to buy a Vive right now, no questions asked.
20/12/2017 at 21:59 jj2112 says:
AND I’m not very good at detective stories and I guessed who the killer was the first time I talked to him (not even in the interrogation, he gives it away if you remember one small detail).
20/12/2017 at 22:48 goodpoints says:
I mean when you first meet the guy from Mad Men who became a Hari Krishna, who wouldn’t think he was a serial killer?
I did sorta like the plot of the Arson desk, or at least it had the most potential, weak-hearted Double Indemnity tribute though it was.
20/12/2017 at 18:43 Sin Vega says:
(Rockstar HQ)
UI DESIGNER: “When is the VR version out?”
WRITER: “December”
UI DESIGNER: (doubtfully) “LIAR! YOU SON OF A BITCH! I’LL KILL YOU! I’LL KILL YOU ALL!”
20/12/2017 at 19:35 radarhead says:
Hahaha I literally haven’t signed into my RPS account in 4+ years, but I had to just to congratulate you on nailing the split personality burst into undeserved rageness of the main character.
*Doffs cap*
20/12/2017 at 20:21 Sakkura says:
I think LA Noire is the perfect title for them to get their first real experience making VR. And the driving part of the game could be ideal for prototyping VR support for GTA VI.
20/12/2017 at 21:25 Turkey says:
I dunno. I think the reason they did Noire is cause there’s not a lot of action in it, so it’s not a big deal if you teleport around instead of walking.
20/12/2017 at 22:47 Fnord73 says:
Its a test-run. 5 years up the creek, GTA 6 will be *only* VR and *only* ptw multiplayer.