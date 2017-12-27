Watch an hour of Star Citizen’s campaign, Squadron 42

Despite reports of a brewing legal struggle between Star Citizen studio Cloud Imperium Games and one-time engine partners Crytek, the enormously crowdfunded studio have released another big chunk of gameplay footage, this time focused solely on Squadron 42, the story-driven singleplayer campaign mode. It’s a broad mix of gameplay styles, showing off everything from dialogue to dogfighting, some zero-G EVA exploration and a chunk of planetary on-foot stealthy action.
If nothing else, it features an eerily accurate digital recreation of Liam Cunningham – the tip of a star-studded iceberg – looking a little less crispy around the edges than he did in Game of Thrones, although no less world-weary.
I must admit, it’s getting closer and closer to what a mega-budget Wing Commander sequel looks like in my imagination. One of the only things holding this chunk of footage back from being truly impressive is the performance, with some quite significant stutters as it caches and loads data. Presumably this is all captured on a top-spec development machine as well, which implies there’s a lot more optimization work to be done.
Still, it’s probably a good sign if that’s the worst of my complaints at this point. The game looks shockingly pretty, if a little grim and militaristic in its colour palette. While I don’t doubt that lesser PCs are going to have to sacrifice a few of the nicer bells and whistles in order to get a smooth performance, the consistent art direction of the game is finally shining through.
One little design quirk I find especially interesting is the choice to have your protagonist’s internal monologue echo your dialogue choices before speaking. I’m reminded a little of the orbiting thought-bubbles from Heavy Rain, although perhaps not quite as ham-fisted. The end result here is an interesting juxtaposition between what your character wants to say and what they end up actually vocalizing, and I wonder whether they’ll be used to any clever effect later on in the game.
If you want a little more insight into what you’re seeing in this footage, there’s a second version of the video available, dense with developer commentary picking apart and explaining. They are at least quite honest about the performance issues, so that’s something.
Star Citizen’s Squadron 42 campaign was originally included as standard with all copies of the game, but is now planned to be a separate release. Despite this sounding like an excuse to sell you the same game twice, a glance at the storefront for the game reveals that the solo campaign is currently a $15 purchase on top of the $45 base price for the MMO-ish ‘core’ game (the part with the absurdly expensive digital spaceships), which seems a little more reasonable and priced on par with most other AAA games.
So, are any of you feeling a little less skeptical about Star Citizen? It’s been a long road with no shortage of controversies, but I feel like the game is finally starting to look like something developed with a $150m budget, and the first high budget space combat game that we’ve seen in a very long time.
27/12/2017 at 15:19 Wormerine says:
Here is me, non backer, keeping my fingers crossed something good will come out of it. A big fan of Wing Commande, Freespace and XWing games and a solid campaign is all I really care about. Unfocused EliteD doesn’t really scratch that itch.
27/12/2017 at 15:35 Faldrath says:
Also a non-backer, and also an old WC fan. I actually don’t have many doubts that a good, very pretty spaceship shooter will eventually be released – but I have all the doubts about the quality of the campaign story. It will very likely be militaristic garbage. My teenage self didn’t much pay attention to that when I played the WC games, but my current self probably won’t be able to overlook it. I would love to be proven wrong!
27/12/2017 at 15:39 Dominic Tarason says:
It seems that the MMO side of things will have its fair share of dialogue-heavy quests too, but Squadron 42 does seem to be a little more cinematic overall.
27/12/2017 at 15:30 Zaxwerks says:
“Liam Cunningham… looking a little less crispy around the edges than he did in Game of Thrones”
I hope that isn’t a spoiler for the season I haven’t seen yet! Grrrrrr…
27/12/2017 at 15:32 Dominic Tarason says:
A very minor spoiler if it can be considered one. And several years out of date.
27/12/2017 at 15:35 Turkey says:
It’s super impressive looking, but the main thing I took away is that the bad guys are space Cockneys.
27/12/2017 at 15:48 2Ben says:
A less cursory glance would have revealed that you can just buy SQ42 for $45 (and god knows how many UK thingies), and not bother with the MMO at all if you so wish.
27/12/2017 at 15:50 Dinger says:
Sure. I still have my doubts. Five years into it and all they can show is a canned demo that’s buggy to boot.
A series of cutscenes interrupting gameplay (what is with that turret shooting down re-entering debris, and why do you need to take control away in a tense flying situation to show it?), ridiculous rule-of-cool cat launch (with glitching gear) for a spacecraft that later goes from a dead drift in a FOD-rich environment to FTL travel, and transparent, hackneyed dialogue. Space combat seems like it’s straight out of the Byrds’ greatest hits: If you thing this thing is the belle of the rodeo, you gotta be eight miles high, ‘cos all I see is turn, turn, turn.
It’s impressive that they’ve burned so much cash for so little game. Did they get a Learjet yet?
I did find it interesting, but I wouldn’t recommend that anyone give them a cent before they produce something deliverable.
27/12/2017 at 16:25 Grizzly says:
Yeah, for a vertical slice several years into production, this is very underwhelming. Couldn’t add much more to what you said there.
27/12/2017 at 16:00 Epicedion says:
SQ42 always seemed to me like a hasty tack-on idea formulated mid-speech to address a subsection of supporters. “Yeah, we’ll totally have a single player campaign.. it’s called uh.. squadron.. umm.. 42. It’s totally rad, hold on, let me write this down..”
27/12/2017 at 16:01 Zenicetus says:
I have zero interest in MMO’s, so Squadron 42 is the only part of this project that ever interested me. I’ll buy it and play it if it’s good, but there is no way to tell from that clip.
There is always a risk with this kind of project that the game developer really wants to make movies and not games, and that risk is especially high with this outfit and CR at the helm. The cockpit experience has to be good (like, Elite Dangerous good), the controls have to be tight, and the frame rate appropriate for flight/space sims.
More than anything else, they have to get the balance right between flying and walking/talking, because I don’t want to spend that much time outside the cockpit. A game like this should be about the cockpit experience over everything else. If they get the flying-to-walking/talking ratio similar to the Wing Commander series it will be fine. If CR decides this is his one last shot to make a Hollywood blockbuster, then it will fail.
So I’m still skeptical, and won’t buy it without reading a bunch of reviews.
27/12/2017 at 16:38 Fry says:
Well, they certainly spent money on VO.
That Terminator reference. Oof.