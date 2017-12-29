The Fifth RPS Cracker Of Christmas

While we’re all curled up in our shared Christmas hibernation cocoon over the holidays, the site gets a little quieter. But fear not, for each day of the ho-ho-holidays there’s a Christmas cracker to pull! Oh, and of course, if you’re after more posts you might have missed, why not join our Supporter Program, and unlock dozens of new posts from the last year!
Meanwhile, you provide your own party hat, and we’ll provide the groaner of a gag.
Q: What’s the name of EA’s Charles Dickens adaptation?
A: Crate Expectations!
29/12/2017 at 12:48 S-Hellequin says:
“Well, at least it won’t be ‘Crate Expectations!'” I thought to myself, “That’s just too obv- oh. Oh dear.”
29/12/2017 at 16:32 LibbyNaylor says:
29/12/2017 at 16:39 Darth Gangrel says:
There was no suprising (Oliver) Twist to that joke.
29/12/2017 at 12:55 R. Totale says:
Lootle Dorrit
29/12/2017 at 12:58 StAUG says:
Man, I was really expecting a ‘$4.99 to unlock the answer’gag.
29/12/2017 at 13:05 Arioch_RN says:
The Mystery of P2win Dloot
29/12/2017 at 13:26 Shinard says:
The Old Curiosity Box
Nicholas Nickle-and-dime-by
29/12/2017 at 13:38 Ghostwise says:
A Hearse to Loot – the Bioware Story
29/12/2017 at 13:51 gabrielonuris says:
Q: How do they call, at EA quarters, when they close the doors of a developer studio?
A: A Dead Space.
29/12/2017 at 16:25 Monggerel says:
Alternatively:
Q: Where do EA’s devs go when the crunch is over?
A: Dead Space.
29/12/2017 at 14:15 Rao Dao Zao says:
Oh yEAh!
29/12/2017 at 14:52 Minglefingler says:
Q: What do you call a long, tedious piece of writing that’s used by hitmen to bore their targets to death?
A: An assassin screed.