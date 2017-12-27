The Third RPS Cracker Of Christmas

While we’re all curled up in our shared Christmas hibernation cocoon over the holidays, the site gets a little quieter. But fear not, for each day of the ho-ho-holidays there’s a Christmas cracker to pull! Oh, and of course, if you’re after more posts you might have missed, why not join our Supporter Program, and unlock dozens of new posts from the last year!
Meanwhile, you provide your own party hat, and we’ll provide the groaner of a gag.
Q: Why did the orange hologram need medical treatment?
A. She fell in Tacoma!
27/12/2017 at 12:46 Shkspr says:
Gone Home, RPS cracker. You’re drunk.
27/12/2017 at 12:51 TeePee says:
It’s the exclamation mark that does it for me. I can just picture Alec’s face with a perma-grin preemptively etched all over it as he delivers that punchline with entirely unwarranted gusto.
27/12/2017 at 12:54 S-Hellequin says:
This…
This is… just…
Oh Gods, roll on 2018, please…
27/12/2017 at 12:57 Faldrath says:
As god is The Witness, someone needs to bring the Total Warhammer down on these abominations. Make sure they’re Oneshot, and that nothing goes Oxenfree.
27/12/2017 at 13:41 Don Reba says:
We are so lucky to be treated daily to the best wit RPS has to offer.
27/12/2017 at 15:43 Turkey says:
Orange you glad she fell in Tacoma?
27/12/2017 at 16:23 poliovaccine says:
“Shouldn’t this have spoiler tags?”
27/12/2017 at 16:25 Pliqu3011 says:
I exhaled out loud.