The Eleventh RPS Cracker Of Christmas

Even though we’re back there’s still a Christmas cracker to pull! 12 days and all. Oh, and of course, if you’re after more posts you might have missed, why not join our Supporter Program, and unlock dozens of new posts from the last year!
Meanwhile, you provide your own party hat, and we’ll provide the groaner of a gag.
Q. Why did Heihachi lose his seat at the King of the Iron Fist Tournament?
A. It was Tekken!
04/01/2018 at 12:34 N'Al says:
arnie_recall.jpeg
04/01/2018 at 13:22 Godwhacker says:
I don’t get it
04/01/2018 at 15:27 fish99 says:
It was taken.
04/01/2018 at 16:28 oyog says:
In the Tekken games the King of Iron Fist Tournament is an international fighting tournament. It’s the reasoning behind all these random bizarre Tekken characters fighting each other. Heihachi is one of those characters.
I can’t believe how much of the “plot” I remember from reading character bios in the Tekken 3 and Tag Tournament manuals. :I