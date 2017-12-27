The Joy of not talking to other people in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has had a rough time of late, what with players discovering that late-game grinding may very well be a gigantic waste of time, and the general hostility to microtransactions going around these days. Since its launch on PC in October, players have also groused about its strict communication rules: there’s no in-game chat lobby, text or voice, in which to find fireteam members for that Nightfall strike or Leviathan raid. And no public matchmaking for these activities, which yield the game’s most exclusive and powerful gear. Me, though? I love that about it.
I never played the first Destiny, so jumping in this year on PC I was struck by how the game looks like a series of sci-fi paperback novel covers, as if some 1970s editions of Isaac Asimov or Robert Heinlein had been brought to life. Exploring the gorgeous environments of Io and Nessus as a solitary, somber, and silent experience feels right to me.
It’s not impossible to talk with other players, mind you. But there’s a built-in vetting process. You can join a clan, run a few patrols with someone, and then add them to your friends list. One of you can initiate voice communication, and if the other player consents you can start chatting away. And that’s a good thing, because by the time you get to the endgame content, you’ll need to coordinate with your fireteam. Particularly in the Nightfalls and raid, calling out what you’re doing and seeing to your fireteam is crucial. These activities are designed to be completed by teams working and talking with each other, so why the all the hurdles to voice chat?
To my mind, the chat system serves two important purposes. First and foremost, it means you must have an actual reason for teaming up with anyone else. Whether you’ve found them in-game, through shared public events, standard strikes, or clans, you won’t be (unless you really try) playing the intensive endgame missions with complete strangers. That’s encouraging a higher quality of communication that you’d have in public matches—and anyone who’s made the mistake of taking the Plunkbat plane ride with voice chat enabled knows exactly how awful that can get.
I played several sections of the Leviathan raid for the first time with my brother and some friends I’d found online, who knew how to teach us the ropes of each encounter. They’re challenging events, and they demand a very deliberate kind of teamwork and a sometimes-saintly amount of patience with each other. Once we’d logged off, my brother texted me: “I can understand now why random matchmaking isn’t a thing for the raid.”
He’s right. Imagine the horror of trying to get six random Plunkbatters to coordinate with each other at any level beyond howling insults. Getting dumped into a six-person team in Destiny 2 for a raid that requires understanding, communication, leadership, and patience would, 99 times out of 100, be a colossal waste of everyone’s time.
The second purpose is a direct result of the first: the people who play Destiny 2 together wind up expecting and giving a certain level of respect amongt their groups. And this means there’s much less of the “toxic community” problem that inevitably winds up metastasizing within almost any online game — not even Overwatch’s lovely color palette and inclusive cast of heroes has protected it from this, and Blizzard has had to devote a lot of time and energy to dealing with the problem.
But in Destiny 2? If that’s there, I’ll never find it. Instead, I can enjoy my Robert Heinlein landscapes and space goblins and know that if I want to talk to someone while I’m doing it, it’ll be because I want to.
27/12/2017 at 13:30 TheButler83 says:
My biggest gripe about D2 is that this article only makes sense if you already have 2 friends who play it. It’s ridiculously stupid to have no in game tools to find clans or chat in order to make friends in the first place.
Apart from Nightfall and Raids there’s no other content in game that requires communication so even when being match made for Strikes you never even chat to those people, they may as well be AI bots.
Usually in an mmo I’d join a guild and get to know people via chat before doing end game but D2 makes it so hard that the wife and I have just resorted to trying to 2-man the Nightfalls. It’s very frustrating.
27/12/2017 at 16:12 SaltTitan says:
My fiance and I do the Nightfall Guided Games all the time, just play host and it gives you a third who’s looking for a team. And since we made a clan for just the two of us and more than half of the fireteam is from the clan we get an extra legendary engram the first time we do it each week.
27/12/2017 at 13:43 Tomdop says:
I’m surprised someone could be happy about it. I often feel very frustrated not to be able to talk to others when they’re just standing 1 meter away from you. Not even able to group with them, nothing. It’s like bringing pc gaming back to 1998…
27/12/2017 at 13:57 Katanalx says:
The fact that Destiny started on the PS may have influence in the voice chat: Most of the PS4 players have private chat rooms and don’t need a public chat room… I see this happen in Fortinite. On PC I have difficulty to find cooperating players but in PS4 they are always talking trough psn groups…
27/12/2017 at 14:25 Ghostwise says:
But… what if you can’t find Mankrik’s wife ?
27/12/2017 at 14:33 Slazer says:
Even if you have a clan you need Teamspeak and Forums even for basic communication as there is no clanchat or even a chance to post announcements.
And even adding people you meet in the game to your friendlist is a chore.
I don’t see this argument going anywhere
27/12/2017 at 14:40 Nelyeth says:
Sounds awful, but what do I know.
27/12/2017 at 14:52 Turkey says:
So, much like the Scorpion King himself, you stand alone.
27/12/2017 at 14:52 jman420 says:
As someone who played the first game and unfortunately wasted $60 on the new one (it was a lame stretch of games when this came out in september!) I can say this is also the downfall though. Say you get a good group and run through that Leviathon raid a few times and get the best gear….then what? You wait for the new expansion in several months to erase your progress anyways.
Destiny was best described as a “thrill park”. Its a short thrill though, IMO. I’m very disapointed with the apparent “copy/paste” from the first one. Bungie was just looking for a way to get destiny to the PC is my guess. BEcause this is more of destiny 1.25 than destiny 2.
27/12/2017 at 15:23 Baines says:
Destiny 2’s had a rough time for longer than “of late”, and for more reasons than microtransactions and xp.
It is actually kind of funny how Destiny 2 stays so under the radar while casually tripping nearly every “evil/greedy developer/publisher” warning flag.
27/12/2017 at 15:41 Turkey says:
It’s kinda hard to see the micro transaction forest with EA’s sequoia trees in the way.
27/12/2017 at 16:25 BeardyHat says:
Jim Sterling has been harping on Destiny 2 all year for its issues.
27/12/2017 at 15:41 wraithgr says:
Actually, Destiny (and pretty much most sci-fi FPS games, for that matter) is exactly the kind of SF that Asimov deplored, where the setting is just window dressing and the explanation for all the gadgets might as well be “magic”.
27/12/2017 at 16:41 Professor Bobo says:
This article praises one of the most contradictory and negative aspects of my experience with D2. This is a game that marketed itself as an “MMOFPS”, yet completely withheld all forms of communications if you are not on voice.
There are very clear reasons why the design would go this way; it eliminates toxicity completely. But not being able to talk to players, even in a limited manner, isolates the player and removes all of the personality and teamwork that are core elements to playing a video game with other people.
I have not once invited a person outside of my clan to group up because I can’t talk to them. This is plain stupid.