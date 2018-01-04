Pink Vader comes to Star Wars Battlefront 2 in mod

“You probably don’t want Darth Vader in pink,” said Blake Jorgensen, chief financial officer of Electronic Arts. “No offence to pink but I don’t think that’s right in the canon.”

That was a month ago. Jorgensen was speaking at a technology conference about his company’s latest shooter, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and the furore about loot crates which had engulfed the game upon release. At the time, EA had decided to temporarily disable the unpopular microtransactions, but resisted changing the system outright. For example, they didn’t want to make it so loot boxes contained only cosmetic things like character skins. The reason, said Jorgensen, was that this risked breaking Star Wars canon.

It is 36 days later and you can now download Darth Vader in pink.

It’s from a modder, of course. Those cheeky scamps just love to colour things in. The pink skin was uploaded to NexusMod by user Destauch, where you can download it using Frosty Mod Manager, if your commitment to a joke is that solid.

White was another colour that EA’s chief money man maligned when talking about the unshakeable universe of midi-chlorians and galactic dance-offs.

“Darth Vader in white probably doesn’t make sense, versus in black,” he said.

So Destauch made a white Vader too.

“WARNING!” reads a disclaimer on the mod page. “MAY BREAK CANON!”