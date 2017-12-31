The 14 Best Metroidvania Games On PC

The Metroidvania is perhaps one of the more tricky genres to nail down. With its very name coming from an amalgamation of two actually quite different Nintendo-based game series – Metroid and Castlevania – quite what qualifies is always up for debate. Hence, we suspect this could be one of the more controversial lists, when it leaves out a favourite game that someone else might argue fits the remit, but we decided did not. The important thing to remember is that we’re right. And all of these games are brilliant.

It’s fair to say we’ve gone for a fairly conservative interpretation of the genre, sticking to games that represent the classic model of a large game world to explore, with areas unlocked and returned to as new abilities are gained. We’ve done our best not to conflate things too much with games that better fit into the “roguelike/lite” category, nor indeed those that are better described as simply “platform games”. It’s a minefield, we tell you. And we’ve not yet unlocked the mine-dodging ability.

So no, Dark Souls and its compatriots are not in here, and nor is Batman and his Arkham adventures. You disagree? You’re welcome to. Although by far the most controversial non-inclusion inside the RPS Treehouse is Dead Cells. Some passionately argue it’s a Metroidvania, others – correctly – point out that it’s a roguelite platformer, with a growing skillset. There were tears.

These aren’t ranked, they’re in a random order. And if there’s anything you think is outrageously forgotten, make your case for it in the comments below.

Right, let’s go!

