The 14 Best Metroidvania Games On PC

The Metroidvania is perhaps one of the more tricky genres to nail down. With its very name coming from an amalgamation of two actually quite different Nintendo-based game series – Metroid and Castlevania – quite what qualifies is always up for debate. Hence, we suspect this could be one of the more controversial lists, when it leaves out a favourite game that someone else might argue fits the remit, but we decided did not. The important thing to remember is that we’re right. And all of these games are brilliant.
It’s fair to say we’ve gone for a fairly conservative interpretation of the genre, sticking to games that represent the classic model of a large game world to explore, with areas unlocked and returned to as new abilities are gained. We’ve done our best not to conflate things too much with games that better fit into the “roguelike/lite” category, nor indeed those that are better described as simply “platform games”. It’s a minefield, we tell you. And we’ve not yet unlocked the mine-dodging ability.
So no, Dark Souls and its compatriots are not in here, and nor is Batman and his Arkham adventures. You disagree? You’re welcome to. Although by far the most controversial non-inclusion inside the RPS Treehouse is Dead Cells. Some passionately argue it’s a Metroidvania, others – correctly – point out that it’s a roguelite platformer, with a growing skillset. There were tears.
These aren’t ranked, they’re in a random order. And if there’s anything you think is outrageously forgotten, make your case for it in the comments below.
Right, let’s go!
31/12/2017 at 13:08 KaiUno says:
You kinda missed the best one of all… Hollow Knight. You better hand in your metroidvania-card at the door and bow your head in shame.
31/12/2017 at 13:25 kwyjibo says:
Yes – but he’s got Ori on the list, which is “just better in every element”.
Play Ori, or any of the others on the list.
31/12/2017 at 14:37 KaiUno says:
Oh, I have played Ori (and most of the titles on the list). Loved it quite a bit. I just feel that Hollow Knight belongs in this selection. Especially when the author is going for a an arbitrary number in an article that feels like somebody needs to fill a page-view quota.
31/12/2017 at 14:12 John Walker says:
I consider Hollow Knight to be far too derivative of too many games, while actively taking away from what made them great.
It’s a fun game, but falls short for me.
But imagine, everyone whinging, if the text above had repeatedly implored people to write why a game should be on the list, rather than complain it isn’t!
31/12/2017 at 15:16 Sgt_Plops says:
I’ve just read your review of Hollow Knight for the first time — and I’m very appreciative of your take on it. I purchased Hollow Knight when it first came out with great excitement… only to start into the game and feel like it was an unfriendly slog in which I was trying (with ever more force) to maintain my interest.
I’ll add to your critiques the needlessly punishing platforming sections of the game. Granted, I’m not very good at pure platforming games, but Hollow Knight’s movements felt restrictive and the required jumps needlessly touchy.
The game overall seems to reward those that like to demonstrate that they can execute the required jump move dozens of times in a row without fail — because that is what the game demands. It was very easy to fail a room over and over until you got it right, but there’s little reward for progression.
Boss fights I found were interesting but also frustrating. Your character does such little damage that many fights just went on too long. Perfect execution over several minutes with easy failure modes is just irritating, not inspiring.
Ultimately, I found that it was a game that I kept wanting to fall in love with — until I got distracted by other, better, more interesting games and never looked back.
31/12/2017 at 15:24 Shazbut says:
I’m not a writer and haven’t played enough games to make a solid case as to why Hollow Knight should be on this list. I’m also not skilled at rhetoric and am not looking for fights, so I mention it not because I want to engage in some kind of verbal sparring match or write four paragraphs of carefully thought out argument but because I want it to be recognised for the brilliant game it is, and maybe some part of me feels that if the creators of the game are passing that they ought to see that their achievement has been acknowledged.
I don’t understand why your post is hostile.
31/12/2017 at 17:06 Hans says:
31/12/2017 at 13:09 Shazbut says:
Hollow Knight.
Hollow Knight is a very good game.
31/12/2017 at 13:11 Culby says:
My God, is Hollow Knight chopped liver?
31/12/2017 at 13:15 skyturnedred says:
How many more of these lists are we going to get before the header image size, and thus the navigation arrow placement, stays consistent throughout the article?
31/12/2017 at 13:26 Uncle Fass says:
Seconding this, though arrow keys provide a workaround. Hopefully the developers patch this in before RPS:GOTY edition releases.
31/12/2017 at 13:42 skyturnedred says:
I browse with my left hand firmly resting at the WASD position, so the arrow keys are still an inconvenience.
31/12/2017 at 13:19 KDR_11k says:
I’ll also point at Bunny Must Die and Rabi Ribi though they’re very thick with boss fights so exploration is a bit more limited.
31/12/2017 at 13:19 shinkshank says:
I can’t really agree with Samus Returns being better than AM2R. Sure, it’s a good game, but between it being so hilariously easy thanks to the parry and 360 aiming and the fact it’s some alright 3D rather than crisp 2D… eh.
31/12/2017 at 14:34 Dominic Tarason says:
Yep, AM2R impressed me far more than MercurySteam’s take on it.
Plus, as soon as the dust had settled, the source-code for AM2R leaked out and the community started work on updates. The game now has a plethora of tweaks and fixes now, several new playmodes (including a truly non-linear NG+ mode and a randomizer mode) and a higher quality soundtrack.
New updates are posted on the AM2R Reddit every week or so.
31/12/2017 at 13:23 Stepout says:
Cave Story+ and Axiom Verge have two of the best. soundtracks. ever.
31/12/2017 at 14:21 Catterbatter says:
I had to play Axiom Verge with headphones just so I could crank it.
31/12/2017 at 13:24 onodera says:
Aquaria definitely has jumping puzzles in at least two areas beyond the Veil. Or maybe three.
31/12/2017 at 13:33 bacon seeker says:
I’ve played about half of these and hollow knight is better than all of those. But you’ve inspired me to reinstall Salt and Sanctuary, so that’s something!
31/12/2017 at 13:45 Tim James says:
I don’t want to be negative but I feel like I should warn people that Dust is very long, and the combat is very repetitive. I’m a completionist and that game tested my limits.
31/12/2017 at 13:52 INCSlayer says:
Im gonna point out that shadow complex is available on PC
31/12/2017 at 14:16 John Walker says:
And is pretty crap.
31/12/2017 at 14:27 RuySan says:
While you’re wrong on Hollow Knight, you’re spot on Shadow Complex. It’s terrible indeed.
31/12/2017 at 13:55 ThTa says:
I started playing Axiom Verge a few days ago, and it’s been fantastic.
But it’s not a Metroidvania game, it’s an outright Metroid game by another name, and that’s great. It absolutely nails the atmosphere, art, and balance between exploration and straightforward progress. (It was almost surprising when it outright sealed off particular areas I’d been to until later, to quell that urge to backtrack the whole map, which most Metroidvanias instill.)
Which is not to say I don’t like Metroidvania games, I love them, SotN and the portable Castlevanias (for the GBA and DS) are some of my favourite games. And I love that there are so many to choose from nowadays. But there is a fairly straightforward distinction between them and Metroid proper, in that Metroidvania games typically include some RPG elements (such as equipment, currency and levels).
Oh, and as a personal recommendation for another Metroid-by-another-name: Mini Ghost! It’s really short and costs pennies, but it’s a lot of fun and even has a map editor.
31/12/2017 at 16:36 Nevard says:
I found Aciom Verge disappointing, the glitch powers/aesthetic was neat but the fact that so many of the weapons you collected in the game were utterly useless was a real turnoff. A real Metroid game wouldn’t have so many completely pointless power ups.
31/12/2017 at 16:50 ThTa says:
I do agree with that. At first I rather enjoyed that no weapon seemed to be a true upgrade to the other (having me regularly switch back to my original blaster), but by now it’s clear that a number of them have started to languish. It probably could’ve done with some streamlining by making some separate weapons outright upgrades/replacements for existing ones (as is the case with most Metroid games), rather than taking up yet another slot.
31/12/2017 at 14:18 Kefren says:
The only ones I really enjoy are the Turrican games (I play them on PC).
31/12/2017 at 14:22 LennyLeonardo says:
I need to play more of these. Dig 2 was sublime, though.
31/12/2017 at 14:26 RuySan says:
The absence of Hollow Knight, specially with derivative and mediocre games like strider and Dust, is almost criminal.
It’s not only, imo, the best of the genre on pc, but it also surpasses SOTN and super metroid. For me, only Order of Ecclesia is better.
Valdis Story deserved a shout out also.
31/12/2017 at 15:20 Sgt_Plops says:
Seconding Valdis Story, what a fantastic game! There was so much variety in the different characters available.
Man, I haven’t played this in years… I’ll have to run through it again.
31/12/2017 at 14:34 Risingson says:
I think Unepic is severely underrated. But again, the self deprecating humour was so familiar that I felt a friend was the narrator. And in any way, weapons and level design are really good.
31/12/2017 at 14:49 TheDreamlord says:
Unepic is brilliant, as is their next game Ghost 1.0, which is more focused and refined.
I will also add that Hollow Knight should be in the list and leading it, too.
31/12/2017 at 15:51 Risingson says:
John didn’t like it because, IIRC, it features a variation of the good old homophobic joke of the rapist bear (“you did not come here for bear hunting, did you?”) and a lot of juvenile stuff as well. Somehow they did not feel enthusiasm about it though it has been the ONLY metroidvania I’ve really enjoyed in these last years.
EDIT: I think that juvenile humour is something typical in spanish games. Pendulo Studios do that a lot too.
31/12/2017 at 15:53 Risingson says:
BTW, Ghost 1.0 reminds me a lot of Abuse. And that game with Mars awakening that was so beautiful, and Capsized.
31/12/2017 at 15:58 suicicoo says:
thanks for mentioning this(“unepic 2”) – going to buy this right now :)
31/12/2017 at 14:50 Nietzscher says:
I played 12 of the games on the list, I liked almost all of them and think this list does a decent roundup of Metroidvanias. Still, Hollow Knight is better, bigger and flat-out superior to them all – and that is just the base game without all the free update and DLCs.
It’s almost like you made a list of the Top 14 dystopian sci-fi movie sequels of the last 15 years and did not put Blade Runner 2049 on it.
31/12/2017 at 14:55 scoopsy says:
In the RPS writing laboratory deep beneath England, John Walker has just hit the glowing red PUBLISH! button when a portal appears on his wall, and a John Walker emerges.
“John! We didn’t include Gateways!”
“Oh dear,” John replies. “You’re right, John! But how will we stop the article from being published AND write a replacement before this hits the internet?”
A glowing portal appears on the ceiling and a John Walker appears. “LEAVE THE INTERNET TO ME! START WRITING, YOU JOHN WALKERS!” he exclaims from the ceiling before running off towards the internet to stop the article.
John Walker and John Walker 2 collaborate on writing a new, brief but brilliant essay on why Gateways qualifies as a Metroidvania. A fourth, confused John Walker shows up in the middle but that merely was an inefficient solution to this writing puzzle.
31/12/2017 at 15:02 stringerdell says:
Hollow Knight absolutely deserves a place on the list
31/12/2017 at 15:06 Scio says:
But, but… Sundered?!
31/12/2017 at 15:19 Ooops says:
I would like to add my own suggestion in the form of a fantastic free (but still
meatyrobust) entry: A Mini Falafel Adventure. Adorable with its retro Gameboy-style graphics, creative boss fights and excellent chiptune/disco music. I think it’s my favorite freeware of all times. True, some will find it a little light on exploration, but all the elements of Metroidvanias are there, including the new abilities that allow you to reach other parts of the levels.
31/12/2017 at 15:34 MajorLag says:
“Hey, you’ll have a blast for a good long while, until you don’t any more.”
So, so many games I’ve tried to play recently. Some devs need to stop listening to the segment of players who demand longer and more arbitrarily difficult.
Also recommending a game that didn’t make the list: Toki Tori 2. It’s A metroidvania gated not by upgrades, but by your understanding of the mechanics.
31/12/2017 at 15:34 Baines says:
Is Aquaria actually good? Or did it just benefit from being one of the more famous games during the big indie push?
It certainly got (for the time) a lot of indie coverage. It looked really pretty, but a chunk of its conversation was also about it carrying a $30 price tag in an era where $15-20 was considered “high end” for the best of indie offerings.
31/12/2017 at 17:18 nimbulan says:
I consider Aquaria to be the best indie game ever made, and have since I played it years ago. Some of these newer games may be more polished but none of them have been able to replicate that special something Aquaria has.
31/12/2017 at 15:50 Ejia says:
Axiom Verge absolutely nailed the Metroid atmosphere to the point where it’s basically Metroid in all but name, but Environmental Station Alpha is more fun to play and explore. I’ve yet to complete AV, but I’ve already gotten two endings in ESA.
Also, ESA’s grappling hook is so much more pleasurable to use.
31/12/2017 at 15:53 bee says:
My list looks different than your list.
Hollow Knight
Dead Cells
Seraph
Rogue Legacy
Axiom Verge
Hive Jump
Abyss Odessy
Owlboy
31/12/2017 at 16:35 bee says:
Also Shovel Knight
31/12/2017 at 16:09 Freud says:
Toki Tori 2 is a very charming and relaxing take on the genre.
31/12/2017 at 16:09 MiniMatt says:
So… I remain a little confused.
Could someone make a stab at defining Metroidvania for me? I get that this is a list of Metroidvanias but I’m struggling to extract from that the defining characteristics. 1980s nintendo isn’t exactly within my accumulated cultural knowledge, and I’d dearly love to say that’s because it was before my time.
31/12/2017 at 16:32 Dominic Tarason says:
Now that, there, is a whole messy can o’ worms, and I think just about every writer has a different definition.
Personally, I think a lot of these games just classify as Metroid-like. I tend to use Metroidvania to refer to games in the style of Symphony of The Night, which introduced RPG elements, levelling, stats and inventory management to the mix.
31/12/2017 at 16:45 ThTa says:
To add to what Dominic said, what usually defines Metroid-likes is that they’re action platformers which involve exploration through one large, interconnected map or set of maps. Where each time you unlock new abilities, parts of the map open up to you, new or existing. (The simplest version would be a weapon that allows you to break blocks you couldn’t before, allowing you to access areas you previously passed by. Though often there are story events which change the map, as well.)
And yeah, the -vania kind added RPG elements to this formula. Which is somewhat contradictory, as Castlevania games didn’t have RPG elements either prior to Symphony of the Night.
31/12/2017 at 17:19 BooleanBob says:
An otherwise fine platformer ruined by an annoyance of backtracking.
31/12/2017 at 16:46 ansionnach says:
Your description of the MSX doesn’t even match what’s in the linked Wikipedia article. “MSX is a standardized home computer architecture”. Many manufacturers made computers in the various MSX generations. A couple of good MSX games that are still worth playing are the first two Metal Gears, which probably have more gameplay than their less solid successors…