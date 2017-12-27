S.T.A.L.K.E.R. fan-remake Lost Alpha gets a major update for the holidays

We’ve previously covered Lost Alpha, a massive labor-of-love project to rebuild the original Shadow of Chernobyl from the ground up, reinstating concepts and content that never quite made the final cut. While the first release of Lost Alpha suffered nearly as badly from a messy development cycle as the original game, the updates have continued, and the massive patch released this week makes it a far more tempting prospect, whether or not you’ve played a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game before.
Earlier this year, Dezowave’s Lost Alpha saw a massive re-launch under the Developer’s Cut banner. The DC release made major improvements to performance, stability and injected a chunk of new content into the world to help flesh out the expansive but previously under-populated new maps introduced in the remake. The new update (Version 1.4005, full patch notes here) brings an enormous list of tweaks and changes, many of which are balance and polish-oriented, including several improvements to the underlying renderer and engine.
The simulationist/survival aspects of Lost Alpha have been built on a little more in this new update as well. Healing in combat is now a riskier proposition than it used to be, with the process becoming a little more Far Cry-esque: weapon holstered, medkit applied, and the restoration of your stats takes effect over a short period rather than immediately healing your gaping bullet-wounds. Not everything is harder on the player, thankfully, with tweaks made so that hunger and dehydration will wake you from your sleep, instead of just silently kill you.
You can pick up S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Lost Alpha via ModDB now – a hefty 6gb download, either all in one via torrent or split into four parts – a much simpler process than in previous releases. While of questionable legality, it’s an entirely standalone release, and requires no game in the series to be installed.
27/12/2017 at 19:03 fish99 says:
Cool, I was thinking of playing this again.
27/12/2017 at 20:08 Don Reba says:
Incredible dedication. 👍
27/12/2017 at 21:45 fuggles says:
Why is it of questionable legality? They built it from a freeware release of early stalkers. You may know this was going to be a commercial release until someone leaked it? As such criticising the initial release is somewhat putting the boot in. The directors cut label was used to differentiate between damage control of leak and version they wanted released.
I think anyway.
It’s on my to play list as I love stalker but have no time to game.
27/12/2017 at 23:02 Dominic Tarason says:
It’s of questionable legality (along with several other major standalone STALKER fan-releases) because it uses materials and the engine from the original games, repacked and re-released without requiring any existing purchase.
Fortunately, nobody seems to mind. It also feels strangely fitting that the STALKER fan-scene would adopt such a devil-may-care attitude and just improvise and bodge stuff together.
28/12/2017 at 01:09 Don Reba says:
Lost Alpha has its own section at STALKER’s official forum (I am the forum’s moderator). It’s not in any trouble with GSC.
28/12/2017 at 04:05 Don Reba says:
With STALKER, it’s not a case of a devil-may-care attitude, but:
1. GSC explicitly allowing the use of its game assets in non-commercial mods for STALKER and even other games.
2. GSC having given a working alpha build of the game to the community — hence the mod’s title.
28/12/2017 at 00:45 Red_Fox says:
The Zone must be respected… Or else it will punish…
28/12/2017 at 01:50 buzzmong says:
Yeeesss! Performance fixes were needed, they caused me to stop playing.