Getting Over It, Night In The Woods, Baba Is You & Into The Breach lead IGF 2018 finalists

It’s that time again already – 2018’s Independent Games Festival hands out its best-in-indie gongs on March 21 (as part of the Game Developers Conference), and these are the games in line for a prize. And, more importantly, a big shot at success thanks to the profile, although it should be noted that a fair few of these have done rather well for themselves already.
Scooping the most nods at 4 is veritable brain-frying, rule-rewriting puzzler Baba Is You, while the singular, surreal climbing game Getting Over It… With Bennett Foddy and charming, cups-on-ears narrative adventure Night In The Woods both boast a respectable three, followed by FTL follow-up Into The Breach with 2. There are many more lovely, lovely things on the full list of finalists below.
Seumas McNally Grand Prize
Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)
Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
West of Loathing (Asymmetric Publications)
Into the Breach (Subset Games)
Heat Signature (Suspicious Developments)
Baba is You (Hempuli)
Honorable Mentions: Tacoma (Fullbright); Rain World (VIDEOCULT); Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator (Game Grumps); Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm); Hollow Knight (Team Cherry); Cuphead (StudioMDHR); Everything Is Going to Be OK (Nathalie Lawhead)
Excellence in Visual Art
Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
Echo (ULTRA ULTRA)
Luna (Funomena)
The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents)
Chuchel (Amanita Design)
Honorable Mentions: Jettomero: Hero of the Universe (Ghost Time Games); Dead Cells (Motion Twin); AER – Memories of Old (Forgotten Key); Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games); Rain World (VIDEOCULT); Shape of the World (Hollow Tree Games); Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
Excellence in Audio
Tormentor X Punisher (e-studio)
Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
Vignettes (Skeleton Business)
Rain World (VIDEOCULT)
Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nifflas Games)
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
Honorable Mentions: Tumbleseed (Benedict Fritz, Greg Wohlwend, Joel Corelitz, David Laskey and Jenna Blazevich); Hollow Knight (Team Cherry); Tacoma (Fullbright); Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games); Million Onion Hotel (Onion Games); Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
Excellence in Design
Into the Breach (Subset Games)
Shenzhen I/O (Zachtronics)
Wilmot’s Warehouse (Richard Hogg, Ricky Haggett, Eli Rainsberry)
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nifflas Games)
Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)
Honorable Mentions: Heat Signature (Suspicious Developments); Dead Cells (Motion Twin); Factorio (Wube Software); Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions); Battle Chef Brigade (Trinket Studios)
Excellence in Narrative
Tacoma (Fullbright)
Attentat 1942 (Charles University and Czech Academy of Sciences)
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games)
Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
Butterfly Soup (Brianna Lei)
Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)
Honorable Mentions: A Mortician’s Tale (Laundry Bear Games); Lost Memories Dot Net (Star Maid Games); Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator (Game Grumps); Bury me, my Love (The Pixel Hunt, Figs and ARTE France); Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm); West of Loathing (Asymmetric Publications); Rakuen (Laura Shigihara)
Nuovo Award
Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)
Tarotica Voo Doo (TPM.CO SOFT WORKS)
10 Mississippi (Karina Popp)
A Mortician’s Tale (Laundry Bear Games)
Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm)
Everything Is Going to Be OK (Nathalie Lawhead)
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Kids (Playables)
Honorable Mentions: Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games); IO Interloper (DANG!); The Norwood Suite (Cosmo D Studios); Cheap Golf (Pixeljam); Witchball (S.L.Clark); Million Onion Hotel (Onion Games)
Best Student Game
IO Interloper (DANG!)
Don’t Make Love (Maggese)
Penny Blue Finds a Clue (DigiPen Team Cactus Curse)
We Were Here (Total Mayhem Games)
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Guardian of the Gears (DigiPen Team Studio 76)
Honorable Mentions: Crewsaders (Titan Squad); A.L.F.R.E.D. (Hugo Lefevre, Joseph Reichenbach, Romain Jaohar-Gaillard, Garance Royere Lebigre, Nicolas Tham, Marion Speiser, Delphine Migeot de Baran, Song Huang); MOLOCH (Seemingly Pointless); Kyklo’s Code (Cube Factory); Membrane (Perfect Hat / Seth S. Scott); That Blooming Feeling (The Tots Team); Tell Me What You See (Pesky Bees)
Good luck, everyone! We’ll find out the winners on March 21.
03/01/2018 at 17:44 and its man says:
aaaah. I feel so much more in my element here than with the top 100 Steam games of 2017.
Very happy to see Nathalie Lawhead’s Everything is Going to Be OK and Maggese’s Don’t Make Love being nominated, and honorable mentions going to jewels like Jettomero or That Blooming Feeling.
(Yet, Rain World only in line for Excellence in Audio! Raiiin Woooorld!)
03/01/2018 at 17:51 and its man says:
Raaiiinina Worldowooorl !
03/01/2018 at 18:09 TychoCelchuuu says:
rnranairinrairirn rlrawwwolrdworlddwo!!!!!!
03/01/2018 at 18:50 Fachewachewa says:
And Fidel isn’t even in any Honorable Mentions :'(
03/01/2018 at 23:54 surreal_pistachio says:
Was sad to see that too… Fidel Dungeon Rescue and Hollow Knight are my two games of the year. And What Remains of Edith Finch wasn’t submitted?
04/01/2018 at 01:12 and its man says:
I just went through the full entrants list, and apparently it wasn’t.
Our prefered slugcat would have karate-chopped this Miss Finch to pieces, anyway. Aiyah!
04/01/2018 at 01:48 jtan5787 says:
Seems like the “indie clique” effect is well and truly in effect. Gimmicky, derivative games like Getting Over It nominated for Seumas McNally Grand Prize? Kudos to Tom but I’m not sure if Heat Signature deserves its spot there. It’s also a very west-centric list, games like Detention didn’t make any nominations but it also wasn’t covered by western press.
Not sure what is considered a “good” game anymore.
04/01/2018 at 02:24 and its man says:
The Blasé!
04/01/2018 at 02:57 f0rmality says:
I thought Detention was excellent, but I’m not really sure what it would be nominated for here? It doesn’t seem like it would really stack up in these categories. Though I also don’t think some of the games nominated do either, but that’s beside the point.