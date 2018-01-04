Pink Vader comes to Star Wars Battlefront 2 in mod

“You probably don’t want Darth Vader in pink,” said Blake Jorgensen, chief financial officer of Electronic Arts. “No offence to pink but I don’t think that’s right in the canon.”
That was a month ago. Jorgensen was speaking at a technology conference about his company’s latest shooter, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and the furore about loot crates which had engulfed the game upon release. At the time, EA had decided to temporarily disable the unpopular microtransactions, but resisted changing the system outright. For example, they didn’t want to make it so loot boxes contained only cosmetic things like character skins. The reason, said Jorgensen, was that this risked breaking Star Wars canon.
It is 36 days later and you can now download Darth Vader in pink.
It’s from a modder, of course. Those cheeky scamps just love to colour things in. The pink skin was uploaded to NexusMod by user Destauch, where you can download it using Frosty Mod Manager, if your commitment to a joke is that solid.
White was another colour that EA’s chief money man maligned when talking about the unshakeable universe of midi-chlorians and galactic dance-offs.
“Darth Vader in white probably doesn’t make sense, versus in black,” he said.
So Destauch made a white Vader too.
“WARNING!” reads a disclaimer on the mod page. “MAY BREAK CANON!”
04/01/2018 at 10:09 Meat Circus says:
Are you suggesting that a senior member of EA management was… lying?
04/01/2018 at 10:12 Gorncaptain says:
Stranger still is that ‘non-canon breaking’ customisation has been in the game files since day one. Simply disabled in the UI. Most of the mods coming out for BF2 are client side cosmetic mods, but there’s also one which unlocks the customisation already included in the game and actually lets you customise your characters. Letting you play as aliens or a different clone legion. The cosmetics even work in multiplayer so other people can see you running about as a Twi’lek.
Why this wasn’t included at launch is baffling, they made a conscious effort to disable a feature then went on about how difficult it is to implement properly. Only it was already in the game, and the implementation can’t have been too hard if it was accomplished by a couple modders 1 month after launch
04/01/2018 at 10:15 Press Rouch says:
I remember when Battlefront management types properly embraced pink:
link to starwars.wikia.com
04/01/2018 at 10:25 wraithgr says:
Now, can they do it in *hello kitty* pink?
Meh, still won’t buy the game.
04/01/2018 at 10:39 Godwhacker says:
Relevant:
04/01/2018 at 11:32 rustybroomhandle says:
So a grand ol’ free-for-all where any SW character ever can show up, with people named pepelazoreyez etc. does not break canon?
04/01/2018 at 16:39 davebo says:
Uhh, pretty sure there’s a comic in which a grown Darth Vader fights on Naboo in the Episode One time frame and has dawned the name xXxWeEdL0rD420xXx. We’ll call it the extended universe :P
04/01/2018 at 11:34 BTAxis says:
I find your lack of pink disturbing.
04/01/2018 at 11:34 ColonelFlanders says:
EA kind of remind me from Jay from the Inbetweeners – constantly lying getting caught out, then doubling down on their bullshit. Just say ONE fucking truthful thing EA, you fucking scumbags.
04/01/2018 at 11:40 tomimt says:
Star Wars comics actually did white Darth Vader already back in the 1980’s I think: link to playernone.blogspot.fi
It’s the last pic on the blog.