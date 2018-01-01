The Eighth RPS Cracker Of Christmas

While we’re all curled up in our shared Christmas hibernation cocoon over the holidays, the site gets a little quieter. But fear not, for each day of the ho-ho-holidays there’s a Christmas cracker to pull! Oh, and of course, if you’re after more posts you might have missed, why not join our Supporter Program, and unlock dozens of new posts from the last year!
Meanwhile, you provide your own party hat, and we’ll provide the groaner of a gag.
Q: What did puzzle game designer Jason Roberts say when he needed the toilet?
A: I Gorogoa!
01/01/2018 at 12:32 Godwhacker says:
Not angry, just disappointed
01/01/2018 at 12:52 FurryLippedSquid says:
Not disappointed, just angry.
(┛ಠ_ಠ)┛彡┻━┻
01/01/2018 at 13:13 Shazbut says:
Hey, that wasn’t bad! Or maybe I’m just tired…
01/01/2018 at 15:12 johannsebastianbach says:
Expected nothing, still disappointed.