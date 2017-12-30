Alyse Stanley’s favourite games of 2017

This year it has felt like there’s been a string of quality games releases. Games that I’m proud to support, whether it be for their tackling of serious subject matter or excellent writing or unique concepts that push the industry forward. Games that are already redefining preconceived standards of play.
In short: next year has a tough act to follow.
West of Loathing
My favorite kind of joke is one that’s committed, and West of Loathing feels like a single, glorious punchline stretched into an open-world RPG filled with bureaucratic ghosts, demonic cows, and clowns that are definitely hiding something. That same dedication extends to the game’s tight turn-based mechanics and clever puzzles, making what could have been just a funny game into a truly fun one. I can’t remember the last time I so quickly devoured an open-world game.
Night in the Woods
Possum Springs exists in limbo, stuck between its vibrant past and a future where its place is uncertain. Its young residents share that uncertainty as they struggle to find their place in the world, something any person who’s ever been a 20-something can understand. Which is why I think Night in the Woods struck a chord with so many people. We’ve all been Mae, Gregg, Angus, or Bea at some point, or we have loved ones who have. Its poignant writing and themes have stayed with me long after the credits.
Cuphead
Cuphead has been one of the biggest sources of joy and frustration to me in gaming this year. The thing is beautiful, but I already knew that – I’ve been salivating over its hand-drawn, Fleischer brothers-inspired art style since it first unveiling three years ago. But nothing in the game will stop trying to kill me long enough for me to appreciate all that hard work! But I wouldn’t change any of it; that feverish, jazz-laced frenzy only added to the addictive feeling of triumph I’d get when I’d finally emerge victorious.
30/12/2017 at 21:08 ashleys_ears says:
I appreciate all the love West of Loathing gets around here. It feels like it really slipped under a lot of peoples’ radar.
30/12/2017 at 23:18 Crafter says:
Really ? it feels like it was talked about a lot for a month or so.
30/12/2017 at 23:22 malkav11 says:
In certain very specific corners of the internet. I don’t think most of the world at large has any idea it exists.
30/12/2017 at 21:12 Meat Circus says:
SteamSpy shows it sold about 120,000 copies on Steam.
I think it did plenty well enough.
Cuphead, on the otherhand, did way better than it should have done. It just goes to show how far a unique art style lets you paper over serious and persistent cracks in the game’s underlying mechanics.
30/12/2017 at 23:04 pentraksil says:
Because there is no way people bought it just because they liked the idea and the “boss fight” type of gameplay, it sold well just because the it is pretty? Since you mentioned serious flaws, I wonder what they are?
31/12/2017 at 03:30 hfm says:
The simple fact that people raved about the challenging gameplay as well kind of refutes this in a general sense. Obviously it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea and everyone is entitled to their own opinion.
I mean it has a 96% with over 25K steam reviews. There’s no way it does that on looks alone, there needs to be an entire package to get to that level. Gameplay, Art, audio..