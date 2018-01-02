Explore Deckard’s gaff in this Blade Runner fan game

If you fancy whooshing to the impossibly far-off year of 2019 to revisit Blade Runner’s rainy Los Angeles, have a gander at the free beta of Blade Runner 9732. It’s a fan-made “virtual tour” of spacecop Rick Deckard’s apartment, faithfully recreating everything from his armchairs and kitchen appliances through to his ESPER machine and the view from his balcony. While it does take a few questionable creative leaps to fill in gaps (who knew Ricky D used Axe deodorant?), I have enjoyed pottering around. BR 9732 is due to officially launch in a few days but I would not be surprised if lawyers retire the project, so maybe give its free beta a go now?
Blade Runner 9732 is a walking simulator set inside Deckard’s apartment building, from the lift through to his balcony. You can wander, look at stuff, poke things, and hit hotspots for a few interactions like tinkling the ivories or seeing the ESPER machine work its photomagic. Quentin Lengele has tried to faithfully recreate as much as possible, hunting down reference images and obscure props, though it does get a bit weird when he needs to fill in blank spaces – like Deckard’s bathroom cabinet containing six cans of various Axe deodorants.
You can see for yourself, as Lengele released a free beta version on Christmas. You can download that via Google Drive. It optionally supports HTC Vive cybergoggles (no Oculus version yet), for those already living in the future.
Lengele has gabbed on the devblog about having Rachael wander around the apartment too but she’s not in this version. He plans to add more things to find and fiddle with too.
The important thing is: yes, you can stand out on the balcony watching the city go past while listening to the rain and the Blade Runner Blues. That was always one of my favourite parts of Westwood’s Blade Runner game.
Blade Runner 9732 is due to launch free on Steam this Sunday, January 7th. However, unless I’ve missed a development, I’m pretty sure it’s unofficial and unsanctioned – the sort of project which lives at the mercy of legal departments. I would not be surprised if the lawmen object to its use of movie clips and sound samples, so I’d try sooner rather than later if you’re interested. I do hesitate to report on vulnerable fan games, knowing many last only as long as they’re below the radar, but a Steam release is hardly subtle.
02/01/2018 at 13:18 shinkshank says:
The Best Friends have said it time and time again- Shut the hell up about your fan game and release it quietly. Once it’s out there, it’s never gonna get taken down, but if you get DMCA’d before you put the files out, you’re gonna be in trouble.
02/01/2018 at 13:52 c-Row says:
Pretty much this. It’s easier to beg for forgiveness afterwards than ask for permission beforehand.
02/01/2018 at 14:12 TechnicalBen says:
And call it Blude Wummer 2035 for all that is holy! Do not call it “Sonic Mash 2018!”
I swear 99% of the fan made games would pass on their own art even if close to the originals, if they just did not call it “Mario/Sonic/Disney” etc.
02/01/2018 at 14:43 gabrielonuris says:
And that’s why I still have hope that Human Head Studios releases their Prey 2 someday.
Just call it “Cyberpunk Parkour Bounty Hunter” for all I care. I just need that game.
02/01/2018 at 16:56 BockoPower says:
That’s one way legal way to do it but it won’t matter if everything inside the game is same as the original Blade Runner or Sonic or whatever because assets or anything too close to them are included in the copyright.
02/01/2018 at 16:52 BockoPower says:
No, it’s not. If you create such thing without permission they can straight up go to the lawsuit action for using their intellectual property without a “Cease & Desist” warning first. It’s much worse and riskier.
02/01/2018 at 15:18 rubmon says:
02/01/2018 at 15:16 TychoCelchuuu says:
Good writeup but I feel like it really leaves unresolved what kind of deodorant Deckard uses in the game and what the writer thinks about that. Maybe RPS could edit in that detail somewhere? Thanks.
02/01/2018 at 15:37 calcifer says:
Heresy! Is there nothing sacred anymore? It’s Deckard dammit. Not Rick, not Ricky, especially not Ricky D. Just. Deckard.
02/01/2018 at 17:06 Michael Fogg says:
Reminds me of a recent highlight of mine, which were Morgan’s suites in Prey.