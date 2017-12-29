EVE developer CCP hiring for a ‘new and ambitious’ MMO

Sometimes, a single job posting can tell you a lot about the future of a studio. In the case of CCP’s latest position listing, it’s quite explicit. They’re looking to hire an experienced lead designer to head up production in London on an as-yet-announced MMO. While thin on fine details, we can at least infer some interesting details about the Eve Online studio’s short-term plans, and it paints an interesting picture.
According to the job posting, CCP hope to establish a ‘small, tight-knit’ team in London, headed up by someone with extensive industry experience, including ‘fantastic knowledge’ of MMOs both classic and contemporary.
Even for a well-known studio like CCP, it feels like an especially ambitious job posting, with them asking for someone with lead designer or design director experience on at least one major MMO or similar game, with the skills and experience to lead their London division. That’s an impressive piece of talent they hope to attract, as successful MMO launches these days are a rare thing indeed. Interestingly, they mention that Unreal 4 engine experience would be a major advantage, hinting that whatever this game is to be, they likely already have an engine in mind.
This comes at an interesting time for CCP. The company seems to have spent much of the past few years restructuring after plans to branch into both VR and other MMOs failed to pan out. It’s been some time since the World Of Darkness project fell through, so perhaps they’re feeling confident enough to give it another shot. While there has also been some talk of them reviving their now-defunct EVE spinoff FPS Dust 514, we don’t know much about the reboot beyond a name – Project Nova – and that flexible British studio Sumo Digital are collaborating on the project.
This announcement also comes not long after Eve Online – now fully transitioned to a hybrid free-to-play model – greatly expanded the range of ships available to its rank-and-file free players. While it does significantly lower the barrier for entry to CCP’s existing MMO, the very nature of the game (highly social and overwhelmingly PvP-focused) means that it’s still a hard sell, even if newcomers can get a significant chunk of the game for free.
29/12/2017 at 09:12 Morte66 says:
Do they have the money/creditworthiness to do this themselves?
Is there some sort of external finance (a publisher) in the frame?
Have CC”Not Invented Here”P finally been bullied into using a decent third party engine instead of coding a bad one?
Inquiring minds want to know.
29/12/2017 at 09:40 demicanadian says:
You’re weirdly curious about the game that’s going to be canned three years from now anyways.
29/12/2017 at 11:26 Smaug says:
They have a pile of money from EVE, and they are desperate to diversify.
29/12/2017 at 15:07 FriendlyFire says:
They’d have to learn how to diversify first. It seems like CCP has hyperspecialized in only being moderately competent at keeping EVE running and nothing else.
29/12/2017 at 10:32 Ghostwise says:
While I’m hoping for something cool to emerge from this, I’ll join the chorus when it comes to CCP’s less-than-inspiring track record.
29/12/2017 at 10:45 medwards says:
*eyeroll* here we go again…
I think its pretty funny that CCP is doing this like its a New Years resolution that will never be fulfilled…
29/12/2017 at 13:59 Baines says:
Maybe they should team up with Chris Roberts, his MMO has been wildly successful for years while having yet to leave alpha.
EVE + Star Citizen = ?
29/12/2017 at 15:09 FriendlyFire says:
Oh, I’m sure a dogfighting game ala Wing Commander would be amazing with time dilation.
29/12/2017 at 12:00 phuzz says:
Well, I’m sure this won’t effect the Eve player-base much. They’re always so calm and rational and forgiving.
29/12/2017 at 12:02 buzzmong says:
Wasn’t it only a few months back they sacked their North of England studio?
Either way, I’ll believe it when I can play it. CCP have already shown epic foolishness when the one other game they released and could have run with was made a PS4 exclusive FPS.
29/12/2017 at 12:18 LewdPenguin says:
You mean a PS3 exclusive FPS, right before PS4 came out.
If they’d made the jump to being a PS4 launch title it might have fared a teeny bit better, assuming of course they’d made it look decent enough to sit on that platform.
29/12/2017 at 17:07 Baines says:
It would have helped if it had from the start been on PC as well. That is where the EVE player base was, some number of which would have been willing to support a connected spin-off FPS even if the game itself wasn’t that great.
Making your tie-in game for a completely different system, and then making it for what was soon to be the last gen version of said system? It would have taken a miracle to survive.
29/12/2017 at 12:09 LewdPenguin says:
Good luck to them finding anyone high profile/with the sort of experience they want that’s willing to take a barge pole anywhere near a project with a 90% chance of being canned without ever seeing the light of day, and even if it does surface then being killed off after a year of mostly positive coverage/response.
Not that I want them to fail (again), many of the ideas they have that hit the junk pile sound pretty good, but if ever a project has DOOMED all over it from day 0 it’s anything not-EVE from CCP.
29/12/2017 at 13:08 TheAngriestHobo says:
I know hindsight is 20/20 and everything, but damn, talk about betting on the wrong horses. VR and MMOs? If they wanted to make a bestselling game, it’s way too early for the former and way too late for the latter.
29/12/2017 at 13:42 TechnicalBen says:
If they make Lootcrate the MMO they cannot loose*.
*That boat has sailed, and they would release it the day lootcrates get worldwide ban. ;)
29/12/2017 at 13:41 Someoldguy says:
Has any company hiring staff ever failed to describe their next project as ‘new and ambitious’?
29/12/2017 at 15:38 wombat191 says:
Yes.. You sometimes use “new and innovative”
29/12/2017 at 16:06 Hyena Grin says:
“It’s been some time since the World Of Darkness project fell through, so perhaps they’re feeling confident enough to give it another shot.”
Didn’t they sell White Wolf to Paradox? I don’t know that CCP even kept its WoD assets in the transfer. Maybe they did. Maybe they’re comfortable enough to be willing to license the IP, or maybe they kept the right to their MMO in the sale. But I’m definitely putting my money on an EVE-adjacent MMO product.
Either way though, I’m excited to find out why this project will inevitably need to be cancelled too. =P
Harsh? Maybe, but it’s not like CCP has any kind of positive track record outside of EVE.
29/12/2017 at 17:09 LewdPenguin says:
They did indeed offload WW a while back, and I highly doubt they kept anything WoD related as that project was long dead, however much of anything may or may not have ever even existed.
Parting with WW was just tidying up afterwards, since with no joint project there was no reason to keep an otherwise entirely unrelated company.
As for what it’ll (attempt to) be I’d actually bet on another entirely none EVE related project, I think they’re still desperate to diversify away from EVE as they see that revenue stream only heading one way in the longer term.
29/12/2017 at 16:15 ThePeon26 says:
Lets set Dust 514 was made but abandon that vampire mmo abandon then that dust version for PC abandon does ccp plan to have the world record of most abandon games ever ? Keep doing eve until it dies in 2019-2020.