Max & Maya: Cat Simulator might not be the most authentic thing ever

As the owner/chosen human/minion of two twitchy felines, I’m fairly certain that at least 80% of the things shown in the trailer for Max & Maya: Cat Simulator are factually inaccurate, though I wish that wasn’t the case. The idea of cat civilization rising to fill the power vacuum in the event of a zombie apocalypse is an amusing one.
Due for release sometime in 2018, the debut title from OMG Studio, Max & Maya, looks to be a strange blend of influences and genres that, despite seemingly boundless potential for jank, has just enough polish and creativity on show in the trailer after the jump to pique my interest.
While the intentionally glitchy mess that is Goat Simulator does seem to be at least a partial inspiration for Max & Maya (at least in terms of tone) there has clearly been a lot of time and effort poured into the movement animations on these cats, as they bounce and leap their way across the scenery, so I don’t want to dismiss it as just another wacky mash-up of mismatched game assets.
One particular screenshot on the Steam storefront for the game shows a settlement management screen, with you assigning mogs to various roles around your fortress home. The sheer volume of stats and resources on show suggests that either it’s a very elaborate throwaway joke, of hinting that there’s surprising depth and complexity to the game.
Given some of the strange otherworldly environments showed in the trailer, and such surreal scenes as cats battling alien invaders by moonlight, and feline versus canine royal rumbles aided by magical bombardment from the sidelines, there might be something really unique going on here.
Max & Maya: Cat Simulator isn’t due for release until some ways into 2018, but you can wishlist it on Steam if you want to be kept abreast of any surprise release announcements. No price tag
31/12/2017 at 09:15 Lord_Santa says:
I believe that a lot of people, living with or without cats, have at one point or another had the idea of creating a ‘cat-simulator’, of some kind
now I realize that we need something more serious than Goat Simulator to keep this genre interesting, but this does seem unnecessarily cluttered, even though I fully understand the concept of the cats experiencing different adventures (seemingly ranging from holding down a Zombie-fortress, to battling Aliens and everyday stuff, such as avoiding kids, attacking neighbors, etc.) – maybe ‘being a cat’ is not entertaining enough, but after BBC’s cat-documentaries (*hint, hint*) and now that we know a great deal more of cats’ lives overall, I believe that something more interesting could be done with the concept
31/12/2017 at 10:56 LearningToSmile says:
I know, right? A game about being a cat seems like the most obvious idea ever, and I have no idea why a proper one doesn’t exist yet.
I actually thought a cat game of sorts would be neat since playing a shooter years ago whose name escapes me right now, that had you playing as various toys in a colorful suburban house environment. The experience of playing in a regular house and garden from a miniature perspective was pretty fun, and I thought it would lend well to a cat-based adventure game.
31/12/2017 at 11:46 BTAxis says:
There’s Catlateral Damage, though that might be a bit too narrowly focused for what you have in mind.
31/12/2017 at 12:29 Electricfox says:
There’s that promising looking HK Project, where you explore a Kowloon Walled City-esque place: link to twitter.com
31/12/2017 at 09:25 Landiss says:
“I’m fairly certain that at least 80% of the things shown in the trailer for Max & Maya: Cat Simulator are factually inaccurate”
I think you have no idea what you are talking about. My cats certainly give me the impression they are doing all the things shown in the trailer when I’m not looking.
31/12/2017 at 15:32 Strangeblades says:
This IS correct.
31/12/2017 at 09:44 mpk says:
There are cats in hats. I’m in.
31/12/2017 at 15:33 Strangeblades says:
I think I found my wife’s most favorite game in this, uh, game. Yeah.
31/12/2017 at 10:57 dethtoll says:
Toxic shawarma, though.
31/12/2017 at 13:21 Uncle Fass says:
PewDiePie reference, dodgy framerate, and has ‘simulator’ in title. Would love to be wrong, but it’s really not looking good to me.
31/12/2017 at 13:55 Moni says:
Some of that cat animation is pretty good though.
File under: “Devs that know they will never reach their lofty ambitions, so will revel in their failure for everyone’s entertainment”
31/12/2017 at 14:51 Nietzscher says:
This is so going on my wishlist.
31/12/2017 at 15:19 charmless says:
cats… I’m in too.
31/12/2017 at 17:20 BaaBaa says:
Are Photoshop and Blender unlockable characters?