The importance of going home in Assassin’s Creed Origins

Sometimes it’s good to go back to where you came from in open world games. When the content is the world, travelling through it can often feel like you’re gobbling it up, every virtual kilometre a chunk of media you’ve greedily consumed rather than occupied.
But they rarely give you much reason for retracing your steps. Levelled rewards are rarely worth the journey; storylines and quests are often all used up. Towns, jungles, villages are left frozen in time, a snapshot of less sophisticated times. Now their challenges are less keen, their demands on your expanded skillset simplistic. Their NPCs repeat the same declamations as they ever did, ignorant of your world-spanning achievements.
While these worlds are physically non-linear, they often feel the opposite, locations standing as staging posts on a winding trail rather than interconnected places. Then I played Assassin’s Creed Origins, which goes out of its way to seed the places you’ve barrelled through with reasons to return.
Go back to Siwa, the player character’s home, and people greet him with hearty, “Bayek, you’ve returned!” For me it was a moment when suddenly Bayek’s character came into focus. I realised that he’s a meaningful figure in this world, and a treasured member of this community in particular. It was something I hadn’t really paid much attention to in cutscenes, but played out here in the open, emerging through my choice to go back, the sense was more powerful.
Oranges is good at providing that emergent flavour of connection with its Egypt. I was heading back through Giza one time when I noticed a yellow question mark on the HUD, indicating an undiscovered tomb was nearby. Loving those tombs, I found my way in, only to find it looked vaguely familiar, and not simply because of asset reuse.
I’d been here before, as Bayek vocally confirmed. It was the very tomb in which we’d killed Rudjek ‘The Heron’, hours of playtime earlier, the moment when Bayek had performed, badly, his first assassination. The game opened a quest and Oranges switched into its ’investigation area’ mechanic, presenting several objects left behind by Bayek’s character-defining scuffle – an arrow, The Heron’s mask – so he could reminisce. “The smell of the blood I spilt still lingers here,” he says.
There wasn’t any more to this quest. Once the clues were found it played a quick cutscene and it ended. But it was a chance to remember where my playthrough had originated and how far I’d been since. I’d finally mastered the controls, found some fave clothes, travelled far and wide. And more: it fitted that event into a wider whole: the Heron’s people had re-sealed this tomb, performing burial rites for him. It was a rare moment of quiet in a game that often feels restless.
Oranges doesn’t half whistle you through its enormous world quickly. The story bashes you from Siwa into Alexandria, Giza, Krocodilopolis, Memphis, Faiyum. The quests are not complex and characters pass in and out of your view before they’ve had much chance to make an impression. There are usually many sub-quests to find across the cities, fields and scrub, but they’re easy to overlook and to leave behind when the main quest thread seems so impatient to move on.
But if you take the time to trek back through an area, you’ll come across not only those quests but also new ones. Oranges deals with the repercussions and what-happened-next of the events in the main story, reintroducing you to characters and involving you in lives that suddenly feel like they exist outside of Bayek’s own.
Revisit Faiyum, for instance, and you’ll catch up with the grieving parents of a girl who you earlier saw murdered. Her mother, Khenut, weeps at a shrine; her father, Hotephres, once a proud rebel, is stricken with inaction just as Bayek has cleared the way to revolution.
Honestly, the way that storyline plays out, like so many of Oranges’ sidequests, is not remarkable, and Oranges’ verbs aren’t exactly expansive, so on the surface it’s a few more wooden and slightly improbable conversations, a few more fights, an assassination of a bad dude and rescuing some rebels from a camp. But the sentiment of coming across the effects of an event you were involved in before transcends them. It makes you feel less like you’re skating over the surface of a simulacrum of a world. Going back helps you believe you’re playing in a world worth saving.
30/12/2017 at 20:35 joer says:
They say “Bayek, you’ve returned!” the first time you enter that town. The story being that you weren’t in the town for some time and your first entrance to the town in-game is actually a return to the town.
I’ve been playing through this one but I have run out of reasons to play seemingly well before the story was over. Characters feel all kind of flat and I am not intrigued by the setting. As for gameplay, there is almost no stealth at all and combat seems to necessarily involve a lot of lengthy, getting hit animations, as the roll feature is not nearly as effective as past games.
30/12/2017 at 23:07 pentraksil says:
No stealth? The game has to force you to stealth or something? Because you can play through the entire game only using stealth, picking off guards one by one….Not sure what kind of stealth a game has to have for you to say “it has stealth”. Really curious. It is not perfectly implemented, but to say there is no stealth is completely false.
31/12/2017 at 00:51 Zenicetus says:
There is plenty of stealth in the game, but you have to choose that approach. And thank God there aren’t any forced stealth, eavesdropping, or tracking missions that insta-fail if you don’t do them perfectly like previous AC games. Give Ubi credit for that, at least.
I used stealth for everything in the early levels of the game, out of necessity. Later it’s kinda optional once you’re geared up and skilled up, but I still will usually take out every guard in a fort one by one, leaving the last commander wandering around and wondering where everyone disappeared to.
The repetition of that approach would normally be boring in a game this long, but they did a good job of making each fort, compound, and bandit hideout look different enough that it always felt like a fresh challenge.
30/12/2017 at 20:49 Meat Circus says:
There’s been a suspiciously high amount of RPS ramping of a game so obviously mediocre in every respect.
It feels like *somebody* in RPS really wants to make AssOranges happen when it’s not going to happen and I don’t understand why.
Is it because all of the genuinely transformative openworld games were console-exclusive in 2017 and PC gaming is forced to bottom feed?
Cos I can’t think it would be best to say nothing at all rather than to make fools of ourselves pretending Ubisoft have anything interesting to say about the future of openworld gaming in 2018.
30/12/2017 at 21:07 Dominic Tarason says:
It could be that the writer just enjoys the game. I picked it up over the holidays and I’m having a good time with it, too. It’s on a great many other PC-centric sites’ best-of-year lists as well, so it’s not just RPS that seems to have warmed to the Egyptian sun.
Perhaps you just don’t like it? That’s fine, too.
30/12/2017 at 21:18 Meat Circus says:
It was *fine*. And I know PC gamers were denied any actual truly good Openworld games because AssOranges was all we got, and beggars can’t be choosers I suppose.
But this pretence that AssOranges did anything interesting from the same old shit Ubi releases three times a year frankly beggars belief and insults our intelligence.
30/12/2017 at 21:26 LennyLeonardo says:
I don’t know if you realise this, but you’re being quite rude.
30/12/2017 at 21:56 Doug Exeter says:
2 paragraphs of a perfect example of a insufferable elitist knob. People like you are the god damn worst. Now go ahead and post a 5 paragraph screed why I’m wrong while unwittingly proving my point.
31/12/2017 at 03:55 TimePointFive says:
I’m with you. Gottammm this place can be the most insufferable place sometimes.
30/12/2017 at 23:18 shagen454 says:
Burn some Frankincense – purge your dank nan’s closets, then send those old dirty dark demons into your neighbors house and conjure in some AssCreed: O. A heavenly game Ubisoft actually got done right.
31/12/2017 at 01:04 Zenicetus says:
It isn’t a perfect game, but Ubi cleaned up its act considerably with this one. Aside from the major accomplishment of creating a vast open world that manages not to repeat too many assets, they *almost* got rid of the silly sci-fi plot distraction, and there are no meaningless collectibles. All the question marks on the map lead to XP, gear or loot, and loot feeds into the gear upgrade cycle. Crafting is balanced well enough that you can use it or mostly ignore it, depending on difficulty setting. It’s lightweight crafting, which I appreciate. Combat is improved over the previous games, with a larger choice of how you want to use different weapons and skills. Stealth works fine, and it’s never forced.
There are things I didn’t enjoy, like a few plot sequences that were too heavily scripted for cinematic effect, bordering on a QTE-level annoyance factor. I could have done without those. Overall though, it’s tied for my game of the year with Divinity OS 2.
30/12/2017 at 21:10 Shinard says:
Oh, what were your thoughts when you played it?
30/12/2017 at 23:33 woodsey says:
I really love the way this game is structured. Assuming you do some side-stuff along the way (a couple of quests here, a tomb there) the first half really does feel like a journey that you can trace all the way down the Nile.
When I finally got back to Siwa as part of the main story, I went to Bayek’s old home and found one of his son’s toys in a chest. A happy accident, I think, given that I also got a shitty sword from the same chest; presumably I was meant to open it at the start of the game. Felt like a really nice touch though.
EDIT: This wasn’t meant to be a reply to you but… it kinda works, so I’ll leave it.
30/12/2017 at 23:58 Renato84 says:
Ubi Montreal nailed pretty much everything on this one. It should be on every “Top 10 games of 2017” lists out there!
31/12/2017 at 00:48 NelsonMinar says:
I found all the AC:O articles surprising too; so much so I asked if they were being paid to write them. (Answer: No!)
But FWIW I just finished playing the game myself and think it really is good. And I appreciate the RPS authors for pointing out parts of what make the game so good. For me it was mostly just the environments that kept me interested. Cyrene, towards the end of the game, is particularly beautiful. And the quest Flea of Cyrene is a fantastic break from all the serious murderin in most of the game.
31/12/2017 at 01:42 Meat Circus says:
I’m glad I’m not the only one surprised and a little skeptical of the number of uncritical puff pieces RPS seems to have mysteriously written about a game so profoundly middling.
30/12/2017 at 20:50 ukpanik says:
The joys of the importance of going home in Assassin’s Creed Origins.
30/12/2017 at 21:07 shagen454 says:
This new AssCreed is fucking great. Sure, it’s no Witcher 3 but the actual gameplay mechanics are so well done, it’s consistently fun. Goes down in my top 3 for 2017 (which was sort of a shitty year for games)
#1 Divinity Original Sin 2
#2 AssCreed: OranGo Fuck Yourselves You Snobs
#3 PUBG
30/12/2017 at 21:17 joer says:
Did you finish AC Origins yet? I am burnt out on it. Curious if it gets more interesting.
30/12/2017 at 21:38 shagen454 says:
Currently level 28. I’ve had the game for a month but have been taking it bit by bit, will probably keep savoring it, exploring every little bit of all of the splendor they crafted into the game. The story is bland, no doubt – I am having more fun doing the side quests in this game than the main story parts, or finding caves, old tombs, underwater temples to loot or coming across weird tripped out quests like “Gift from the Gods”.
30/12/2017 at 21:47 clever-octopus says:
Oranges.
30/12/2017 at 22:50 xhawkini says:
Just. Oranges.
31/12/2017 at 00:00 Renato84 says:
I’m currently playing this game, and it’s absolutely brilliant. Ubi Montreal nailed writing, combat, exploration, soundtrack, art, graphics, pretty much everything. It’s as good as the amazing AC 2, and should be at the very least on every “Top 10 games of 2017” lists out there!
31/12/2017 at 00:19 PlinyTheWelder says:
Man…it’s still just another AC game that can’t decide what it wants to do well.
I found it so disappointing, so… Ubisofty that I made a video detailing its aggressive mediocrity.
link to m.youtube.com
31/12/2017 at 00:30 joshmiller83 says:
I keep seeing it called Oranges. Where did that come from? Did I miss a Meme or something?
31/12/2017 at 01:08 Zenicetus says:
It’s an RPS meme. I think it may have started with Batman: Arkham Oranges.
31/12/2017 at 01:21 I_have_no_nose_but_I_must_sneeze says:
If memory serves, the orange meme origin goes even further back with Rayman Origins. Then came Rayman Legends, otherwise known as Rayman Legumes.