Doom turns philosophical in The Revenant Problem

A classic Doom 2 combat scenario: A Revenant (its chaotic nature making it one of the most agitating skeletal foes in gaming history) runs headlong down a track. If it reaches its destination, it will inadvertently kill five Imps. If you choose to divert it, it will only kill one. What do you decide?

Okay, it’s not much of a question – more Imp-murder is always good – but this and several dozen increasingly complex philosophical conundrums (plus a few surprises) await a baffled Doomguy in The Revenant Problem, a very silly Doom mod to cap off the venerable FPS’s 24th year.

The Revenant Problem is the third in a trilogy of short mods by Marphy Black, each taking a deeper look at the most irritating of all of Doom 2’s enemies; the chaotic, unpredictable and frequently deadly Revenant. The first project was 100,000 Revenants, pitting the player bare-handed against a massive army of boneheads. He responded to community complaints (usually ‘LESS SKELETONS PLEASE’) by releasing Infinite Revenants, just in case real numbers weren’t enough.

He did at one point attempt to recreate 100,000 Revenants in the Doom 2016 engine using the Snapmap editor, but found that the game only allows you to spawn a maximum of 12 enemies at any given time, leaving you 99,988 short of a good time.

While The Revenant Problem is one of the most instantly amusing Doom mods of 2017, this has been a grand year for the grizzled old shooter. You can check out the rest of 2017’s best over at the annual Cacowards, a yearly community awards ceremony held over at Doomworld. You can also check out a couple of our picks of the year, all collated under our Doom 2 tag here. I cannot recommend Skulldash highly enough – it’ll change the way that you play Doom, given half a chance.

In order to enjoy the philosophical conundrums of The Revenant Problems (and possibly its its rather more numerically excessive predecessors), you’ll need yourself Doom 2 (currently cheap as chips on Steam), the GZDoom engine, and the mod itself.