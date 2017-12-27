Doom turns philosophical in The Revenant Problem

A classic Doom 2 combat scenario: A Revenant (its chaotic nature making it one of the most agitating skeletal foes in gaming history) runs headlong down a track. If it reaches its destination, it will inadvertently kill five Imps. If you choose to divert it, it will only kill one. What do you decide?
Okay, it’s not much of a question – more Imp-murder is always good – but this and several dozen increasingly complex philosophical conundrums (plus a few surprises) await a baffled Doomguy in The Revenant Problem, a very silly Doom mod to cap off the venerable FPS’s 24th year.
The Revenant Problem is the third in a trilogy of short mods by Marphy Black, each taking a deeper look at the most irritating of all of Doom 2’s enemies; the chaotic, unpredictable and frequently deadly Revenant. The first project was 100,000 Revenants, pitting the player bare-handed against a massive army of boneheads. He responded to community complaints (usually ‘LESS SKELETONS PLEASE’) by releasing Infinite Revenants, just in case real numbers weren’t enough.
He did at one point attempt to recreate 100,000 Revenants in the Doom 2016 engine using the Snapmap editor, but found that the game only allows you to spawn a maximum of 12 enemies at any given time, leaving you 99,988 short of a good time.
While The Revenant Problem is one of the most instantly amusing Doom mods of 2017, this has been a grand year for the grizzled old shooter. You can check out the rest of 2017’s best over at the annual Cacowards, a yearly community awards ceremony held over at Doomworld. You can also check out a couple of our picks of the year, all collated under our Doom 2 tag here. I cannot recommend Skulldash highly enough – it’ll change the way that you play Doom, given half a chance.
In order to enjoy the philosophical conundrums of The Revenant Problems (and possibly its its rather more numerically excessive predecessors), you’ll need yourself Doom 2 (currently cheap as chips on Steam), the GZDoom engine, and the mod itself.
27/12/2017 at 11:12 kameradoktorn says:
10 bucks for 25 year old chips? :s
27/12/2017 at 11:16 Faldrath says:
Hey, if you found actual 25 year old chips that you *still could eat*, they’d be worth a lot more than 10 bucks.
27/12/2017 at 11:29 kameradoktorn says:
Good point :)
27/12/2017 at 13:30 Dominic Tarason says:
Oh, bloody hell. I wrote this last night and it was $2.50. Forgot GOG’s Winter Sale ends well before the end of winter. Amending.
27/12/2017 at 11:15 Faldrath says:
I would like to take this opportunity to say that I really enjoyed Dominic’s contributions this year – his insight into games and mods that RPS sometimes overlooks is really appreciated.
27/12/2017 at 11:38 Beefenstein says:
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT
YOU ARE A GOOD HUMAN
27/12/2017 at 13:35 Dominic Tarason says:
Aww, thank ya. I just saw this particular mod pop into existence a couple days back and figured it’d make a nice holiday stocking stuffer.
27/12/2017 at 11:31 Seafoam says:
Hah! That’s nothing. Here’s a conundrum that will completely eradicate your worldview:
An archvile is moving toward 5 and 1 revenants.
27/12/2017 at 11:40 Troubletcat says:
For once, a trolley problem where “mutli-track drifting” isn’t a joke answer – it’s the obviously correct moral choice.
Imps are literally demons from hell trying to destroy humanity. Hurt them plenty until you’re knee deep in the dead.
27/12/2017 at 12:12 jontaro says:
Who’s to say that demon has less right to exist than human?
It’s demons nature to torture and kill humans, they are just doing what is natural to them.
Does wolf have less of a right to exist because it kills deers?
Support PETHB People for the Ethical Treatment of Hell Beasts and stop slaughter of innocent demons!
27/12/2017 at 13:12 CrackedMandible says:
Yeah! Demons are people too!
27/12/2017 at 13:26 Grizzly says:
Letting people talk to the monsters was a mistake.