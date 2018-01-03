The Tenth RPS Cracker Of Christmas

Even though we’re back there’s still a Christmas cracker to pull! 12 days and all. Oh, and of course, if you’re after more posts you might have missed, why not join our Supporter Program, and unlock dozens of new posts from the last year!
Meanwhile, you provide your own party hat, and we’ll provide the groaner of a gag.
Q: Why is it very puzzling to write a tune about an ice cream?
A. Because it’s an opus magnum!
03/01/2018 at 12:34 N'Al says:
Christmas is over (in most parts of the world, at least)! Stop it!!
03/01/2018 at 13:01 Zorganist says:
Technically not, I’m afraid: link to en.wikipedia.org
03/01/2018 at 13:26 N'Al says:
I’d rather believe my own, alternative facts. Thank you very much.
Anything else just makes me want to cry.
03/01/2018 at 12:40 Minglefingler says:
Q: What game developer paid Ubisoft for an egregious amount of product placement in Assassin’s Creed Oranges?
A: Monolith
03/01/2018 at 13:00 Mi-24 says:
It’s a Pyramid scheme!
03/01/2018 at 13:29 R. Totale says:
I’m torn between disgust and admiration.
03/01/2018 at 15:25 Awkward_Seppuku says:
Please stop! I’ll tell you where the gold is!
03/01/2018 at 16:04 sunahe says:
Please stop.