The Centre For The Study Of Existential Risk have made a Civ V mod about apocalyptic AI

Researchers at the University of Cambridge’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk (an actual real institution) have released a Civilization V mod exploring the hot new apocalypse everyone’s talking about: unchecked AI casually wiping out humanity in the name of efficiency. If you’ve already clicked through the universe as a single-minded AI in Frank Lantz’s ace Paperclips, you might fancy this mod. Trapping a brilliant mind in a metal box does also have its benefits, you know.
The Superintelligence mod adds a number of AI technologies to the tech tree. This AI could help you usher in utopia and win or, if you don’t research enough tech to keep it in check, wipe out humanity as it converts the Earth into a giant fractal chessboard or summat to optimise everything towards its task (see above). Win some, lose some.
“We want to let players experience the complex tensions and difficult decisions that the path to superintelligent AI would generate,” said the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk’s Dr. Shahar Avin, who managed the project.
“Games are an excellent way to deliver a complex message to a wide audience. The Civilization games series has an amazing track record of presenting very complex and interlocking systems in a fun and educating way, including major risk issues such as nuclear war and global warming.”
Consider yourselves educated. The CSER’s website has more cheery reading about this and other existential threats too, by the way.
The mod is actually made by developer Shai Shapira. You can download it from the Steam Workshop in versions for either regular Civ V or with the Brave New World expansion.
It’s comforting to imagine that humanity’s end will be something sci-fi and exciting, isn’t it? Stop fretting over the doomsday that’s actually brewing–it’s so mundane!–and relax with an electric dream.
04/01/2018 at 19:13 podbaydoors says:
Very few people know that Google’s Go playing AI only wins by blackmailing its opponent with their browser history. So much more efficient.
04/01/2018 at 20:49 Chairman_Meow says:
Joke’s on it- I play a pretty decent game of Go AND have no shame.
04/01/2018 at 19:36 cloudnein says:
“…hot new apocalypse everyone’s talking about…”
You haven’t seen “Colossus: The Forbin Project” yet, have you. Watch it, quick before you read any spoilers. (Note, the DVD’s available are full-screen pan-and-scan ick. Go to your favorite torrent site to find the wide-screen version.)
You will curse me for a sleepless night or two, then realize that you’d rather have that “future” than the one we have now. (Spoiler: the future we have right now has to do with a twitter war about buttons.)
05/01/2018 at 01:25 hprice says:
Yeah, Colossus: The Forbin Project. One of those really underrated movies. It was based on Colossus by D.F. Jones (naval commander during WWII and a science fiction writer)which was written in the sixties. Colossus was a big computer built inside a mountain, and when switched on started talking with it’s cold war, Soviet counterpart. Hilarity ensues …
But it is a really quite chilling concept, and book/movie. Luckily AI hasn’t got anywhere near the levels predicted by Colossus … yet.
Oh, and Colossus was part of a trilogy. I’ve still got a copy of the first book. Haven’t bumped into the others yet. Might have to find copies online. Great first book though.
04/01/2018 at 19:50 Kollega says:
The human condition is a state of brilliantly solving problems and no less brilliantly creating new ones. Repeatedly. And yet, according to previous generations, the apocalypse should’ve come and gone a thousand times already, because we “couldn’t possibly have solved” the issues that were supposed to kill us all. And I’m pretty sure that this mod’s point is that there has to be actual effort in creating a friendly artificial intelligence, not that we’re all doomed and that is that.
But hey, I’m just a naive idealist who takes the idea of “there is no fate but the one we make” at face value, so what do I know.
04/01/2018 at 20:32 Babymech says:
“The bacterial condition is one of brilliantly consuming sugar and excreting waste. Repeatedly. And yet, according to predictive population models we will soon poison the food supply with toxic waste, because we “can’t possibly keep eating and shitting and reproducing forever”. But hey, I’m just a naive e. coli.”
‘The human condition’ isn’t a thing. We are the same genetic templates as wandered the deserts 10000 years ago, but we have access to vastly different means of consuming the world and ourselves. We are monkeys with access to industrialization, division of labor, the scientific method, genetic splicing, nuclear fission, and computing technology, plus we are immensely more productive and populous than we have ever been before. It would be mind-bogglingly arrogant to assume that our situation and our ‘human condition’ is unchanging, and that therefore everything will work out somehow.
05/01/2018 at 05:24 Kollega says:
Human behavior changes, and human society changes (just look at Germany in the last 200 years) – but this doesn’t change the fact that civilization is all about solving old problems and making new ones. When we first discovered fire, we also discovered that we could accidentially or deliberately burn down that forest over there. That is what I’m talking about.
04/01/2018 at 20:42 wombat191 says:
The only reason we aren’t playing a real life game of Fallout right now is because of both luck and people ignoring standing orders to launch
04/01/2018 at 20:54 Scraphound says:
No offense, but I absolutely despise this kind of thinking.
Humanity is barely out of its infancy. We haven’t existed long enough to honestly say we’ve survived countless apocalypses, and therefore we’ll continue. Our skewed concept of time is a product of our minuscule lifespans and boundless hubris.
Atomic weapons have only been around for 70-ish years. That’s nothing. No time at all. That’s an enormous threat looming over all of humanity that never existed before. Carbon is rising at an exponential rate. The industrial revolution only happened a couple hundred years ago. Again, no time at all. In a very, very brief span of time we’ve developed weapons capable of destroying our civilization, we’ve ignited a mass extinction event, and we are rapidly altering our environment.
If humanity’s time on Earth is a drop in the bucket, the time since we developed the means to effectively obliterate ourselves is a single H20 molecule. It’s far, far too soon to blithely say, “We’ve survived hard times before! We’ll do it again.”
“Ancient” (Hah! Calling 2500 years ancient!) Greece didn’t have to contend with nukes, global warming, or reality TV stars turned world leaders.
04/01/2018 at 22:05 Rindan says:
That’s a pretty scary way to think. I’ll tell you why; because if we are going on history, we are doomed. Humanity has in fact eaten an apocalypse more than once. Entire civilizations and people have been snuffed out. The earth is scattered with the ruins of people who feared oblivion and had their fears violently confirmed.
The only real difference is that in the past we were so spread out that even with all of our might, none of the little apocalypses we have visited upon ourselves could be species spanning. The size of the apocalypse was always limited by how long it took a human to walk over and kill another one.
We now have the capacity to exterminate ourselves. Not only do we have the capacity to do it, the number of people that need to agree to the deed is getting smaller and smaller. It would have taken a world wide cult to wipe out humanity a hundred years ago. Now, a few dozen men.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m a techno-optimist. I for one welcome the AI overlords to usher us into utopia because the only path is forward, but I recognize that it is entirely possible that forward leads off a cliff.
04/01/2018 at 23:56 aldo_14 says:
The thing is, when it comes to problems… it’s better to be proactive than reactive.
05/01/2018 at 05:27 Kollega says:
I totally agree. But Alice’s stance seems to be neither proactive nor reactive, but rather “sit around and wait for the apocalypse to come because it’s inevitable”. Which is what I take deep offense with. I don’t want to “accept” that the future will destroy us, with no ifs ands or buts, and that there’s no way to prevent this. Because there is, but we have to be bothered to actually find it and make it work.
But of course, people will gladly call me out for suggesting that we don’t sit around waiting for the world to end, no matter where I go.
04/01/2018 at 19:57 Someoldguy says:
It’s official. Even very smart people at Cambridge University prefer Civ V over Civ VI.
04/01/2018 at 21:10 The Borderer says:
All the very smart people in Oxford prefer Civ 4 though.
(sample size of 1)
04/01/2018 at 23:33 Someoldguy says:
Makes sense, Oxford was founded before Cambridge.
04/01/2018 at 20:40 Drib says:
Is this as… badly designed as it sounds?
Does it just randomly go “welp u lost lol” if you get the AI techs in the wrong order or something? It says “within weeks” in that screenshot, which is less than a civ turn even in modern era.
I get that they’re aiming to show it’s fast and possibly hard to combat, but that doesn’t sound like fun game design.
04/01/2018 at 21:21 Zenicetus says:
It looks a bit thin on the preview images, like all you have to do is build an AI Safety Lab, and if you don’t you lose. Maybe it’s more complex than that. No reviews of the mod on the Steam workshop yet.
It would be great to see different ways this could play out, like not just immediate annihilation of humans vs. AI-assisted human nirvana. Things like the AI suddenly co-opting industry and energy production for its own use, but without killing humans. Just throwing them back to an extended pre-industrial era, where the surviving civs have to compete with each other on that level. The mechanics are in the Civ engine to do that, but it would probably require a major Firaxis expansion and not a mod.
04/01/2018 at 23:34 CKScientist says:
The AI threat guys would say that this kind of scenario doesn’t make sense. If you’re an AI that has just confiscated the planet’s manufacturing capacity to create more paperclips (or whatever), why leave alive a civilization that could threaten you again in the future? Better to kill them all and turn their bodies into more paperclips.
05/01/2018 at 01:03 Zenicetus says:
AI wouldn’t necessarily see humans as dangerous or an obstacle, depending on the means humans have to fight back. But as you point out, the danger is when they see us as resources, the way humans treat the rest of the natural world right now. That’s the paperclip scenario, or this video using a stamp collecting AI as an example:
05/01/2018 at 02:02 Cronstintein says:
If you like this, do yourself a favor and check out Universal Paperclip (it’s free).