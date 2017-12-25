Best PC games of 2017

The calendar’s doors have been opened and the games inside have been eaten. But fear not, latecomer – we’ve reconstructed the list in this single post for easy re-consumption. Click on to discover the best games of 2017.
To explain: RPS picks our 24 favourite games released each year and reveals those choices on the countdown to Christmas like a daily chocolate treat. Each chosen game is left a surprise until you click through to the post, which means those 24 posts are easily lost within the vast RPS archives. This article collects those 24 games together into a single post, so they’re easier to find for future generations who want to know what what floated our boat in 2017.
You have two methods of navigating this post. One is to use the little arrows below the header image or the arrows on your keyboard. The second is to click the doors of the advent calendar below, which will zip you to the page with the game originally revealed on that day. The games aren’t in any order, except for December 24th which is objectively the year’s best game. Enjoy!
25/12/2017 at 13:16 dangermouse76 says:
Merry Christmas all or none or some. Sipping Bunnahabhain ( responsibly ) bouncing my 3 week old girl Erin on my knee and about to start the lamb shoulder braised in white wine and garlic.
It’s been a good year. Here’s to many more.
Also CD projekt if you want to make an open world RPG of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld, I wont complain about that.
Much love
Dangermouse.
25/12/2017 at 13:22 TΛPETRVE says:
Prey made my GOTY, too. It’s a flawed game, nowhere particularly outstanding on its own, and yet it scratched an itch that had been bugging me for almost 20 years: It was a true successor to System Shock, a heritage that the BioShock series never lived up to (and Prey even had the great bolshy yarblockos to subtly call Irrational’s franchise out on some of its more glaring issues).
25/12/2017 at 13:38 digital_sneeze says:
I really wish I liked Prey as much as some. Such great level design, visuals and decent narrative, along with some interesting mechanics let down by some of the least fun and most frustrating combat I’ve ever played.
Still though, Nier, Divinity Sin 2, OneShot and Night In The Woods are on here and that’s what’s important. Still need to finish up Numenera too but I wish it didn’t get lost up its own backside so much. Maybe I just need to accept it’s not going to get close to P:T.
25/12/2017 at 13:49 digital_sneeze says:
Also, a special call out to the Ringed City DLC from Dark Souls, for the Slave Knight Gael boss fight for ending the series on the most fun battle in the franchise.
25/12/2017 at 14:03 LionsPhil says:
Merritudinous Chrimulations, gamefolk.
25/12/2017 at 15:07 Pulstar says:
Wolfen 2 was quite forgettable, nowhere near a worthy sequel to the first.
25/12/2017 at 15:07 Addie says:
Just because I’m a number-puzzles type: 80 points total, less 8 on uncounted games, leaves 72 points on 24 games – exactly 3 each. For Edith and DC to be the only ones to tie in first place, they must have scored at least 5 (many ties on 2,3,4) and at most 16 (every other game tied on 2). So whoever really loved Edith enough to give it a majority will have had to give it between 3 and 9 points. In any case, all of the games from 3rd place onwards will have had to have been really close, and mostly draws. Which seems fair, because it’s been a great year for games and it’ll be all difficult decisions to decide what’s best.
Merry xmas and happy new year everyone. Don’t drink anything I wouldn’t.
25/12/2017 at 15:15 Addie says:
Actually, two games can draw on two, and the rest but Edith and DC could have 3, so Edith and DC could win with 4 if it was a really close race.