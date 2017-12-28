Fraser Brown’s favourite games of 2017

We asked a handful of our contributors to put together a list of their three favourite games from 2017. Their picks are running across the week while the rest of RPS slumbers.
I think I would have lost my mind if it wasn’t for the many incredible digital holidays I’ve taken in 2017. It’s been a bit overwhelming to play so many great but also massive games in a single year, however. New Year’s resolution: squeeze more brief games into my life.
Divinity: Original Sin 2
If I only got one pick instead of three, this would have to be it — a game where you can chat to haughty crabs one minute and steal someone’s face to hide the fact that you’re a walking, talking skeleton the next. It sets the bar for sandbox RPGs but also boasts exceptional (and crazy) tactical combat that, incredibly, I might enjoy more than XCOM’s. What can I say? I love to set fire to things.
Tacoma
The impetus for my resolution, Tacoma is as slick and clever as it is intimate and heartfelt. The titular space station made for a wonderful, temporary home, and its inhabitants fantastic company. 50 hours of world-building couldn’t make it more vivid, and there are few stronger examples of fantastic environmental storytelling and incidental flavour. I must have read the ingredients to every packet of food on the station, and I have no regrets.
Total War: Warhammer 2
Warhammer 2 might have finally knocked Shogun 2 off the top of my Total War list, and when combined with the first game via Mortal Empires, it’s the most ambitious thing Creative Assembly has ever made, both in terms of its incredible scale and its elaborate, diverse factions. It’s the Skaven who are the stars though — nothing will ever be as fun as commanding armies of chittering ratmen as they devour an entire world.
28/12/2017 at 17:07 Jeroen D Stout says:
I was really surprised by how much I liked Tacoma. The casualness of it, and the great way of viewing the story won me over. I started wishing more television shows had similar scrubbing-through-timeline ability. Watching someone’s photos, missing a few words and thoughtlessly scrubbing back just is a great mechanic.
Add to that the intrige of playing a character whose motivations are kept from you, and it is all really quite tidy and nice.
It was also very satisfying finishing the game and feeling you just watch-played a short novel, with no gameplay ‘hooks’ that demand you go back and collect all the sauce packets. Just the satisfaction of having a story well-read, which you can look back fondly on.
28/12/2017 at 18:57 Fraser Brown says:
Yeah, I absolutely loved sneaking a glimpse at a letter home or an email argument while the crew chatted away, knowing that I wouldn’t have to miss anything.
28/12/2017 at 17:49 Carra says:
Divinity is also my game of the year. It also means I’ve only been playing that game for three months. I’m trying to balance that by playing some small games in between the giga games.