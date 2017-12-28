How Wolfenstein: The New Colossus takes the white dudebro hero apart

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a shooter that often feels at odds with its own protagonist, the worn-out vanilla action hero who is somehow the heart of a neurodiverse, multi-ethnic cast of socialist firebrands, civil rights campaigners, pacifists, lapsed jazz maestros and rabid UFO chasers. At first glance, it has a lot to say in spite of BJ Blazkowicz rather than through him, its levels and intermissions thick with references to feminist activism and race rights movements that risk being swallowed up in the bloodshed. Many of the allusions are very timely, for all the retro silliness of Wolfenstein’s Nazis – it’s hard not to draw a line between in-game propaganda about the “cancerous” press and Donald Trump’s frequent denunciations of the US media, for example.
MachineGames has downplayed these parallels in conversation, but Bethesda’s marketing teams have latched onto them rather opportunistically, going so far as to parody Trump’s infamous #MakeAmericaGreatAgain slogan on social media and subtweet his defence of rightwing marchers following the murder of Heather Mayer. Ultimately, however, The New Colossus offers no straightforward rejection of the bigotry Trump and his followers have tacitly and not-so-tacitly endorsed. Rather, the game’s achievement is to show how BJ’s story of white heroism risks echoing that chauvinism, and how it and toxic social archetypes at large may become instruments of resistance. With spoilers right up to the final moments, let’s look at how all that holds together.
Wolfenstein’s social commentary is pervasive, extending from bonkers plot points such as the concluding talk show scene to the nooks and crannies of the levels and incidental writing. It offers up a world of sly or stagey asides on recent political upheavals, a world in which dear old Blazko often seems a stranger – the character is, of course, literally a man out of time, having spent a decade in a coma during The New Order.
Buried in one chapter you’ll discover a Baltimore Sun excerpt from the 1920s that has been doing the rounds on Twitter lately, care of Trump’s opponents: as it savagely concludes, “on some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” While roaming the tunnels beneath Roswell, you might overhear a chat between stormtroopers which echoes the well-known online gag about over-sensitive right-wing punditry: “so much for the tolerant Left”.
To place a man like BJ at the centre of such a shifty, incendiary fiction, a fiction that regards the centrality of burly white dudes with considerable rancour, may seem at best a missed opportunity and at worst, deeply perverse. But The New Colossus is more an exercise in deconstructing than celebrating the character, tracing his stoical demeanour to a history of paternal abuse, and lingering on the links between his disdain for bolsheviks and pacifists and National Socialism’s love of martial supermen. Throughout the game you are constantly reminded that he embodies many of the ideals his opponents prize – those Aryan features, that boundless capacity for violence – a running theme that peaks when BJ’s head is grafted onto the body of a bio-engineered Nazi supersoldier following his capture and execution, unlocking a batch of new abilities in the process.
Experienced in first-person, BJ’s decapitation comes across as pure B-movie sensation and a crude resetting of the gauges, but there’s a lot more to the sequence than gore and upgrades. For one thing, it’s a franchise in-joke: BJ began his career as a bodiless head back in Wolfenstein 3D, squinting at the player from his snug receptacle below your crosshairs. It’s also a remarkably grisly ludo-narrative gag, drawing the line between who characters are on paper and how they function in the player’s hands right across BJ’s muscular neck. Most importantly of all, it speaks to BJ’s function within the Wolfenstein universe as a transferable signifier, his square-jawed persona a form of cultural capital that is too valuable to abandon, even as the man himself withers and disintegrates under the punishment.
BJ might be the centre of the plot, and the character who enjoys emotional development at the expense of other, equally travelled and arresting personalities like Grace Walker, black panther and the survivor of a nuclear attack. But in being killed and reassembled, he is exposed for an object, a mechanism freighted with enduring symbolic power that may be upgraded and reconfigured as necessary to achieve the rebellion’s objectives.
In this light, it is rather sinister that BJ’s romantic interest Anya expresses barely any qualms about his brand new vat-grown Nazi flesh, cuddling up to him on his sickbed as though he’d just stepped out of the shower. The implication is that BJ’s bodily existence is less important than what he represents: even to those who love him, he is on some level nothing more than a head in a jar. The same callous reasoning naturally applies to how MachineGames has resurrected the character, transforming this mute cartoon gunslinger into a man creaking with injury and regret, even as it continues to rely on BJ’s overclocked whiteness and virility for “mass market” appeal.
If The New Colossus is yet another variation on the journey of the hulking white avenger, in other words, it is also a lurid exploration of how such tales are wielded for political advantage – by or against their authors. As a political document, its greatest lesson is that grizzled “everymen” totems such as BJ are not, in fact, timeless norms that must be granted their place, but constructs available to abduction and reinvention.
This lesson is hammered home during your encounter with Hitler, now an addled and incontinent old man, tottering around a space station over Venus in a soiled dressing gown. By this point in the story the Fuhrer believes his enemy dead but, much like your allies in the Kreisau Circle, he is unable to let BJ go: “Terror-Billy” is too perfect and irresistible a nemesis, a man of Jewish ancestry who nonetheless passes as Aryan and whose strength and courage cannot be waved away. The episode in question sees an undercover BJ auditioning for a part in a film Hitler has written about him. In the process, you’ll see various slick and pompous actors, including a youthful Ronald Reagan, offer up their own interpretations of your legend.
The game’s interrogation of its own protagonist is mirrored by the evolution of Eva’s Hammer, the prototype U-boat that serves as your mission hub and a repository of optional story interactions. Prised from Engel’s fingers at the close of Wolfenstein: The New Order, the submarine is essentially one giant monument to hate, but it’s a monument that has been colonised and reworked by waves of resistance recruits and survivors from across Europe and America – its once-forbidding steel and scarlet overtaken by fairy lights, psychedelic crayon murals, Persian rugs, dartboards and Soviet flags.
There’s even a pinball machine that is rather tragically adorned with Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign slogan, “yes we can”. Like BJ’s new body, Eva’s Hammer is a figure that has been productively wrenched from its original purpose, and also like BJ’s new body, it still harbours something of the worldview that created it. As you discover, there are Nazis lurking deep inside the vessel, a legacy of malevolence that must be engaged head-on. That legacy extends to Sigrun, General Engels’ estranged daughter, who at one stage chokes out Grace Walker one-handed after being branded a Nazi: a deranged performance of the outrage expressed by many white people at being reminded of how they may have benefited from racism.
All told, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus stands not as a breezy account of heroism in the face of tyranny, but a story about the fluidity of political representations and the difficulty of escaping complicity. Power, according to the philosopher Michel Foucault, isn’t concentrated in people or organisations but dispersed throughout the knowable world and its systems – a regime of thought that doesn’t merely oppress but actively generates its own resistance, creating and shaping opposition in order to preserve its fundamental logic. To take up arms against a regime is therefore to risk perpetuating that logic, as MachineGames’ portrayal of BJ as a latent fascist acknowledges.
If Bethesda’s jabs at Nazi apologists online ring hollow, the game itself is successful in tracking the continuum of concepts and tactics that joins fascism to those who fight it. As a basis and provocation for political activism, it is cause for both optimism and despair.
28/12/2017 at 15:37 Grizzly says:
I am quite enjoying the various pieces that put some context to the madness that Wolfenstein 2 was for me, including this one.
28/12/2017 at 16:23 Traipse says:
Absolutely! More like this, please. It’s important that we subject video games to the same sort of critical scrutiny that we do other art forms.
28/12/2017 at 15:37 Futuramic says:
“its once-forbidding steel and scarlet overtaken by fairy lights, psychedelic crayon murals, Persian rugs, dartboards and Soviet flags.” So swapping one repressive backwards ideal for another?
28/12/2017 at 16:16 Traipse says:
Please explain how fairy lights and crayon murals constitute a repressive ideal. The mere fact that a Soviet flag is present doesn’t necessarily imply an endorsement of the Soviet ideology, and may represent the viewpoint of a particular character on the sub. I think the intention is that the sub represents a vibrant gallimaufry of viewpoints, compared to the monolithic edifice of fascism presented in the rest of the game.
28/12/2017 at 16:40 Futuramic says:
I meant just what the soviet flag represented was repressive, it just looked better to quote the entire section, and it’s the positive connotations the author puts to it being there. It’s just amusing to me that the everyone on the sub, or the singular character, would support or put up with such an ideology, particularly Russian communism, after leaving Nazi control. The fact that in another portion of the game a character who is a Marxist is basically portrayed as being correct in his views shows the creator’s support for it, for better or worse.
28/12/2017 at 15:42 Chaoslord AJ says:
Bethesda could show some backbone vs the censorship nazis. Deeds speak louder than buzzwords, sadly no.
28/12/2017 at 15:52 Eightball says:
28/12/2017 at 16:10 wonderingmonster says:
28/12/2017 at 16:31 JuicyEarl says:
28/12/2017 at 16:36 Nevard says:
28/12/2017 at 16:42 stringerdell says:
28/12/2017 at 16:50 DThor says:
28/12/2017 at 16:52 Hans says:
28/12/2017 at 16:35 dka897 says:
“That legacy extends to Sigrun, General Engels’ estranged daughter, who at one stage chokes out Grace Walker one-handed after being branded a Nazi: a deranged performance of the outrage expressed by many white people at being reminded of how they may have benefited from racism.”
Really not how I interpreted that part but ok.
28/12/2017 at 16:42 Penteract says:
Foucault is a hack. This is just postmodernist drivel. When Nietzsche declared Gods death, he knew people who have to create their own archetypes to mold their psyche after. I wonder what he would say if he saw you post modern types trying to coopt comic and movie super heroes and video game protagonists. Bunch of intellectually lazy reprobates. Your ideology is poisoning media.
28/12/2017 at 16:47 DThor says:
28/12/2017 at 16:44 DThor says:
I found it actually fairly tame in terms of taking any sort of “stand”, despite how it sounds if you objectively describe simple minded KKK proudly walking the streets but not doing so well at learning German. The characters are about as black and white as you can get – the right are selfish, cruel weaklings that rely on endowed power otherwise they cringe in fear. The left are possibly troubled, but otherwise mightily heroic, selfless and always ready to make the ultimate sacrifice. There are some interesting and fun character studies here and there, but they are all good guys and bad guys.
I’m not sure it’s the game’s job to take a stand, it’s basically a Nazi shooter, the only people you’re allowed to have fun mowing down, because they’re cartoons. As much as Trump seems like a cartoon, he’s sadly all too real.
28/12/2017 at 16:55 Nevard says:
This game has been bizarrely transformed from tame nothingness to current commentary by context. Nazis should be people you’re allowed to have fun mowing down and yet somehow in the current day, they aren’t.
28/12/2017 at 16:54 Eightball says:
Also no commentary on the virile Aryan man impregnating his fertile Aryan wife, further continuing the cycle of white supremacy?
28/12/2017 at 16:57 Hans says:
So what does the second half of the game’s plot suddenly becoming an awful, grating comedy that felt like it was written by completely different people than the first half signify?
28/12/2017 at 16:57 grrrz says:
mandatory reference to “introduction to the non-fascist life” (Foucault, preface to Deleuze’s anti-oedipus):
