The Fourth RPS Cracker Of Christmas

While we're all curled up in our shared Christmas hibernation cocoon over the holidays, the site gets a little quieter. But fear not, for each day of the ho-ho-holidays there's a Christmas cracker to pull!
Meanwhile, you provide your own party hat, and we’ll provide the groaner of a gag.
Q: Did you hear about the Ubisoft employee who worked for the London Underground?
A. He got fired because he kept telling people to grind the map!
28/12/2017 at 13:35 Henke says:
A: The division.
28/12/2017 at 13:19 pauleyc says:
Ow, my small intestine!
28/12/2017 at 13:35 Henke says:
Q: What type of math are Ubisoft employees best at?
A: The division.
28/12/2017 at 13:45 Biggus_Dikkus says:
good one!
28/12/2017 at 14:18 Minglefingler says:
These jokes are a far cry from being acceptable. Icon’t see any reason to make fun of Ubisoft’s maps. Puns like this Arno way amusing, I wish there were some of comedy watch dog I could report this to. I could contrast Ubi maps to other open worlds, for example Liberty City doesn’t come close to Alexandria. I suppose that’s comparing apples and oranges though.
28/12/2017 at 14:38 caff says:
Whomever is writing these so-called jokes needs a kick up the ass-assins creed origins.
28/12/2017 at 14:52 Ghostwise says:
Rats, I was expecting something about oranges.
28/12/2017 at 15:37 N'Al says:
I take it someone is getting paid to come up with these?
28/12/2017 at 15:40 phuzz says:
Legend has it that these puns were found when they cleared out Keiron’s room at Castle Shotgun.