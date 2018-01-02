The Ninth RPS Cracker Of Christmas

While we’re all curled up in our shared Christmas hibernation cocoon over the holidays, the site gets a little quieter. But fear not, for each day of the ho-ho-holidays there’s a Christmas cracker to pull! Oh, and of course, if you’re after more posts you might have missed, why not join our Supporter Program, and unlock dozens of new posts from the last year!
Meanwhile, you provide your own party hat, and we’ll provide the groaner of a gag.
Q: Do you know the name of the mountain climber in Getting Over it?
A: He’s Cauldron!
02/01/2018 at 12:55 phuzz says:
goddamnit
02/01/2018 at 12:59 Retzinsky says:
I didn’t get it at first. Now I wish I still didn’t. What good times those were.
02/01/2018 at 13:42 S-Hellequin says:
Right now I’m in a strange state of flux where I’m not sure if I get it (and it’s dreadful) or I don’t (and therefore an idiot)
02/01/2018 at 14:36 ThePuzzler says:
He’s in a cauldron. And he’s ‘called Ron’ (for the purposes of this joke). Does this help answer your question?
02/01/2018 at 15:28 Potoooooooo says:
I created a profile on this site just to remark that this illustration looks like an exploding penis.
That is all.
02/01/2018 at 15:35 Don Reba says:
Isn’t that what it is?
02/01/2018 at 16:21 Minglefingler says:
Q: Why was the man in such a rush that he ran to the game shop
barefoot?
A: He really wanted Dark Souls.
Q:Why did his girlfriend do the same thing later on?
A: She wanted Dark Souls 2.
02/01/2018 at 16:27 Brendan Caldwell says:
We made this joke last year, slowpoke! link to rockpapershotgun.com