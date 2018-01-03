Overwatch’s next hero is being tested, says Blizzard

Overwatch, aka The Shooter You Proposed To In A Fit Of Passionate Desperation And Who Rejected You, has had its 2018 plans roughly drawn onto a napkin by game director Jeff Kaplan. By that I mean there’s been another developer update video. The 27th hero is going through “internal testing”, he says, but we are to receive no more information about this shooty man/woman/robot just yet, nor are we told when to expect the new hero. “The release date is less important to us than getting the hero right,” he says.
Here’s the update in full. It’s more or less a round-up of last year’s additions (like the introduction of heroes Doomfist, Orisa and Moira) along with a reassurance that, yes, they are still pressing buttons on their Overwatch machines.
All that’s said of the new fighter is that they are “very needed”. I have been absent from Overwatch too long to know what gaps exist in the fiery cocktail of stratagems and team compositions but perhaps they are making a hero that dissolves the mouse and keyboard of any player who selects Genji. That could work.
They’re also looking at future heroes, beyond this one, says Kaplan, as well as working on their esports scene. Blizzard set up the Overwatch League in the summer of last year, introducing teams from the US and Asia as well as London.
More animated shorts and comics are also coming up, he says, which is no great surprise. Likewise, there’s going to be another event for the Lunar New Year. Last year it was the Year of the Rooster and this time it’s the Year of the Dog. There’ll be other events too, as expected, including some continuation of last year’s PvE Uprising do-dad. A lot of previous events will be repeated too, giving players another chance to get any time-limited skins they missed.
In other words, it’s a vague round-up vlog with no concrete news. But you were just sitting there rocking back and forth wondering why Jeff hadn’t said hello to you for three whole weeks, so I thought I should put you out of your misery.
03/01/2018 at 12:01 Don Reba says:
Looking forward to the free weekend. 👍
03/01/2018 at 12:03 Excors says:
This isn’t the first we’ve heard about hero 27 – Jeff spent ten hours on Christmas Eve sitting in front of a fire, and he announced the new hero at around 9:21.
03/01/2018 at 13:56 TeePee says:
I’m intrigued to see what the meaning is behind ‘very needed’, as I don’t really know if there are any massive gaps in the roster at the moment. The only thing I’d really like to see is a tank with a bit more of a ranged threat. All the ranged threats at the moment are somewhat ‘glass cannon’ in nature, which can be frustrating in an uncoordinated pub game where a good Pharah can run riot. Will be a tricky balancing act though – particularly with also trying to make it fun to play, which isn’t always easy with tanks.
03/01/2018 at 15:59 Horg says:
Orisa pretty much has that ranged threat tank covered. You can’t do Soldier 76 DPS but you have a large mag hit scan primary, a short cool down shield and a damage reduction ability, more than enough to force a Pharah to retreat.
What the game really lacks is a spread of characters who can get a team mate back into the fight quickly. Right now, that’s limited to Symmetra (who sucks) and Mercy, who is far too dominant as a support (best single target heal, alternate damage amp, hero res., high mobility). They need to spread critically important abilities, such as res / teleport, around the roster so more varied compositions can become competitive.
03/01/2018 at 15:20 Maxheadroom says:
Did I read somewhere one of the concepts for a new hero they were working on was a tall, thin man with an ipad-like device and rather than jumping into the fray himself would control a number of drones via an overview of the entire map? Or was that a dream I had?
either way its an interesting new approach for a character. Might even get me playing it again. Whats the toxicity like these days anyway?
03/01/2018 at 15:25 Ghostwise says:
We need a SI measure of in-game toxicity. I suggest calling it the Barrens.
03/01/2018 at 15:50 TeePee says:
“Captain, we’re approaching 10 megabarrens and rising, she’s gonna blow!”
[insert generic ‘your mom’ joke here]