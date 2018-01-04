A lesson on the rules of nature from Metal Gear Rising

Following yesterday’s Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance post, we have received a number of letters wishing to know more about the “rules of nature” that I–and so many others–shout about any time someone mentions the game. What are these rules? Must we all follow them? Seeing as 2018 is the year of Revengeance, it’s only sensible to brush up. Here are the RULES OF NATURE!

Enjoy the countryside and respect its life and work

Guard against all risk of fire

Leave all gates as you found them

Keep your pets under close control

Keep to public paths across farmland

Use gates and stiles to cross fences, hedges and walls

Leave livestock, crops and machinery alone

Take your litter home

Help to keep all water clean

Protect wildlife, plants and trees

Take special care on country roads

Make no unnecessary noise

So remember: keep your robodog on a leash during lambing season, open then close gates rather than shredding them in slow motion, don’t spill nanomachines or spine juice near streams, don’t pet Gekkos no matter how cute their mooing is, and if you absolutely must dice a robodino do collect all the pieces afterwards.