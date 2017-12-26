The Second RPS Cracker Of Christmas

While we’re all curled up in our shared Christmas hibernation cocoon over the holidays, the site gets a little quieter. But fear not, for each day of the ho-ho-holidays there’s a Christmas cracker to pull! Oh, and of course, if you’re after more posts you might have missed, why not join our Supporter Program, and unlock dozens of new posts from the last year!
Meanwhile, you provide your own party hat, and we’ll provide the groaner of a gag.
Q: How does Suspicious Developments know when their turkey’s cooked?
A. They look at its Heat Signature!
26/12/2017 at 13:18 notprotonated says:
Oof.
26/12/2017 at 14:26 Jerppa says:
Funnier than James Corden.
26/12/2017 at 14:27 Godwhacker says:
Feels like January already
26/12/2017 at 14:55 Milos says:
Q: Asked what is the best PC game out there, what did the RPS writer say?
A: WoT, I think.
26/12/2017 at 16:11 Freud says:
Surely this is in breach of the Geneva convention?