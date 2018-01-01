The most exciting games of 2018

As we lay 2017 to rest, let us remember all of the wonderful games that flickered across our screens and occupied our hearts and minds. But now we must promise never to think of them again because times have changed. This is 2018 and if we’ve learned one thing from the few hours we’ve spent in it it’s that there are games everywhere. Every firework that exploded in the many midnights of New Year’s celebrations was stuffed with games and they were still raining down across the world this morning. We cannot stop them, we cannot contain them, but we can attempt to understand them.
Hundreds of them will be worth our time and attention, but we’ve selected a few of the ones that excite us most as we prepare for another year of splendid PC gaming. There’s something for everyone, from Aunt Maude, the military genius, to merry Ian Rogue, the man who hates permadeath and procedural generation with a passion.
To navigate this post, use the little arrows below the header image or the arrows on your keyboard. The games are in alphabetical order. We were going to sort them by release date but proposed release dates are so often a work of fiction that we decided to stick with the sequential solidity of the alphabet.
01/01/2018 at 13:25 Beefenstein says:
I am excited for more games even though I don’t have time to play the ones I do have, and this problem goes back years.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
01/01/2018 at 13:31 wombat191 says:
Yeah I don’t honestly expect Cyberpunk out before 2020 at this point
01/01/2018 at 13:42 Sandepande says:
That would be fitting.
01/01/2018 at 13:33 Sp4rkR4t says:
It’s the little things that make me most likely to murder everyone, and the fact the header image for each page is a slightly different height making move the mouse up and down to find the next button has already made 2018 the year most likely that my own personal purge begins.
01/01/2018 at 14:19 fish99 says:
You can also navigate with cursor left/right if you’re on desktop.
01/01/2018 at 13:34 Suits says:
Actually, I did finish Darksiders 2 to completion just because it’s right up my alley. (and no I wouldn’t want to collect everything again) I have to agree the early Darksiders 3 footage they threw out after the leak was disappointingly lacking impact. But it seems like they knew this all along and it’s getting better every time I see it.
01/01/2018 at 13:41 LearningToSmile says:
Not very many games I’m particularly excited for myself, but thankfully I got a sizeable backlog to get through. Some interesting stuff I overlooked made the list though, so I’m happy for that.
Couple thoughts: seems weird to talk Anthem without even a hint of caution about monetization practices. The whole idea of making a Destiny-like seems to me to be about extracting money from players by getting them to invest more time than they would in a single player Bioware game, and it’s quite likely to hurt the end product just as it hurt Destiny 2.
Second, as to Cyberpunk 2077 – I find it very unlikely to be “Witcher, but sci-fi”. Or rather, I hope it won’t be one. The core thing that made Witcher the Witcher for me was the set protagonist and existing cast of characters and their relationships(though I might be biased as someone who read all the books as a teenager in Poland 15 years ago). I don’t think the Cyberpunk game will go the same route, since the source material doesn’t provide the same opportunity.
01/01/2018 at 13:42 Stepout says:
Looking forward to Pillars of Eternity II and Pathfinder: Kingmaker bringing party-based, RPG goodness. Also two games I hope maybe, might, possibly get released are Chasm and Bard’s Tale IV.
01/01/2018 at 13:54 aoanla says:
At the moment I’m finding it hard to be excited by new games, not particularly due to their fault but due to the fact that I barely seem to manage to play more than 2 games a year (until the current holiday period, where I might play another 2).
Spelunky 2 and Phoenix Point might end up being my two games I get excited by this year – but I might also just end up playing games from years ago that I’ve not gotten around to yet…
01/01/2018 at 14:01 sunahe says:
Please, please, please fix these arrows so they move forward one step at a time on Safari mobile.
I love these lists so it’s a shame that navigating through them hurts so much.
01/01/2018 at 14:32 Tomo says:
Surprisingly few games I’m really that bothered about. More PUBG it is then!
01/01/2018 at 14:40 Syrion says:
What about this game in which you invade a village run by some 80s sect or so, mixing stealth and action and diplomacy? There was a trailer several months ago and I have no idea what it’s called, but it looked interesting!
01/01/2018 at 14:41 Turkey says:
Must be nerve wracking to put out something like Into the Breach or Spelunky 2. You just know the fans of their previous works are going to go over every detail with a fine tooth comb looking for faults.
At least ItB has some leeway since it’s a different game from FTL, but if Spelunky 2 implements a major change from the original, it’ll be deemed as trash by half the fanbase.
01/01/2018 at 14:42 fish99 says:
Definitely looking forward to Monster Hunter World, although not looking forward to waiting for the PC version. Fingers crossed it’s fun solo. Hoping to play a new Elder Scrolls, or a new From Software game, but we may get neither this year. Metro Exodus looks impressive and it gives me a good reason to finally play the first two Metro games.
Excited for where VR goes this year too since I now have a Rift.
Maybe I’ll finally stop buying games and work on my backlog. Just kidding.
01/01/2018 at 15:32 Pulstar says:
We all know Anthem will be shite.
01/01/2018 at 15:42 Seafoam says:
Hngghgg the fact that Monster Hunter World doesnt have a definitive date for the PC version really bothers me.
Can’t put that on the calendar and count the days. Theres this intense static hype energy with nowhere to direct it.
01/01/2018 at 15:48 ninjapirate says:
I’m still waiting for something concrete about Borderlands 3.
01/01/2018 at 15:57 Jaykera says:
Now I realise how good of a year 2017 has been.
01/01/2018 at 16:06 Rao Dao Zao says:
I have to say, the dickish goose game does look like fantastic fun.
01/01/2018 at 16:25 Eddy9000 says:
The game with the goose looks lovely, they’ve really got the animation perfect. I like that they haven’t tried to go down the ‘ironic’ or ‘post-modern’ route, just finding joy in the inherent silliness of a goose tormenting a groundskeeper. More Beatrix Potter than Goat Simulator.
01/01/2018 at 16:34 Dominic Tarason says:
Worth mentioning that Ori and the Will Of The Wisps has one extra key developer on board; the creator of AM2R, the fantastic fan-made Metroid 2 remake.
The studio were so impressed with him that the moment Nintendo started flexing their legal muscle at AM2R, they just hired the guy as a senior designer. The guy has some serious Metroid design chops.
01/01/2018 at 16:45 castle says:
Kentucky Route Zero act 5/finale!