Tim Stone’s favourite games of 2017

Having just re-read all 51 of this year’s Flare Paths carefully noting when and where words like ‘lovely’, ‘compelling’ and ‘clever’ were used, I now know for sure what my Favourite Games of 2017 are. It turns out that although Tank Warfare: Tunisia is 55% ‘lovelier’ than Steel Division: Normandy, Diesel Railcar Simulator is 113% ‘nicer’ than Train Sim World, and Venti Mesi is 33% ‘more memorable’ than Way of Defector, none of them have quite enough ‘magic’, ‘charm’ and ‘personality’ to displace the three evening-eaters described below.
Afghanistan ’11
Yes, it took Every Single Soldier far too long to track down all the crash sources. Yes, the campaign system might have been more imaginative, the AI an IQ point or two sharper. But when a wargame engages with its unusual theme as energetically and intelligently as A11 does, when it generates unique thought-provoking tactical situations with such gratifying regularity, it’s easy to overlook a few imperfections.
A project that could so easily have turned into a half-hearted Vietnam ’65 re-skin, is – thanks to new twists like ‘handover’ and periodic elections – significantly richer and more subtle than its predecessor. I love the fact that I don’t spend sessions simply pushing units from map edge to map edge, or doggedly attempting to prevent the enemy from doing so. The FOB-focussed A11 appeals to that part of my brain that enjoys traditional expansionist RTSs and transport management games. Its heavy emphasis on logistics and profound respect for harsh terrain mean there are times when the landscape feels almost as hostile as the AK-47-toting wraiths who delight in booby-trapping arteries of communication and sabotaging village improvements. For the last forty years the computer wargame industry has routinely cast us as dogs fighting other dogs. Johan Nagel casts us as a dog with a nasty flea infestation, and the change of emphasis cures genre jaundice remarkably effectively.
Field of Glory II
There’s a very fine line in wargame design between enough-chaos-to-evoke-a-real-battlefield-and-to-cushion-defeats and so-much-chaos-that-the-player-ends-up-feeling-bewildered-and-sidelined. For me, of the two ancient battle sims released by Slitherine this year, only one, this one, got its Chaos Line positioning close to right.
FoG II scraps have a lovely habit of going to the wire. Thanks to capable AI and zesty play mechanisms such as auto-pursuits (sometimes you lose control of over-enthusiastic units) and cowardice cascades (routing warriors can infect their neighbours) you can’t take anything for granted. When battlefield log jams break, they often break quickly and unpredictably. However sizeable your numerical advantage or sound your tactics, there will be times when you find yourself hastily redrafting plans and reorienting troops.
Thematic prejudices together with Byzantine’s decision to abandon Total War-style campaigns in favour of scenario sequences (admittedly, scenario sequences enlivened with strategic decisions and random maps) mean I prefer FoGII’s forerunners, Sengoku Jidai and Pike & Shot Campaigns. Should an add-on ever arrive reintroducing cellular strat-maps and giving hillforts like the one I drive past every day, the ludological attention they deserve, that situation might alter.
Cold Waters
A reminder of a time long long ago when simulations came with lively campaigns studded with unscripted encounters, and controls that could be summarised on a cassette tape inlay, the brilliant Cold Waters somehow manages to be realistic, replayable and ravishing.
By ignoring interiors and instrumentation yet modelling a wealth of tactical and environmental subtleties, development minnows Killerfish provide a Cold War sub sim that’s both approachable and authoritative. It’s a game I can return to after weeks away without needing to re-read a manual or pore over a multi-page key list, yet it’s also a game in which canny use of thermal layers, noisemakers, knuckles and decoy torps makes me feel like Marko Alexandrovich Ramius from time to time.
The campaign engine is proof sim devs don’t need to invest millions or strain CPUs in order to provide their customers with interesting, freelance-friendly mission environments. A less committed/scrupulous dev would have capitalised on CW’s early success by rushing out some extra campaigns or subs as DLC. Commendable Killerfish have instead concentrated on enriching and improving via free updates.
26/12/2017 at 17:39 Faldrath says:
Glory to Tim Stone!
I had more or less forgotten about Cold Waters (it never did get a full review, did it?), but now it’s straight back into my wishlist.
Thanks for all your wordly wordy words, Tim.
26/12/2017 at 18:06 Tengil says:
Honestly those American counterinsurgency games almost seem more distasteful to me than Nazihyping WW2 games, at least you aren’t tasked with implementing Generalplan Ost under the pretense that it’s a net good.
26/12/2017 at 20:30 Alberto says:
I guess the themes are still too recent and painful. Most military games deal with bloody invasions by colonialist hegemonies, which brought a lot of pain and misery for millions of people across many decades, too.
But the fact there’s a century or three between us and them help to view the game more as a game.
26/12/2017 at 18:45 Someoldguy says:
FoG II is definitely getting my money if it gets a campaign mode. Fingers crossed.
26/12/2017 at 20:06 Red_Fox says:
Cold waters got repetitive and boring after 2 or 3 days. But it was a fun 2-3 days.
26/12/2017 at 21:22 Shadow says:
Did you try a different sub and/or campaign?
Everything is a walk in the park in a Los Angeles class, but things get more interesting in 1968 or simply using less advanced boats.
26/12/2017 at 21:11 DetCord says:
As an OIF/OEF veteran, I tried to get into Afghan ’11 but just couldn’t. It isn’t so much a war-game, tactical, strategic or operational as it is a game about managing logistics. You’ll spend more time conducting resupply missions than actually engaging in COIN ops. It just becomes tedious and boring after the first few turns.
27/12/2017 at 00:43 alison says:
Serious question: isn’t that exactly what the Global War on Terror is? I mean, I know there is some asymmetric engagement (drone strikes, IEDs etc) and an ongoing propaganda/cyber war, but I was under the impression most of what the boots on the ground military does is not smashing enemy units or taking part in raids but instead supplying outposts, meeting with locals and protecting trade routes that prop up “friendly” regimes.
I deleted this game from my wish list yesterday because I couldn’t remember why I had added it, but now I want to add it again. Running a neo-colonialist logistics infrastructure (or trying to support soft power plays in the developing world, depending on your perspective) is much more interesting to me than just killing people.
27/12/2017 at 04:06 DetCord says:
That’s not even a remotely serious question. In fact, it a question at all but commentary thinly veiled in the guise of a query. This is especially evident when emphasized within your own obvious spectrum of political/personal beliefs (id est. neo-colonialist logistics infrastructure).
My statement was clear and concise with regards to what the games primary focus entails. And that focus isn’t on COIN as a whole and it isn’t in the same vein at other titles (TOAoW, OoB, Command etc) in the genre. Now, if you have a relevant question concerning the game and its depiction of full spectrum operations where counter-insurgency is a primary function, proceed. Otherwise I’d suggest some sub on Reddit or 4chan where you can congregate and make as many blanket statements as you like.
I should congratulate you on your pomposity and arrogance though. Well done?
26/12/2017 at 21:27 Chockster says:
Happy New Year Mr Stone, and thank you for a magnificent year of Flare Paths.
I shall be purchasing Cold Waters forthwith.