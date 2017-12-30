The Sixth RPS Cracker Of Christmas

While we’re all curled up in our shared Christmas hibernation cocoon over the holidays, the site gets a little quieter. But fear not, for each day of the ho-ho-holidays there’s a Christmas cracker to pull! Oh, and of course, if you’re after more posts you might have missed, why not join our Supporter Program, and unlock dozens of new posts from the last year!
Meanwhile, you provide your own party hat, and we’ll provide the groaner of a gag.
Q: What’s an agoraphobic’s least favourite game?
Death of the Outsider!
BONUS JOKE!
Q: What’s an agoraphobic’s favourite game?
A: Inside!
30/12/2017 at 12:46 Captain Narol says:
I believe the correct answers should have been : “They Are Billions” and “Gone Home” !
But what do I know, I’m just a little agoraphobic myself !
30/12/2017 at 15:39 BTAxis says:
That applies more to introverts, I’d say.
30/12/2017 at 16:18 gabrielonuris says:
But Gone Home isn’t a game!
Sorry, it was just a joke…
30/12/2017 at 12:46 mvar says:
*sigh*
30/12/2017 at 12:54 lancelot says:
New low (not only horrible but repeated twice).
30/12/2017 at 13:28 Sin Vega says:
Who else guessed “Endless Space”?
30/12/2017 at 13:57 Bel says:
I love it :D
30/12/2017 at 15:25 poliovaccine says:
It’s like when you pull the Christmas cracker and a bit of the packaging gets you in the eye… it’s that kind of funny