Exposition Demolition: Just let us start playing the game

A challenge to game developers: let the first thing the player sees on starting a new game be the game itself. Let the player be immediately in control. And let them keep that control at least until it has at least become familiar.
I love gaming stories. Stories have always been my primary interest in playing games, from the first text adventures in the early 1980s, through the glorious adventure years of the ’90s, to the dynamic and impactful environmental storytelling of the 2000s, to today’s glorious open worlds packed with freely explorable plot. And interwoven throughout all these eras, the RPGs that have delivered their epic plots across space and time. I love stories. I am not, and would not, argue against the narrative aspects of gaming. I just, more than ever before, want to experience those stories while I’m playing.
Exposition is not a bad word. But it’s the means of communicating a narrative that’s most often abused, most frequently done badly. While we’ve all become annoyed at a game’s over-use of cutscenes at some point along the way, and while that’s still a primary sin of bad gaming storytelling, it’s a much broader issue than that. What was the last game that, after you’d waited for all 20GB to install, after you’d sat through the unskippable vanity cards of every company tangentially involved in its development, and after you’d been told at excruciating length not to switch off power to your house when this symbol is displayed, you were able to just start playing. You started jumping to the right, or running forward down the corridor, or walking from your house, or driving down the road, or placing units on the map, or… Chances are, you didn’t get to do those things. The chances are, you were required to have the game’s pre-history and establishing plot bellowed at you, against your will, while you sat there impotently stabbing at the Esc key or hammering on A, just wanting to bloody play the thing.
It obviously doesn’t help that so much of a game’s expository plot is, so often, empty banalities to the player who’s yet to start playing. “The seven queendoms of Balalatzar have worshipped the moon god Pittth for thousands of years, foretelling the coming of the Gooseborn…” It must mean so much to the development team who’ve spent three years embroiled in this world, entangled in this lore, that they’ve lost sight (and sound) of what it’s like to sit through for someone coming afresh. In fact, I cannot think of a better analogy than that from Cool Ghosts, where they compare it to having to listen to someone telling you about their dream. Yes! Yes, it’s precisely that.
But worse, when someone starts telling you about their dream you can at least walk off. Or hit them with a spoon until they stop. With a game you’ve just bought, you’re forced to sit there, putting up with it, hoping that at some point it’ll just shhhhhhhut up and let you play. “Oh, am I getting the controls now? Uh… Am I? No. No I’m not.” Again and again, until it’s done, belching its narrative burps directly into your face.
And that’s before it starts stopping every three steps to give you an unwanted tutorial in how to press A to jump.
Perhaps expository dumps are, if we’re being generous, a misguided attempt to get the player prepped for playing as quickly as possible. “If we just give them the core history and circumstances in these cutscenes/dialogue boxes/required NPC conversations, then they’ll have everything they need to get on straight away!” Except it’s not straight away. And it’s not embracing what gaming offers so majestically above and beyond that of other media: interaction.
But the reality is, it’s a dreary hurdle, and if anything, an emblem that the game itself has failed from the opening moment. It’s failed to be a game that can tell its own story, if it needs a movie, or a man holding up a series of flash cards, before you’re allowed to start playing it.
And who the heck is listening? So few people are in Listen To Exposition Mode when they load up a game. Because they want to play. They’ve finally found time in their day to sit down and enjoy themselves with a game, and as much as their primary intent might be to enjoy that game’s narrative, they want to be playing to get at it.
I find it so maddening that me – someone so sympathetic to gaming’s role as a storyteller, someone who would never skip key dialogue mid-game to get on with shooting bats or whatever – even I am hammering at Return or A or Esc, or entire hands simultaneously pressing every key on the keyboard, just to get past whatever this grim loredump thinks it’s trying to say. I want to experience the game’s story as game. And if it can’t tell me it as game, then my argument today is that it has messed up.
I want to be sympathetic. I understand, as I’ve said, that the games’ creators have been living every element of this thing for years of their lives, and communicating vital information to the player feels so essential. Perhaps they’ve even focus tested, and found that players weren’t picking up on who they were, or why they were there, or some key element of the plot, and to fix it the decision was made to just bloody scream it at the start. But even leaving aside the horrors of designing for focus testers, if key information isn’t being communicated as people play, then the mistake wasn’t made in the opening seconds, and the solution isn’t tying them to a chair, and pinning open their eyes Clockwork Orange-style.
The answer is figuring out how to naturally convey that information to the player as a consequence of playing those first moments of the game. And no, that’s not easy! This isn’t a “Why didn’t you press the multiplayer button?!” argument – this is an acknowledgement that conveying your game’s initial story through play, rather than a dump of text or video, is much, much harder. But goodness me, worth it.
Do you know what? There’s even a way around it. Let me play the game for a bit, get used to the controls, get familiar with things, and then have the magic porcupine walk up to me and blather on about the history of the Sparkle Children for ten minutes. At least I’ll be the tiniest bit invested in what I’m hearing at that point, rather than only annoyed to have this story being smeared all over my face.
It’s for the game’s greater good, too. Out-of-context (for the player, if not the developer) exposition is incredibly hard to take on board. Lore is a difficult meal at the best of times, but when you don’t know anyone or anything involved as it’s being told, in a moment when you thought you were about to start jumping, shooting, investigating or exploring, it’s like being force fed Jacobs crackers. If the motivation behind the up-front dump is a fear players won’t pick it up, it’s only making things worse.
Trust the players. Learning a game’s background, setting, and foreshadowing through play is not only enormously more satisfying, it’s a far more effective means of having that story taken in and understood. It’s meaningful at this point. And most of all, it means we can just start playing the game when the game starts, not sit there punching our keyboards in the hope that at some point, it’ll just shut up and let us play.
(And yes, it’s rubbish when Star Wars does it too.)
01/01/2018 at 17:28 BooleanBob says:
A suggested corollary: for the first five hours of your game, you can coin no more than five - count em - new proper nouns with which to build your universe. Use them however you want: one for your magicium (it can actually be magicium if you like). One for your space republic/royal lineage/whatever. One to cover the in-universe explanation for your bullet time mechanic. And so on and so on. But five is all you get.
The trend of stories that begin with a golden shower of meaningless and un-contextualised fantasy proper nouns needs to stop. That goes double - nay, triple - for you, Japanese developers.
01/01/2018 at 17:11 Seafoam says:
I sometimes feel the opposite.
I hate when games just dump me in, you know the trope: “Oh no our peaceful settlement is being attacked now kill 60 robotic tardigrades or your whole family dies”.
I hate those, usually I spend those parts fiddling with controls or trying get the graphics right. Then you try to play it and the struggle to get your bearings gives you a headache.
Give me slow intro sequence anytime, atleast if I can slightly control it.
I do agree on the point on the article wholeheartedly but sometimes I wish games would ease me in.
01/01/2018 at 17:58 grrrz says:
I agree with this, but the middle ground is probably to start the game slow with actual gameplay, not throw you in an epic battle sequence as an introduction, like a lot of games do nowadays. Also during the first ten minutes you are indeed getting familiar with the control/system and fiddling with the graphics, and it’s usually not the best time at all to do important exposition.
01/01/2018 at 19:54 JamesF0790 says:
I agree whole heartedly with you here Seafoam. I’m not a big fan of the whole “Here’s the world, go figure it out.” approach. It can be done well I suppose but I’ve never seen it. I mean I like exploring for pieces of plot but I’ve just sat down and enjoyed so many intro videos and they’ve pulled me into the plot. They’ve made me want more. Dump me in and say “go find it” with nothing and I’m not as invested. I mean I’d like them to be skippable sure but I’d hate for them to be gotten rid of.
01/01/2018 at 21:17 Syt says:
*twitches of the memory of the “a dozen heavily armed orks attack a village” ‘tutorial’ of Gothic 3*
01/01/2018 at 17:15 Fox89 says:
Although if you have good intro cinematics, that’s fine. If you’re Metal Gear Solid 1, 2 or 3, or Deus Ex, or Halo – keep doing what you’re doing. Just include a skip button.
MGS1 is probably my favourite compromise as you have a very short cutscene to set the tone, a little tutorial area to play around in, and then the proper intro cutscene at the elevator.
Same with new DOOM, surprisingly.
01/01/2018 at 17:47 Sin Vega says:
No it bloody isn’t! And even if it was, this point would be totally counter-productive because everyone thinks their intro is good.
I mean, christ, MGS is one of the worst written series in the world, with the most obnoxiously long, idiotic, and intrusive cut scenes. If that’s your gold standard I give up.
01/01/2018 at 18:25 Beefenstein says:
“If that’s your gold standard I give up.”
Give up on what? Because you have your standards and they have theirs, and that’s fine.
01/01/2018 at 18:40 Aerothorn says:
Metal Gear Solid is consistently brilliant. SORRY BUT THIS IS HOW I FEEL
01/01/2018 at 18:42 Sin Vega says:
Your feelings are wrong, bad, and possibly even wrongbad.
02/01/2018 at 00:49 lylebot says:
Many Metal Gear Solid games have consistently brilliant gameplay loops. Most do not have consistently brilliant storytelling. Most of them pull together a few decent cutscenes and leave the player with a good, memorable ending, but make them put up with a lot of terrible storytelling along the way.
(Yes, I’m the guy that thinks MGS2 is great and MGS3 is much worse in every way apart from its ending.)
01/01/2018 at 18:35 kwyjibo says:
Are you fucking me?
Have you played MGS 3? The cut scenes treat the player like an utter imbecile. Snake spends all the time asking stupid questions like, “what’s the cold war?” Metal Gear Solid is the opposite of “show, don’t tell”.
01/01/2018 at 20:45 Traipse says:
Once, many years ago, I had the chance to watch someone who wasn’t a hardcore gamer try to pick up Metal Gear Solid 2 and play it for a little while. He sat through the many long minutes of impressively rendered (for the time) intro cutscenes, beginning to get more and more fidgety. Then it devolved into endless radio conversations, which he initially read but then started paging through as quickly as possible once it went over his “holy shit, how could anyone possibly give a damn about all this plot” threshold. Then he got on the boat and started moving around, and every time he walked ten feet it would interrupt him with another interminably long radio conversation. Before long he gave up and just switched the PS2 off. I think he spent about an hour trying to play the game, and less than a quarter of that time was actual gameplay.
I’m not entirely on board with John on this point — I think there’s a happy medium where a short, punchy intro can do a lot to intrigue players and set up the story — but the Metal Gear Solid games are the textbook example of how _not_ to tell a story in an interactive medium.
02/01/2018 at 00:56 dylan says:
Traipse, this has been my experience of every single MGS game (at least, the three I’ve tried).
People tell me it’s their favourite series, and I just stare blankly.
01/01/2018 at 17:25 napoleonic says:
Prey is fantastic at this. Look in the mirror to pick your gender, and then you wake up and you’re playing the game.
The worst game for this that I’ve played in recent years was Pillars of Eternity. So much tedious pablum to plough through when you have literally no idea what any of it means.
01/01/2018 at 23:28 Ryos says:
It’s almost like PoE is a very wordy game. almost like its forbears.
01/01/2018 at 17:25 Imbecile says:
Oh god, metal gear solid 5. I liked the game, but that opening level…
01/01/2018 at 19:43 modzero says:
…was fantastic, yes.
01/01/2018 at 23:27 Imbecile says:
It was terrible. You sat there while stuff got less blurry, and were then herded along a linear pathway at a literal crawl. I don’t think I got to actually control anything meaningful for what felt like an hour.
02/01/2018 at 00:13 alison says:
That first hour or so of MGS5 is one of my most epic gaming memories. I wish the whole game had just been like that section, because once you start playing the main game it becomes a really long, tedious plod.
To me a game has got to get me invested from the outset. I think I sunk 30something hours into MGS5 based on the strength of its intro and the hope I would find similar experiences further in. I didn’t.
I can understand that some people might feel exactly the opposite, but that’s why it’s good we have lots of different games to choose from. Personally, I will always choose a good story with limited or unusual interactivity over a poorly-paced story and access to a “full” set of interactive controls.
01/01/2018 at 17:28 BooleanBob says:
Goodness, the bristly brush of John Walker fury is rubbing me the right way for once.
01/01/2018 at 17:40 LewdPenguin says:
In part I think the Elder Scrolls games have the right sort of take on lore infodumping. Yes the linear tutorial dungeon/initial quest can be frustrating when you know there’s a whole huge world to go off and start meandering around whilst thwacking things in, but it’s at least interactive and introduces you to the basic controls whilst providing that initial starter on who you are and why things are going so badly tits up that you’re desperately needed to save everyone.
And although I know many people hate them, and in the greater scheme of writing much of it’s fair tripe, but ES also has the decency to put the majority of the huge globs of lore and backstory available into entirely optional books within the world that you can simply never bother reading if you don’t care about it, rather than force you to click through eleven billion hours of NPCs telling you all that stuff at moments the developers decided were totally ideal for the player to be told about stuff that happened eons ago, and is not actually relevant at all to many/most players ongoing goal of finding new things to thwack and more shinies to loot.
01/01/2018 at 17:50 Sin Vega says:
They’d still be enormously improved by simply asking the player upfront what they’d prefer. “Hey criminal scum! Do you want a 20 minute beating before your execution, or do you just want to get on with it?”
or whatever.
01/01/2018 at 19:05 LewdPenguin says:
Oh yeah that’s definitely the best possible option.
Sadly I think I’ve probably only encountered 2 or 3 games ever (and no I don’t remember which ones specifically) that, upon clicking New Game gave you a dialogue box where you could chose from (to paraphrase slightly):
-I’ve never played [Genre] before, how the hell does everything work???
-I’ve played this sort of stuff a bunch, just give me the specifics of this game asap
-This isn’t my first playthrough, skip me to the end of Tutorial Quest please
which is I think what we’d all like to see at the start of every game in an ideal world, sadly it requires slightly more effort during final crunch time to implement and you naturally get some people skipping everything then whining loudly all over the intertubes that [Game] is so unfair because it doesn’t even tell you how to change spoons!
01/01/2018 at 19:17 SimonSays says:
Bethesda was decent up to and including Morrowind. In fact Morrowind had the best intro – it is literally over with in 5 minutes and you are playing the whole time – if it takes longer it is only because you are deliberating over your skill set.
The first Deus Ex has the best introduction – the tutorial mission is 100% skippable and other than a short and skippable intro movie you are right into the action. The narrative mostly coming in through overheard conversations, reading notes or newspapers and simply by playing the game and making choices. A lot of respect is given to the player right from the get go – really expecting you to know the mechanics already (space bar to jump, etc. etc.). Not only that you are severely under-powered to start and though the threat level is manageable you are expected to learn your limits as well as read the situation and make choices on your own. Most games don’t give that type of control until you are a good ways into the game – if ever.
I think the worst offender for unskippable intros that are extremely boring and patience testing is the first Half-Life. That tram sequence is awful – it goes right to the teetering point of do I care enough to continue. I mean thankfully it got interesting after that – but even at the time I was like, get on with it.
Especially considering around the same time – System Shock 2 came out, there was a game that again respected the players intelligence and other than a brief skippable movie you were right into the game and were even allowed to bypass that tutorial sections to start the game proper.
I guess the point is – a few developers got it right from about the late 90s to the very early millennium. What’s funny is at the time – I never questioned my understanding of the games I was playing and never had any trouble knowing how to control them. I was a bit baffled when the trend became teach the player the basic controls through an intro action sequence. I mean I get that you have to design for the lowest common denominator – but surely everybody knows how to look up and down on a controller or with a mouse by now… right?
01/01/2018 at 17:56 Ghostwise says:
Me. If the people who made the game think a little infodump at the start is useful, then sure. I’m a polite bloke, and it’s not like I’m some sort of wealthy, influential, famous VIP whose every second is more important than their work.
01/01/2018 at 18:03 Sin Vega says:
Politeness also means not wasting people’s time. If you’re an immortal, good for you, but the rest of us will one day be dead.
01/01/2018 at 18:27 Beefenstein says:
“Politeness also means not wasting people’s time.”
This seems to be impossible considering that being polite actually takes time.
01/01/2018 at 21:26 Minglefingler says:
I respectfully disagree.
01/01/2018 at 19:45 modzero says:
As a corollary, I also listen to it when people tell me their dreams, and generally try to even pay attention, because usually I like those people. I also watch credits sometimes, but not always, because I’m not _that_ great.
01/01/2018 at 18:05 grrrz says:
also while we’re on the subject a note to devs: I HATE it when a game doesn’t provide neither a pause button or a way to save or quit during a cinematic (for “action” games) or dialogues (for adventure / RPG). Maybe someone is calling on the phone, or maybe I just have to go do something else this instant, and if my only option is to do a whole section again or miss an important plot point I’m gonna be pissed. This is also very annoying in point and clicks when there is sometimes a twenty minutes dialogue section with cutscenes where you can’t pause, save, or even quit whitout going through all the sequence. I don’t want to have to choose between burning my food or missing an important part of a game (or screwing it and starting a whole sequence over again). screw this.
01/01/2018 at 18:19 FurryLippedSquid says:
Yes.
01/01/2018 at 18:41 BooleanBob says:
And also, it’s REALLY nice to include a log or other way to rewind parts of a conversation you accidentally clicked through without reading.
01/01/2018 at 18:44 Ossian says:
Amen.
01/01/2018 at 18:16 Jason Moyer says:
I have mixed feelings about this. Obsidian are one of my favorite active studios (probably 1B with Arkane being 1A) but they also have serious issues with slow-paced introductions usually featuring massive lore dumps. Basically every time a new Obsidian game comes out I’ll buy it day one, play for an hour or two, and put it aside for a few months. Actually, another of my favorite studios, Nihon Falcom is even worse in that regards. It’s not uncommon for a Ys or Legend Of Heroes game to have an hour or two of story before you sniff the good stuff.
On the other hand, there’s a reason those studios are my favorites. Unlike most games that front-load the good bits relatively close to the beginning (presumably for the sake of first impressions and also with the knowledge that most people don’t finish most games), an Obsidian game tends to get better and better the further you get into it. Characters reveal more of themselves, plots bend and twist onto and into each other, stakes are raised and choices are increasingly impactful. But it usually takes some serious effort to get to that point.
01/01/2018 at 18:21 PikaBot says:
I find the ‘play for a little bit, and then the Magical Porcupine or whatever comes rolling up and explains the world’ scenario infinitely more annoying than an opening cutscene. It’s interrupting the play experience rather than serving as a prelude to it.
One size doesn’t fit all for game design. There are plenty of games where dumping you straight into gameplay is appropriate…and others where it isn’t. Let’s try to be a bit less prescriptivist.
01/01/2018 at 18:22 Deano2099 says:
I don’t know. I kind of need something. Else who am I? What’s my motivation? Why am I blowing this stuff up. It could be argued you would know that from the back of the box, or the description on the store page, or from a trailer or a review. But I bristle even more at that being required reading. Games overdo it, sure, but you need to set some context if the play is to be at all meaningful.
01/01/2018 at 18:29 Beefenstein says:
You are SLAP MCGUFFIN and you are the LAST SPACEMAN on the PLANET JEMIMAH after a BRUTAL ATTACK by SIMON COWELL and his band of CHEESY POP ACTS.
The year is 20XX and the president is SENTIENT BEEF and the controls are ARROW KEYS and you must MOVE so that the BALLS go into HOLES.
Your mother is WORRIED and your dinner is GROWING COLD and this piece of SOFTWARE EXCELLENCE comes to you from the BUDGET LABEL of WETWIPE GAMES.
01/01/2018 at 18:34 MrBehemoth says:
I agree with everything John said, but the important bit is that the story is got across through game mechanics and actual playing. If that doesn’t happen (with a nice invisible tutorial too) then an exposition dump is preferable, otherwise what we’ll get is games with no story at all.
Now what does frustrate me is when a game goes straight into play mode or unskippable cutscene mode without first giving me a chance to fiddle with settings, especially with a real-time in-engine menu backdrop to see those settings on, otherwise I guarantee I’ll be seeing the opening moments at least twice.
02/01/2018 at 04:28 Baines says:
Oh yes. It is always so lovely when you have to spend five minutes watching cutscenes and/or playing an intro area before you are allowed to access the settings menu.
Because I really want to watch fuzzy video due to the default resolution being wrong, or play the game in a postage stamp sized window, or suffer a black screen because screen settings are wrong, or deal with stuttering and frame skipping due to settings being too high when playing on a potato, or missing dialogue because you aren’t allowed to turn on subtitles yet, or be stuck with a bad or incorrect default control setting, or…
01/01/2018 at 18:37 golochuk says:
I think game developers have long known that first impressions are really important and have concluded, based on something more like evidence than anecdote, that dumping new players in the game with no setup produces many bad impressions.
01/01/2018 at 18:46 TheButler83 says:
Agree with the sentiment in this article. I wish devs would play their games and jus ask themselves is this annoying or stupid.
Two ends of the spectrum in two games I just got round to playing. The Indie game Stacking is the worst offender of wrestling away control for a simple puzzle game in its opening I have ever seen.
And on the other end of the spectrum Zelda Breath of the Wild, great game but whose opening tells me how time critical my mission is but then the Old Man won’t give me the paraglider and just dumps me in this huge world. Why have a story that is about how immediate the danger is but allows you to spend weeks hunting boar!
01/01/2018 at 19:48 modzero says:
Immediate compared to 100 years. It’s made pretty clear that Link was kinda annoyed with the old guy, the in-game reason why the old guy did that (i.e. he was being obnoxious), why you shouldn’t (but are welcome to) just go straight to the final fight, and generally yeah, it’s all there if you don’t fall asleep on the “X” button.
The out-of-game reason is, of course, “people skip tutorials and then go bother our support and/or refund because they don’t _actually_ know how to jump,” but whatever, let’s just be terrible to the people who wrote the game. Not the companies, the actual people.
01/01/2018 at 20:14 TheButler83 says:
I’m not being terrible to the people who wrote the game. I even said it was a great game. But even in the context of being a game of the year, it’s opening is just full of poor story telling and hand wavering nonsense. Maybe I am being a little harsh sorry if I offended.
01/01/2018 at 19:57 JamesF0790 says:
I’m all for skippable but I’m not a fan of being just dropped in for the most part. I mean I’m sure it can be done well but personally I haven’t experienced it. Give me a hook. I want me first thought when I have control to be “This is cool, I want to know more.” not “What the hell is going on here? Who is that? Who am I? What am I doing?”
01/01/2018 at 20:18 Zenicetus says:
A game that I think uses the magic porcupine dribble of info badly, is AC Origins. After a brief scene setting, it throws you right into a cut scene assassination with absolutely no context. You just know that Bayek is really pissed off about something.
Then it throws you into a combat sequence tutorial, and then you’re out in the game world. You don’t find out what actually happened — the main driver for the entire plot, for cryin’ out loud — until a few hours into the game, with cut-scene flashbacks about Bayek’s motivation.
I’m enjoying the game, but that sure could have been handled better. I spent too many hours in the early game, wondering exactly what Bayek’s beef was.
01/01/2018 at 20:34 nitric22 says:
I played the first few hours of Quantum Break a few days past. It was fairly quick to jump into actually game play at the outset so this isn’t entirely in line with John’s grumble. But that 20 minute television episode after the first act? I did not see that one coming! Now that I’m expecting it I’ll be ready for a few more episodes of live action “we now interrupt you from playing the game” and I’ll go along for the ride. Such cinematic detours can be rather jarring though if are just in the, say, I’m going to play for 20 minutes mindset.
01/01/2018 at 20:35 Turkey says:
Did Okami HD inspire this article? Holy hell… that intro, man…
01/01/2018 at 20:37 Aubrey says:
Yo John Walker! I Agree. I made a game just like this in 2017 called Trackless. Some cool people said nice things about it. Maybe worth checking out?
01/01/2018 at 20:44 Hyena Grin says:
Didn’t Prey start this way? You launch the game and after selecting your character, you immediately wake up in your little apartment? There’s a moment where you aren’t in control (as you turn off the alarm and stand up) but I don’t think that qualifies for the sort of invasion of exposition you’re getting at here. In any case, I don’t recall any kind of opening cinematic.
It’s a pretty good opening, it gives you limited control (in a safe space) and then you can explore your apartment and look at things and read things and get some sense of what’s going on in the world – or not, if you just want to get on with it.
There are also hybrids of this, such as in Half-Life where you technically can move around, but only within a very confined space, while the world moves past you and provides context.
I have mixed feelings about the article in general though; I have never in my life wanted to skip a cutscene (opening or otherwise) that I haven’t already witnessed, because I actually don’t have a problem with cutscenes in general. I don’t feel strongly that games should strive to always put the maximum amount of control into the hands of the player at all times. This strikes me a bit as ‘a game can’t be engaging unless you are in control’ which makes me look at movies and television like, ‘but.. what about those things?’
Sure, games allow us control, and that’s what makes them special and different, but that doesn’t mean we can’t or shouldn’t borrow from other mediums.
I will agree that opening cinematics and long-winded expository dialogue can, when abused, be frustrating. I think the most egregious examples are the ‘false starts’ where you are momentarily given control only to be drawn into more length exposition. I’ve played some games where this happened multiple times before I was actually able to play the game in a meaningful way, and it absolutely felt like terrible pacing.
So I guess what I’m saying is; opening cinematics are fine, expository dialogue is fine, as long as you get the overall pacing right.
01/01/2018 at 21:31 Martijn says:
Prey is excellent. Some narrative games released this year did this really well too: no long intro sequences for Night in the Woods or Tacoma; you find out the backstory while playing the game.
01/01/2018 at 20:58 Mi-24 says:
OI
don’t insult Jacobs crackers with your slanderous attempts to compare them to unnecessary exposition.
01/01/2018 at 21:05 Neurotic says:
I had this most recently with Horizon: Zero Dawn on the PS4. It was the first game I played having just bought the two things in a bundle, and my God, does it ever tease you to death with its intro. You get control in several 20-30-second blocks before it yoinks it away to hit you with more ‘Look at me! Look at me!’
01/01/2018 at 21:58 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
May I stick a tangential rant on the end of this excellent article? Whatever, doing it anyway. One thing that’s been irritating me in recent years is the tendency of games to use one of their trailers as the game’s intro. I get it, prerendered cinematics aren’t cheap and this is a way of getting twice the value, but it just rather spoils the magic of first starting up a game if it’s immediately something you’ve seen before.
However (and this is the bit that is related to John’s article) what really pisses me off is if the intro is an old trailer AND they do that thing of the intro being unskippable the first time you watch it. If I’ve bought the game there’s a fair chance I’ll have done my research including watching some trailers to work out what’s what, so forcing me to sit through it again is just bloody stupid.
01/01/2018 at 23:08 wozmir says:
I’m still surprised nobody mentioned Torment: Tides of Numenera yet. Yikes, let’s bombard the player with no 5 but 55 new words describing something you cannot identify with at all.
01/01/2018 at 23:20 syllopsium says:
Have to say I pretty much am in ‘listen to exposition’ mode when I start a game as I want to know what’s going on. The trick is not to make the intro too long.
Sure there are ‘instant play’ exceptions, but off the top of my head they’re pretty much all the ‘who am I’ sort of games : Planescape:Torment, KOTOR, Morrowind, etc.
Tutorials are the same – they’re irritating when unskipable , too long, or difficult (looking at your stealth section, Deus Ex – unforgivably bad), but better than games that sling you into a tense situation with complex controls.
Technology has moved on, but taking Ultima Underworld 2 as a for instance, removing the (short) intro scene in favour of ‘show don’t tell’ would have required considerable engine changes to show outside the castle being encased in blackrock. Modern games aren’t immune to this either, and it’s not unreasonable for the player to sit through a minute of intro, especially if the game is an indie one and a tailored ‘non intro intro’ would have blown the budget.
What annoys me far, far more than an intro is the modern trend for fully spoken games. Frankly it’s a waste of money (and my time) when I can read far faster than the characters can speak. I still think targeted speech works far better than fully spoken games.
01/01/2018 at 23:21 diji says:
I’m surprised no one has mentioned the intro of Tyranny
01/01/2018 at 23:30 Ryos says:
I mean the conquest bit was a bit dull to be sure, but at least tyranny had an always-on dictionary for anything and everything you might forget.
01/01/2018 at 23:50 Szhival says:
Don’t even get me started on Pokemon Moon. I played since Red and can’t bring myself to sit down with this one longer then an hour. Five and a half hours into the game and it’s still an unskipabble experaince of cutscenes, turtorials and inlore explanation to the turtorials. I just want to catch some firesock rats and beat up other peoples dripping combs for some spare change.
02/01/2018 at 00:32 zapatapon says:
I suggest it would be useful also to give some positive examples — of games that do it right.
Off the top of my head, I’d think of the first part of KOTOR2 (I played it long ago, so my memory might be glossing over flaws). There’s the usual 3-paragraph star wars intro space text which tells you absolutely nothing, next there’s a short tutorial in which you try to repair a space ship in seriously bad shape without being given much context, but which makes you care about the few passengers aboard. You wake up in a a space station were some things appear to have gone very wrong and before you can get any answers, the situation gets even worse and mysterious.
The few first hours, when you don’t know jack about why you’re here or what the hell is happening, are particularly captivating and I remember them more vividly than the rest of the game. In a sense the whole goal of the entire game is to unpick the mysteries of these first moments. It relies a little to much on the good old amnesia trope, but is used effectively.
Another gripping beginning I can remember of is VtM: Bloodlines. Although the tutorial part itself is pretty awful, lore-wise it is very light and the game makes you understand very quickly that everyone will try to manipulate you, which gives you a strong motivation for looking for information for yourself.
In both cases there is an excellent narrative structure because (a) you have a strong motivation to acquire more lore, and (b) you are given a good illusion of agency (i.e. that you lift the mysteries by playing the game)
02/01/2018 at 01:19 Misha says:
John Walker at his very best!
Bravo, Sir! And a Happy New Year too!
02/01/2018 at 01:19 Kasjer says:
I fully agree with what this article is saying. Recently I’ve tried to give Okami another go and was once again bored to death by intro sequence. So I have launched another gem of a game instead, Enslaved: Oddyssey to the west. Played it for the first time and let me tell, you, this one is very fine example off how storytelling can be handled without being annoying and intrusive. I starts with a short intro and is followed by action packed tutorial which is technically one long corridor, but manages to get you interested and involved. Game also doesn’t treat you like an idiot, as it is fully aware that you may know already that WASD keys or left analog on gamepad is used for moving around. Another game I loved for how it told a story was BioShock Infinite, where parts when you were without control were short, but almost always meaningful and game did a good job of sliping parts of the story on loading screens.
But long intros is something I can get over with usually. Worse thing is when game gives you control for 10 seconds only to take it back to explain something trivial and self-explanatory (I.E. HEAVY ATTACKS WORK BETTER THAN LIGHT ONES ON ARMORED ENEMIES). Or when devs are absolutely rubbish at design of environmental hints and guiding player to correct path and constantly takes away control to show where you need to go using camera. It’s one thing to use it from time to time or give option to ignore it (Crysis 2 for example gave you prompts “Press X to look” to show you important setpiece but you were free to ignore them). Also heavy use of scripts, how much I hate this. This is why I think CoD and BF single player parts are just rubbish – the action is controlled in so heavy-handed manner I feel more like a spectator than a player. There is literally zero freedom in approaching gunfights, even point of entry in to new area is forced by stupidity of “follow sgt. Genericgrunt” where you just walk after AI character to a door which miraculously can be opened now but couldn’t be blown open with grenade launcher 5 seconds ago.
02/01/2018 at 02:01 DrazharLn says:
I quite like very short intros, like a flashcard to orientate me at the start of the game
House of the Dying Sun has a pretty good intro:
*BONG* The Emperor is dead *BONG* The Royal Guard has been scattered *BONG* And a false king sits upon the throne *BONG* Execute the Emperor’s final edict: *BONG* Hunt the traitor lords *BONG* And bring ruin to their people
The whole thing takes about 20 seconds and tells me everything I need to know.
02/01/2018 at 02:05 twixter says:
If done well, I prefer to have an opening cutscene that gives some backstory. It’s a replacement for the old days when I’d buy a physical copy of a game and on the way home read the introduction section in the manual. It gives context for my character’s motivations and helps to draw me into the world the designers have built.
02/01/2018 at 02:12 Arglebargle says:
While interminable interruptions or intros can be irritating, the bad writing, lore, acting, etc, that game developers often seem to thing is just wonderful, that’s my real issue. Most game designers think they are great writers. Sadly, they too are subject to Sturgeon’s Law.
02/01/2018 at 04:12 Bing_oh says:
It’s now going on 20 years since Half-Life made a proper “intro” and dumped cutscenes entirely, being lauded in the process for giving a story to the player without using what were considered “necessary” story-telling components. And yet, in 2018, we still have games with exposition dumps and too many cutscenes.
The reality is, it’s not going to change. It’s easier to have a narrator read the player a story (even in pretty cutscenes…especially since those can be used in advertising to sell the game) than it is to build the world.