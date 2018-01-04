Paladins plunking it up with new Battlegrounds mode

The Battle Royale genre brewed for a few years, shifting and gurgling trying to find a stable form until Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds burst out the barrel and engulfed the world in its murderous foam. Now everyone’s drunk on last-man-standing murder and–watch out!–here comes Paladins stumbling down the digital alley, announcing plans to mix its class-based shooter action with a new Battle Royale mode. It’s shamelessly named Paladins: Battlegrounds but might at least turn up something different, as the different classes (sorry, ‘heroes’ or ‘champions’ or whatever) and team compositions mean everyone should bring more variety than the usual Royale ’em up blank slates.
In the usual Battle Royale way, Pladbat mode will plop 100 players into a big map to loot items, chase crates, and murder men until one team triumphs. The announcement from Hi-Rez Studios today blurbs:
“Designed from the ground-up to be played in teams, players must work together to survive in Paladins: Battlegrounds. Supports struggle to keep their Front Liners alive, while Damage Champions let the bullets fly and Flanks look for any possible assassination.
“Players spawn into a massive map — over 300 times the square footage of a typical Paladins’ Siege map. Then they hop onto their mounts and begin exploring, looting their way through more than four dozen outposts and tracking zeppelins that drop legendary gear.”
Ayup, that’s a Plunker all right. Pladbat is due to hit the free-to-play game later this year. Beyond Pladbat, Hi-Rez also announced another new champion and a team deathmatch mode.
04/01/2018 at 16:09 Naarkon says:
Bias warning: I play smite and paladins and generally like Hirez.
This looks like it could actually be pretty good. Not necessarily better than the other battle royales available, but I do think that classes and larger teams will make a meaningful difference in the gameplay.
04/01/2018 at 16:20 Freud says:
Battle Royale is going to be the new third person cover shooter or icon filled open world game. Game developers know when to jump on a trend and don’t know when to jump off it.
04/01/2018 at 16:22 shagen454 says:
That title isn’t going to piss of PlayerUnknown any. But, he needs to chill because he’s already made mad bank on this game already and should be flattered.
04/01/2018 at 16:41 Imperialist says:
I mean, its not like he has any ownership or right to a word that has essentially been around as long as the English language (and longer, in other forms). That would be up there with Bethesda being pissed at Mojang for the use of the word “Scrolls”. 9th Century Monks and Greco-Roman scribes would be retroactively pissed.
04/01/2018 at 16:54 Chromatose says:
Oh videogames, you sure know how to videogame.