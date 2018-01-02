Wot I Think: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

I had done what I always do. That’s how I ended up on the southern coast of Erangel, as far as it was possible to be from the randomly placed circular safe area. My only hope of reaching safety was to find a vehicle. I’d just spotted one 20 yards ahead of me by the side of a road when another player, one of the hundred people fighting to be the sole survivor on this island, sprinted past me in that same moment, heading straight for the car.
I did something I rarely do in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. I opened fire.
Most multiplayer shooters make conflict inevitable and frequent, offering satisfaction to players solely through combat. Battlegrounds, better known as Plunkbat, stretches time and space in a way that makes combat almost optional. The game’s two maps are 8x8km, rounds take about 25 minutes, and your goal is to survive. Killing is just one possible means to that end. I have come third many times without firing a single shot. It is technically possible to win without attacking anyone, if you get absurdly lucky.
This is not to say that Plunkbat encourages non-violence. Your existence in its world happens primarily through two stages: the first in which you scavenge for weapons; the second in which you use those weapons. Both of those stages, you’ll notice, involve weapons. But by giving players space, Plunkbat creates gaps between action that you can fill with two possible alternatives.
If you mostly play solo, as I do, it’s tension that fills the void. This tension is familiar to anyone who has ever played the military sims that are Plunkbat’s forebears, such as Arma and its zombie spin-off DayZ. When will you meet another player? Will that other player see you? Where Battlegrounds differs is that it gives you greater control over the answers to those questions. You can choose to head straight to popular areas and fight, live or die from the game’s opening seconds, or you can parachute into the wilderness, lock yourself in a bathroom, and enjoy the thought that something could happen at any moment.
The alternative is to play in groups of two, three or four and fill that space with friendly banter. For a couple of weeks last year, Adam and I conducted most of our editorial meetings while playing Battlegrounds, alternating conversation between where to go and what articles we needed to commission that week. That the game supports all these experiences – quick deathmatches, tense stealth, lonely hikes and battle-bus bants – seems the key to its runaway popularity throughout its early access development.
I fired once, twice, three times, and in a panic started to spray my shots. I would learn later while watching the replay that I had shot this person successfully twice, injuring them severely, but it wasn’t enough. They got in the car and raced away, crashing through fences in their rush to reach the safe zone.
This left me stranded. My best hope of survival was still to follow the road, even though it took me even closer to the shimmering painwall that was already closing in. I ran as fast as I could, sloping downhill towards the bridge that connected the main island to a smaller one to the south. I knew this area well. I’d taken gunfire while driving at speed across that bridge; I’d lain prone atop the nearby hill, scoped rifle aiming down at the people below; I’d hidden and died here a dozen times. Erangel is huge, but it’s come to feel like home.
Plunkbat is a systemically simple game and it’s through level design that it most shapes player behaviour. Its first (and for a long time only) map is the island of Erangel. While its fields, hills and crumbling buildings make it similar to every other survival game, it’s unusual for how many memorable locations it holds.
Some of the locations are memorable for thematic and pragmatic reasons: the military base, the school and the power station hold some of the better loot and are easily recognisable. Others, however, are memorable for architectural features that give a distinct flow and feel to any conflict that happens around and within them. There is a town with a church on a small hill at its outskirts, and this higher ground feels like the focal point found in a self-contained multiplayer level. The same is true of another small town which is partly submerged in water, forcing you to reconsider the noise of your footsteps and your movement between and through its houses. I can’t remember the real names of these places – or of the maze-like underground bunker, the old ruins or of the umpteen surprisingly beautiful peaks and forests – but I know them all intimately.
Just as I know this bridge. There was a car at the end of the bridge, as I was sure there would be. It was a buggy, one of the game’s fastest vehicles. I’d need to drive flat out in a straight line to reach the safe zone in time, but driving in a straight line meant driving off road, across bumpy hills and valleys that would flip my vehicle, rendering it unusuable, if I was careless. I was dead for sure if I drove slow and dead for sure if I crashed.
I steered the buggy up the hill, through fences, across fields, over roads, and into the mountains. I was miles from most other players, though the replay would later show that there were a few lost souls like me. In the replay, I saw them see me, but none of them opened fire. They peered out of the windows of factories or continued their search for their own life-saving vehicle. I love these missed connections.
Even as an unreformable coward, its the vehicles and weapons I find that most often define the peaks and troughs of my experience in Plunkbat. Finding a buggy or a bike early on is a wonderful rush of misguided power in most instances – power, because you’re able to speed from safe zone to safe zone, and misguided because the engine noises attract everyone to look in your direction. Sometimes you find an old beat-up Dacia or, in the desert map Miramar, a camper van. These vehicles turn your survivalist adventure from fast and furious towards doddering British comedy.
The equipment can be similarly defining. Once while playing I reached a weapons cache – dropped intermittently by passing planes – and secured a powerful rifle and an 8x scope. I was overjoyed at finally being able to live out my sniper empowerment fantasies, and had a wonderful time shooting at a man who was very far away and missing seven times in a row before someone else shot me in the back of the head. Other times I’ve found a house loaded with weapons, ammo, bandages and gear, but no backpack in which to carry more than a handful of it. Or I’ve visited four buildings in a row and found nothing but the ineffective bow and arrow. These are some of my favourite rounds.
More often – too often – I’ll find some manner of assault rifle and some manner of shotgun and that’s that. This is often true even when I head immediately towards certain high-percentage loot spots in search of the game’s best weaponry. Plunkbat is best when one round you’re a Ghillie-suited assassin and the next you’re a struggling nobody with a gun you’ve never seen before. When you aren’t at either extreme, the highs and lows of play can begin to even out and round after round can begin to blend together.
Thankfully a recent addition changes that and gives me hope for the long-term future of the game: shortly before release, a second map was added, Miramar. This is a desert map that from above looks superficially similar to its grassy sibling, but once you’re in among it you start to see how different it plays. For starters, there’s a lot less cover when you’re outside of the cities – no trees, fewer rocks, and smoother terrain. For another, those cities themselves contain taller buildings and the map overall provide more frequent vantage points for sniping down on the unfortunate souls below.
The result is that the aforementioned common pairing of an assault rifle and a shotgun goes from “I have most bases covered” to “I am hopelessly unprepared.” It doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to get sniped to bits the second you pop your head out from cover, but it does create the odd situation of seeing other players constantly that you have no meaningful way to engage with because they’re so far away.
Back on Erangel, my buggy was chewing up the dirt until I was forced to hit the brakes as the terrain grew more rugged and dangerous. The painwall was gaining on me, visible now as a thin blue line on the game’s minimap. My heart was pounding. Would I make it? I’d come so far. I had to make it.
The safe zone came within sight and I realised it was just on the other side of a final steep hill in front of me. I had visions of speeding up the hill, becoming airborne at its peak and flying triumphantly into safety on the other side. But the hill was steeper than I realised. I put my foot down but struggled to even reach the hill’s peak, the buggy slowing to a glacial crawl near its top, the wheels threatening to lose purchase. As I was twenty feet from safety, the wall approached… and overtook me.
My health started to tick down, but then a few seconds later I reached the safezone. I was fine, relatively speaking.
This might not be obvious if you haven’t played: the painwall is not a deathwall. It’ll take your health and kill you eventually, but slowly. Plunkbat carries many of the hallmarks of other survival shooters, but it’s surprisingly forgiving and accommodating. Sometimes that’s just because its inventory system is easy to use, so you never die while trying to work out how to apply a bandage. Sometimes it’s that you can connect so quickly to a new game after each failure that it’s as close to an instant reset button as multiplayer gaming has ever come.
Sometimes it’s that you can parachute into a dumb place, fail to kill anyone, but still come out on top. Sat in my buggy atop that mountain, I was better than fine. My earlier scavenging at the edge of the world had left me with a good loadout, and now I was at the edge of a moderately sized play area with almost full health, a fast vehicle, and a couple of minutes before the circle began to shrink again. A few minutes earlier I had been facing an ignoble death, alone and unseen, and now I was in a strong position from which to advance into the match’s later stages.
This is a simple story and the kind you’ll live regularly when playing, but it was also wholly thrilling. It was the kind of white knuckle escape I’ve played in countless scripted singleplayer games, but here it was more exciting for the way in which it developed out of the interplay between my choices and Plunkbat’s systems.
Four minutes later, I was driving that buggy through a small village when I was shot and killed by an unseen enemy. In the replay, I watched this person take aim and kill me in a single shot from a powerful rifle. It was impressive.
Plunkbat’s systems read as simplistic when compared to other modern multiplayer games. There aren’t dozens of character classes with hundreds of interlocking skills. There is no AI director monitoring players to dole out excitement in set portions. Safe zones and bombing zones are randomly placed. But its loose grip upon player’s experiences means you’re more free to decide the kind of excitement you get from it.
Back on the menu, I immediately hit the button to join another game.
Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is out now on Windows via Steam for £27/$30/€30.
02/01/2018 at 21:35 chrisol says:
Is this the PUBG that everyone is talking about ?
03/01/2018 at 00:02 Nauallis says:
Probably not, as nobody is consistently pronouncing PUBG in any meaningful way. Is it Pee-You-Bee-Gee, the acronym? Is it Pub-gee, phonetic with a g? Is it Pub-guh, phonetic? Is it the full game name, which is a shitty mouthful at best? What ifth youth hath a speeth impedimenth? (or giant dentures)
I’ve heard all of these. Plunkbat is at least immediately recognizable and hilarious…
02/01/2018 at 21:43 latedave says:
I do rather wish that Plunkbat would stop being a thing RPS does. The Eurogamer team has plenty of ‘in’ jokes but they somehow feel different.
Anyway otherwise I enjoyed the review, it’s certainly an interesting phenomenon but I hope it’s one too many games don’t copy, it works well but I don’t think we need too many clones.
02/01/2018 at 22:08 WombatDeath says:
I couldn’t disagree more! I don’t know how anyone can read “Plunkbat” without immediately loving it. I think that perhaps RPS (and a large chunk of its readers) has a more active whimsy gland than most of the internet.
02/01/2018 at 22:32 theRealComptroller says:
It really feels like a case of ‘trying to make fetch happen’.
02/01/2018 at 22:37 WombatDeath says:
I had to look up “fetch” in that context, so may have misunderstood your meaning, but I think it’s just an in-joke between the writers and readers.
02/01/2018 at 22:46 Rituro says:
Hey, it worked on me. “Plunkbatting” is now the verb my brother and I use to describe a session.
02/01/2018 at 23:43 Viral Frog says:
I’ve spread Plunkbat between about 30 people now. And they continue to spread it amongst their other friends and gaming circles. Makes me jolly as a lamb when I log into Discord and hear, “IAN!!! PLUNKBAAAAAAAT!!!!” When I IM people to play, I generally open it with, “wanna plunk some bats?”
02/01/2018 at 23:01 mruuh says:
As far as I’m concerned, ‘fetch’ has already happened, and is still in the process of happening vigorously. Even though I do not like the game and know that I will never play it, I like reading about it every now and then, and loved the whimsical, non-generic name RPS gave it, the minute I first saw it. :)
02/01/2018 at 22:53 josborn says:
I’m with you. ‘Plunkbat’ makes me smile every time I read it. ‘PUBG’ sounds like a new strain of venereal disease in an ad for prescription ointment. “Are PUBG flare-ups keeping you from finding love? Ask your doctor if Herpeflexin DM is right for you! Side effects include spontaneous defenestration.”
02/01/2018 at 23:23 Grizzly says:
PLayer UNKnown BATtlegrounds is a far better acronym then PUBG ever was though. Plunkbat just rolls off the tongue.
03/01/2018 at 01:06 kwyjibo says:
“Plunkbat” feels a bit forced.
Unlike Foot-to-ball Commander. I don’t know why they dropped it.
03/01/2018 at 02:59 int says:
Plunkbat makes me think of a plump bat and that makes me giggle and squeak like a dough baby.
02/01/2018 at 21:48 StevieW says:
What’s this replay that’s mentioned a few times? I’ve never seen this… is it something new for the release as I’ve not played since it came out of early access?
02/01/2018 at 22:44 Moraven says:
PUBG got kill cam a couple months and recently got a full replay function in its v1.0 release in December. The replay records up to 1km around you. You have free look and option to jump to players in range.
Jackfrags latest PUBG video incorporated clips from the 3D replay.
02/01/2018 at 22:45 Rituro says:
Yup, the full release contains replays and a spiffy new HUD, among other things. Worth another session if you haven’t seen them yet.
02/01/2018 at 23:13 BigPapaCrank says:
You people calling pubg “plunkbat” makes it so I can’t read anything about the game on this website. It just sounds awful. I don’t understand how you can read that name without hating it.
02/01/2018 at 23:26 Earl-Grey says:
I completely understand how you feel.
I, for instance, can not for the life of me read a single “PLUNKBAT IS A STUPID NAME” comment without immediately labeling the author a humourless sod.
03/01/2018 at 00:17 Viral Frog says:
PUBG sounds like a disease when it’s pronounced as “Pub-Gee”. PUBG sounds like the person saying it is suffering from brain damage when pronounced as “Pub-Guh”. (Pl)ayer(Unk)nown’s (Bat)tlegrounds, AKA Plunkbat, not only does not sound like a disease or that you’re suffering from brain damage, but it also rolls off the tongue.
03/01/2018 at 02:02 grimdanfango says:
If I could change anything about it, it would be to go back in time and suggest that RPS amend it to:
(Pl)ayer(Unk)nown’s (Ba)ttle(g)rounds, AKA Plunkbag
…as I feel that would have carried just the barest hint of scrotal undertones, which Plunkbat sadly lacks.
But still, Plunkbat is what it’s called, so we might as well embrace it :-)
03/01/2018 at 04:46 SBLux says:
You can’t hit anything with a Plunkbag now can you? A Plunkbat on the other hand is a useful melee weapon.
02/01/2018 at 23:33 Simbosan says:
Game reviews can be interesting, otherwise why would we come here. Reading yet another interminable description of ‘what i did in PUBG’ isn’t.
Don’t confuse a critique of a game with just rambling on about what you did, especially at such length
02/01/2018 at 23:51 Stellar Duck says:
“New Games Journalism rejects this, and argues that the worth of a videogame lies not in the game, but in the gamer. What a gamer feels and thinks as this alien construct takes over all their sensory inputs is what’s interesting here, not just the mechanics of how it got there. Games have always been digital hallucinogens — but games journalism has been like chemistry, discussing the binding reactions to brain sites. What I’m suggesting says what it feels like as the chemical kicks in and reality is remixed around you.
[…]
This makes us Travel Journalists to Imaginary places. Our job is to describe what it’s like to visit a place that doesn’t exist outside of the gamer’s head — the gamer, not the game, remember. Go to a place, report on its cultures, foibles, distractions and bring it back to entertain your readers.”
While I’m sure any number of people (including Karen Gillen himself if memory serves) have issues with that essay, I think it’s well worth remembering when going to RPS.
03/01/2018 at 01:36 Neurotic says:
I think you had a delightful moment of Amy Pondness just there; the writer you’re thinking of is Kieron Gillen.:D
03/01/2018 at 00:10 Viral Frog says:
I actually prefer this type of review. I can tell more if I will enjoy a game by hearing how other people with similar tastes to my own (exactly why I read RPS above any other games journalism website) speak about it through their own experiences. I’d rather hear someone ramble about their time with it than read a full blown technical breakdown of the systems which does nothing to explain how they work together. I went back and reread some of the review and I think that there was just enough balance of Graham’s experiences along with how the systems led him to those experiences.
Besides that, Plunkbat is a game in which you’re better going in with less knowledge. It adds to the experience. All you need to really know is that it’s a battle royale game with a lot more depth than your typical shooter. This is one of those games where the fun comes first from learning the ins and outs, and then comes from refining your abilities. To spoil too much before someone’s tried it would be doing them a great disservice.
03/01/2018 at 02:26 HeavyStorm says:
Was scrolling down to write something close to what you said, so I’ll hitchhike. I say close because this isn’t rambling – it is yet another piece describing how it feels like to play plunkbat (Pubg).
Oh, before I go on, of course this is a review! The author say it is, it’s hosted on a website about games, and it talks about a game. Sure, it’s a review.
Also, it’s not a review! It’s “what I (you) think”, which is great.
So, indeed, everything is subjective and there are no rules to creation, since creativity freedom is a fundamental principle on a website that is mostly about art and entertainment.
Is that out of the way? Ok. Graham, I could understand that you like plunkbat. In fact, from the article, I can even give some (albeit probably not all) reasons WHY you like it.
What it lacks? Insight. Even more considering it’s a game that has been talked, and talked, and talked about a lot. All that you said about the game one can divine from a few minutes playing. Or from the dozens of articles in this very website.
So, if you are not adding anything else to the discussion, why even bother?
I’m pretty sure (from many other pieces right here) that you may have extremely profound opinions about the game, things that haven’t occurred me. Sure, some of them might even spoil the game for me, but what of it? If by reading a piece somewhere I _realize_ the game stinks somehow, it probably wasn’t that good anyway.
02/01/2018 at 23:46 Viral Frog says:
“The result is that the aforementioned common pairing of an assault rifle and a shotgun goes from “I have most bases covered” to “I am hopelessly unprepared.””
I found this line extremely odd. Assault rifles are the kings of Plunkbat. I’ve never gotten a chicken dinner when I wasn’t using an assault rifle.
My personal favorites are:
M416 > SCAR-L > M16A4 > AK > All other ARs.
Generally I try to swap my shotgun out for a DMR or another AR by mid to end-game, though. But even then, going into the end-game with a shotgun is far from being woefully unprepared. In fact, games with circles that fancy buildings as their final resting spots (very common in Miramar as far as I’ve seen) make keeping a shotgun optimal.
02/01/2018 at 23:59 Nauallis says:
While I continue to carry a torch, I am assuming after reading your comment that Plunkbat does not feature a gun that shoots flaming chainsaws. Oh well.
03/01/2018 at 00:12 Viral Frog says:
If only! I think the closest game we have to that is Killing Floor 2. The berserker has a “gun” that shoots spinning sawblades. Alas, they be not flaming sawblades nor chainsaws.
03/01/2018 at 00:52 Synesthesia says:
Give the m16 a few more tries. The burst mode is an absolute beast in mid and short range. Add a compensator to that and you have a squad wiper.
03/01/2018 at 03:39 Rituro says:
ARs? Shotguns? Piffle. The UMP9 is my baby and I will brook no dissent on the matter.
02/01/2018 at 23:58 grimdanfango says:
At this point, I’m not sure what’s more amusing… “Plunkbat”, or scrolling down to the bottom of every single RPS Plunkbat-related article to read the unending wail of a hundred different people diligently trying to inform them how lame it is to call Plunkbat Plunkbat.
Congrats to you all, you’re only making the joke funnier :-P
03/01/2018 at 00:13 Viral Frog says:
I was a bit bummed out that the review didn’t end with, “PLUNKBAT PLUNKBAT PLUNKBAT PLUNKBAT.” :(
03/01/2018 at 01:30 DeepSleeper says:
PLUNKFACE!
03/01/2018 at 00:54 noom says:
PLANKBUTT
03/01/2018 at 04:49 SBLux says:
Ouch!
03/01/2018 at 01:19 Vasily R says:
“better known as Plunkbat”
This part had me laughing. Seemed like a jab at all those people who flip out about RPS calling it that. It’s clearly not better known as that, since this is the only site that uses that nickname, so it can only be an attempt to poke those who hate the term. And it has obviously worked, almost every comment is about the damn acronym. Personally, I don’t care which acronym is used. I think Plunkbat is a bit odd and I prefer PUBG, however I must admit that Plunkbat is easier to say and everyone will agree on how to say it.
03/01/2018 at 01:53 grimdanfango says:
Correction… it’s clearly not *more commonly* known as that.
It certainly *is* better :-P
03/01/2018 at 01:46 OmNomNom says:
I find PUBG a bit dull personally, the long repetitive loot hunt at the start followed by the inevitable camping at some point along the way… but I’m excited for the new games it will help create because of the popularity it is showing.
03/01/2018 at 02:41 cpt_freakout says:
I’ve been eyeing this game for a while now as a possible time waster for my friends and I, and while this WIT definitely pushes me towards buying it, I’ve read some terrible reports about hackers and whatnot.
Graham and everyone else that’s played it regularly for a while now, what’s your experience been regarding cheaters/hackers?
03/01/2018 at 04:33 sege says:
same here. People’s experiences?
03/01/2018 at 04:49 rondertaker says:
i have 54 hours played (not a lot compared to many, admittedly) and i mostly play solo. i have encountered obvious hacking in only 2 games, questionable in a handful. i can understand the frustation for people who play “competitively” and care about leaderboards, but as a casual player (who almost never sees it in the wild) its never been an issue for me.
03/01/2018 at 04:57 dagnamit says:
Seconded. I believe I’ve only seen one or two. Get in now and play it. Hacks and cheats only get worse as time goes on.