Cree concerns hammer home why Civ needs to reject its own traditions

In Civilization, civilization is a competition. Land and resources are limited, and even those nations that don’t expand through military might are attempting to climb to the top of the league table in other ways. Geography, technology, culture, religion, diplomacy – they’re all, to some extent, weapons to be deployed, or at least arenas where an advantage can be gained. Culture and history are the clothes that Civ wears but it’s not really about building an empire or a nation, it’s about sharpening a knife.
The upcoming Rise and Fall expansion for Civ VI introduces several new playable nations, but the introduction of one civ has led to criticism from an unexpected source. Yesterday, Milton Tootoosis, an elected headman-councillor of the Poundmaker Cree Nation, spoke to CBC News about the inclusion of the Saskatchewan First Nation. He acknowledged excitement about the news and noted that historical chief, Poundmaker, is to be portrayed as working to build “a bridge between settlers and First Nations”. But he also voiced a fundamental concern about the portrayal: “It perpetuates this myth that First Nations had similar values that the colonial culture has, and that is one of conquering other peoples and accessing their land.” It’s a concern that cuts to the heart of what Civilization has always been and – I hope – to what it could become.
No matter how many victory types are introduced, Civ is still a game about accruing more than your opponents, or reaching the finish line before them. Even the fact that the word “opponents” fits so neatly is telling: it’s history as a race to the end and as much as I love the series, that aspect is something I’ve been critical of:
“There’s always a sense with a new Civ that it might care more about the culture that you actually decide to shape rather than the points that you’re accruing, and the more flavour the developers add, the more that seems to be the case.
And I think the gap between the animated leaders and the actual abstractions that drive them is a good microcosm of that whole issue – Civ 6 has great people and wonders and districts and religions and tourism and all the rest, but all of those things are numbers and rules by which to beat your opponents. They’re wearing fancy historical costumes, but Civ actually operates on all of these abstract rules, some of which have been in place since the very first game in the series, and they’re strongly competitive rules.”
Even the meaning behind the name of the subgenre to which Civilization belongs makes it clear why Tootoosis might object to the First Nations being placed alongside the other playable civs. 4X is derived from “eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, and eXterminate”, a term coined by Alan Emich in 1993. It might not have been the game on Emich’s mind (that was Master of Orion 2), but expansion into new territories and across continents, exploitation of resources and people, and extermination of rivals are all central to Civ. The series is synonymous with the genre and, by eXtension, with those verbs.
In part, I’d argue that those verbs became the driving force of Civ and so many other strategy games because of the way they neatly slot into competitive game systems, but I think it’s also appropriate to ask whether what Tootoosis describes as the “values [of] colonial culture” are also part of the design. Strategy games often rely on conflict and conquest, either to provide objectives and impetus for players, or as the entire foundation of their being. Although there are exceptions, and grand strategy games such as Crusader Kings and Europa Universalis complicate matters, players of strategy games are usually expected to recognise that if you start small, the aim of the game is to grow.
It’s as natural as running to the right in a platformer or picking up every gun in a shooter. How different might that be if fresh voices and ideas were invited to be part of the design process?
According to CBC News, Tootoosis says that “no one from the First Nation was consulted about the project”, though Firaxis’ composer Geoff Knoor has written about working with The Poundmaker Singers for the Cree score.
“Finding performers for each of the civs in Civ VI is always a challenge. For the Cree, a few phone calls and some very helpful folks led me to Clyde Tootoosis and the Poundmaker Singers.
Yes, multiple members of this group are part of Poundmaker’s extended family! Clyde is a great, great grandson of Poundmaker’s brother, YellowMudBlanket. Some of the songs you hear in the game Poundmaker likely knew and sang.”
What Milton Tootoosis seems to be proposing, rather than expressing condemnation of Firaxis, is that a similar consultancy regarding the broader nature of the Cree Nation’s inclusion in the game would have been welcome. In the series’ current form, with that continuing reliance on the 4X template, it may not have been possible to come to an agreement about a satisfactory way to proceed. These are conversations that should be happening though, where they can, so that studios like Firaxis can avoid repeating what Tootoosis refers to as Hollywood’s “decades of portraying indigenous people in a certain way that has been very harmful.”
Representation of cultures and nations in strategy games is a complex issue. From its beginnings, Civilization has represented native villages on the map as things separate from the actual civilisations. Sometimes they’re aggressive barbarian encampments that exist only to fight and pillage, and sometimes they’re static, passive tiles that always remain within their own borders. Commonly referred to by players as “goodie huts” because of the bonuses they give to civs encountering/consuming them, these villages are described in the Civilopedia entry for Civ VI as follows:
“Tribal villages were where the unwashed, uncivilized lived. Out beyond the pale. When explorers from “civilized” places arrived in these villages, the natives often greeted them with open arms, gifts, information, awe and respect. Tribal villages were distinguished from civilized settlements by a number of factors – their faiths tended to be experiential, their government local, their economies barter-based, their laws commonsensical, their organizations cooperative (rather than competitive), their social structures straightforward, their families extended, and their culture practical. In fact, some of these tribal villages evolved into cities, where none of that primitivism survived.”
There’s a lot to unpick there, including a combination of condescension and admiration, but it’s the use of “cooperative (rather than competitive)” that is of particular interest to me. It’s a direct admission that civilisations in Civilization are competitive entities. When an indigenous population receives an ‘upgrade’ from tribal village to city, or from non-playable goodie hut to playable civ, must they become competitive? Do they become part of colonial culture, the exploiters rather than the exploited?
The most recent Civilization games have engaged with the specific ideologies and historical circumstances of various cultures much more strongly than was the case in earlier games. In both Civ V and VI there has been an emphasis on the unique qualities of playable civs, differentiating them from one another through not just special units and buildings, but alterations to the rules of the game. The unique mechanics and units are often derived from ideological concerns or personal traits of the leaders chosen to represent a civilisation.
We spoke to Civ VI’s lead designer Ed Beach after the release of the game and he acknowledged some of the difficulties involved:
“Every time you’re designing a civ, you’re taking [Civilization V’s or VI’s] simple systems and you’re saying ‘well, in order to capture the essence of either this personality or this empire we’re going to have to take all those game rules, and we’re going to have twist them, and distort them, and change them in unique ways’, four or five times, for each of the forty civilisations we have in that game…”
And new civilisations are often introduced to bolster or complicate layers of the game that aren’t working as well as intended. They have to fit the needs of those systems and rules, but in doing so they become subservient to the game’s mechanics rather than informing them. And, eventually, no matter how the numbers and rules are shuffled, twisted and distorted, that brings every nation back to the 4X objectives of colonisation and domination in one form or another.
Civilization VI has been praised for the inclusion of a much more diverse cast of leaders and it’s something that I’ve commented on myself. The diversity is often in the flavour of the game rather than in its systems though. Those animated leaders serve the mechanics that drive everything forward rather than being meaningful in and of themselves. If Firaxis want to continue the current progress toward representation of cultures as unique entities with their own ethics, philosophies and ideals, they’ll need to do more than bend the rules that have served Civ for decades; they’ll have to start breaking them and replacing them. The 4X core may suit some imperial and colonial powers, but it is clearly not fitting for all nations. Eventually, if the series is to continue with its exploration of the diversity of cultures and people, it will have to reject the centrality of exploitation and extermination entirely.
That’s a daunting task but it’s also an exciting one. Tootoosis says, “We are challenging any individuals or groups that have taken into their possession artifacts — or stories in this case — for commercial purposes and for profit without consulting our community.” Consultation with a community is a possibility for dialogue, and where there are possibilities for dialogue with leaders and representatives about the complexities of representing their ideologies, faiths and cultures, that too represents exciting opportunities. Hopefully, the diplomatic route can be taken in this instance and in others, even if the conversation may be happening a little later than would have been ideal.
05/01/2018 at 19:14 Nauallis says:
I am amused that while you acknowledge the metaphorical clothes that a civilization wears, nowhere in your article do you seem to notice that the Cree leader is literally wearing colonial-era British clothing adapted with their own markings. The implication being that the Cree only sought to be expansionist after meeting the British or French.
05/01/2018 at 19:20 Nauallis says:
Oh, there is a implied allusion to this in the portrayal sentence in the second paragraph. Oh well.
05/01/2018 at 19:33 Eldragon says:
Civilization is a game of “Conquer or be conquered”. There are victory conditions beyond just military strength. So it is perfectly possible to play without pure conquest in mind. However you will still need to have borders and defend your land, or you cease to be a nation. You can avoid wars, but you cannot avoid advancing the needs of your nation. You still need power and influence.
The 4X core may suit some imperial and colonial powers, but it is clearly not fitting for all nations.
I would argue that a group of people that eschews all “power” and “influence” cannot be considered a “nation”; but rather just a loose collective of like minded people.
And let us remember there were several nations in the Americas that would be considered “Imperial” or “Colonial” (using the loosest definition of these words) such as the Aztec or the Inca. So this is not strictly a topic about European colonialism.
The only reason imperialism does not seem fitting for the Cree in the minds of some people is because they never had the opportunity; not they were incapable of imperialism. It seems far more plausible to me that any culture that has a technological superiority to another culture; will use that to their advantage (and the determent of the other less advanced culture).
05/01/2018 at 19:54 Gormongous says:
The assumption that all human societies, given the chance, are expansionist and exploitative, and that they all adhere to the Westphalian conceptualization of “nations” and “borders,” is depressingly Eurocentric in nature, notwithstanding your vague gesturing towards the Aztecs and Inca. If you actually want to expand your knowledge of the subject beyond the “plausible” things you’ve extracted from your posterior, maybe check out J.M. Blaut’s work, especially The Colonizer’s Model of the World: Geographical Diffusionism and Eurocentric History.
05/01/2018 at 20:11 Eldragon says:
Expansion, exploitation is an established pattern throughout history; and is not exclusive to Europe. To even imply otherwise is laughable and shows zero knowledge of world history.
Your assertion that some cultures are inherently exploitative and others are not is quite simply, racist.
05/01/2018 at 20:15 zgtc says:
It’s an established pattern throughout history, but far from the established pattern.
There are a vast number of cultures who developed with relative isolation (say, a week’s travel to the nearest other group), thus not necessitating defense or strict borders. Trade agreements, cultural exchange, and so forth were integral to their cultural development, but there was never any sort of animosity with other groups.
05/01/2018 at 20:26 Eldragon says:
Absolutely. Two cultures (A and B) can exist side by side without conflict. What happens with a third culture (C) comes along with exploitation in mind? A and B need to either defend themselves, or be conquered.
Civ games could try something interesting with letting the player continue to play as an “occupied” culture, and that could be fun; but I don’t think that’s what the author’s original objections had in mind.
05/01/2018 at 22:27 Dissent21 says:
Yes, but a single, isolated culture operating independently while communicating and exchanging long distance with another single, isolated culture is basically a completely different game from Civilization. It’s more like citybuilder game with some exchange mechanics.
And while those societies certainly exist throughout history, they are well and truly minorities in their behavior, with the vast overwhelming majority of cultures existing in a competitive framework that involved competition over limited resources with neighbors. A society without any sign of weaponry, warfare, or conflict is a rare one.
06/01/2018 at 00:21 GepardenK says:
No it is the established pattern. Not necessarily due to nefarious reasons but simply as a mechanical fact. The only way for a thing to be here today (culture, people, trade practice, whatever) is if it successfully perpetuated in the past. Or to put it another way: things that are here today are here because they did things that made them be here instead of something else.
Even a people completely isolated from other people will act in this manner towards themselves (internal “competition” of culture, power, traditions, genes, etc) and towards nature around them. So by a simple matter of being here we know they have acted in a manner that made sure they are here instead of some other version of the forest without them that could have been. And this rule of course extends to all of humanity and all of life, the universe and everything.
06/01/2018 at 04:00 Razgovory says:
No, this the established pattern. The Cree did not just emerge from the Earth one day and subsist on sunshine. They came from somewhere. Ultimately most Amerinds (though not all!) are descended from people who expanded into North America about 15,000 years ago. They did so exploiting the native megafauna. They exploited to such a degree that most of these animals became extinct (just as their cousins in Eurasia had done). Now this particular expansion was not done at the expense of any other human (at least none that we know of), but it was certainly an expansion.
The Cree language is part of the Algonquin family, which is only a few thousand years old. This group located over a significant portion of North America, which tells us that these the speakers of these languages expanded from one place to many. For the agriculturalists this could mean conquest; bands of warriors dominating a farming people and changing their language (this is pretty typical, it happened in Britain many times). For hunter-gathers it this tends to mean replacement. The Cree either drove out or destroyed whatever people lived in that area prior to the coming of the Cree. This is a story that has happened thousands of times in North America and elsewhere in the world.
It is extremely rare to find a extant people that did not conquer or replace another people. Mostly these people live on islands like Hawaii or Iceland.
05/01/2018 at 21:53 ElVaquero says:
You are a deeply silly individual
05/01/2018 at 20:11 tigerfort says:
I just logged in to say pretty much exactly what Gormongous says here. So: yeah, this.
05/01/2018 at 20:53 Rictor says:
Wait wait wait. Expansionist, aggressive civilizations are not unique to Europe. The Bronze Age empires of Mesopotamia fit that model perfectly: the Assyrians, Egyptians, Babylonians etc. As do the various civilizations in China, Japan and Korea over the years. In the Americas, too, the Mexica empire (Aztecs) were quite warlike and conquered their neighbors in the Valley of Mexico. The same can be said for various empires in Indian subcontinent and Middle East (especially after 632).
I mean, you can’t even make the case that only settled societies fit that model. Plenty of nomadic tribes (or larger confederations) embodied the 4X verbs of exploration, expansion. exploitation and extermination. The Scythians, Huns, Mongols and Turks in Central Asia are among the most expansionist in history. The Iroquois Confederacy was warring with its neighbors hundreds of years prior to contact with Europeans.
For better or worse, the model of civilizations competing via war, trade, technology and cultural imperialism transcends any one religion, ethnicity and region of the Earth. I’m not saying there are NO exceptions, but it is definitely the norm.
05/01/2018 at 21:18 Ergates_Antius says:
Perhaps you could give some examples of civilisations from history that didn’t fit the model.
06/01/2018 at 03:52 Hedgeclipper says:
Pre-Muslim India (which itself encompasses several civilisations) – the general mode for an aspiring leader was to take an army and force extract the submission of the other sub continental powers but this didn’t generally seem to have extended to conquest.
Long periods of Chinese history – the early dynasties were violent expansionists but later dynasties generally preferred peaceful relationships and symbolic submission.
Japanese isolationism.
Ancient Egypt for the most part – the fought wars with other middle eastern powers but generally didn’t expand much beyond the Nile and when they did only established a limited and ultimately impermanent presence.
Phoenicians – trading colonies all over the place but don’t generally seem to have been much interested in conquest – even daughter colonies like Carthage didn’t generally go for ‘Civ’ style expansion preferring colonies and client arrangements.
Greeks – generally went for independent city states in periods of intensified warfare you might see leagues of allied cities and garrisons in conquered hostile cities but again this wasn’t a ‘civ’ style conquest where the captured city was integrated into the home state – the Romans were pretty exceptional in Europe for their willingness to integrate others and make them citizens. Even they generally worked in client relationships leaving local polities to manage much of their own affairs up to and including engaging in warfare that didn’t involve Rome or other allies.
I could go on and they’re just examples that were not geographically isolated.
Civ has a number of conceptual problems they’ve never really addressed including the modernist deterministic view of development and the retrofitting of Westphalian nation state concepts that don’t even work well for Europe prior to the 15th C. let alone the rest of the world. I like it well enough as a game but I defiantly get why the Cree might not be thrilled by the way the mechanics of the game shape everyone as neat little urban imperial states.
06/01/2018 at 04:00 dsch says:
This is the problem with not just Civ but other historical simulation games like Europa Universalis too. The mechanics all reflect certain notions of territoriality and control. All processes in these games are fitted into quantifiable systems, with the mechanic of accumulating a numerical value of “culture” in order to provide numerical upgrades to other systems (typically production and military) an especially laughable incongruity. Of course this is less a fault of game design than a reflection of the modern western world, which, to paraphrase, gets the games it deserves.
06/01/2018 at 02:53 SaintAn says:
Aztecs invaded Europe and the middle east around the 1350’s nearly conquering everything. It’s not just Europe, Asia, and Africa, it’s all humans that thirst for war and are greedy.
06/01/2018 at 03:29 John Vakmos says:
Too much CK2 for you.
05/01/2018 at 19:37 Jahandar says:
These are all fantastic ideas and I would love to play the game that arose from them. However I don’t know that it would still be a civ game.
05/01/2018 at 20:56 Mycenaeus says:
I was about to say this. And I think the Endless Legend/Endless Space games do find the perfect solution. They provide a narrative for each civ with choices to be made by the player throughout the course of the narrative that provide unique new tech trees or buildings or achievements.
This basically allows the player to not pay attention to the #’s, or at least only pay attention to the #’s insofar as it relates to the narrative you are trying to shape for your people, which may be peaceful, inclusive, imperial, etc. Seeing your own personal narrative through to completion is satisfying, and provides an “ending” that may have nothing to do with owning this much land or having this much science, culture, etc.
But it’s easy to create narratives for civilizations you have made up. It gets a whole lot trickier for them to do it with historical civs. Which is why Beyond Earth was such a missed opportunity. It was civ in space with bland factions. By giving the factions a healthy dose of flavor and narrative the game would have been more on par with Alpha Cetauri, which is a game you could get lost in without the #’s due to it’s heavy reliance on faction flavor.
06/01/2018 at 03:18 KidWithKnife says:
I was thinking exactly this; these are some great ideas, but expecting a Civ game to be about something other than conquest and domination of one sort or other is a bit like expecting an Unreal Tournament game about something other than shooting other people.
That does lead me to a question though; provided that fundamentally changing the nature of the Civilization games is not a realistic possibility, which would be the more ethical choice? To depict cultures such as the Cree in a way that does not represent them accurately, or to exclude them and only use cultures whose values and histories can be fit into the framework of a Civ game? I’m not sure there’s really a great answer, but I am curious as to what someone in a better position to answer it has to say on the subject.
05/01/2018 at 19:38 Flavour Beans says:
I am glad to see that RPS took a closer look at this. The articles I was seeing last night were more along the lines of “Cree Leader Hates This Game!”, which were largely sparking all the wrong discussions in the comments sections. This both represents what was actually said a lot better, and starts to tease out a lot of the nuances involved here without being condemning or dismissive.
05/01/2018 at 22:12 Phasma Felis says:
This, absolutely. It’s a shame how social justice issues so often devolve into black-and-white, and we wind up shaming people who try to do better and don’t quite get it right, more than we do people who stick to business-as-usual. No wonder so many don’t want to even try. There needs to be a middle ground.
05/01/2018 at 22:34 MrUnimport says:
I am also extremely relieved to see a discussion on a tricky subject like this not devolve instantly into name-calling.
05/01/2018 at 19:47 dahools says:
Conveniently it is part of the humble monthly bundle as an early unlock now too. So have your Cree and eat it all for $12. I got Jan Feb mar for £25, so far great return. ;)
*Cree probably not in the base game but I needed a pun. Enjoy ;)
05/01/2018 at 19:49 Arctem says:
A few years ago Errant Signal/Campster made a really good video that covers similar ground to this article: link to youtube.com
05/01/2018 at 19:50 Rogerio Martins says:
I think a game with the gameplay, not the setting, of Crusader Kings II would better fit the gameplay style of his description of Cree culture.
Although he has a point, CIV is a series with well defined win conditions for all civilizations. It’s a game after all and it’s not afraid of being quirky, like having Gandhi throwing bombs left and right.
Games like Crusader Kings or hell even, King of Dragon Pass provides a more ‘personal’ approach to nations.
05/01/2018 at 20:23 zgtc says:
Unless I’m misreading the various articles, and the Cree sought out inclusion in the Civ series, it feels like his response primarily boils down to “we’re flattered that you wanted to include our history, but… why?”
I can see how it would feel odd for someone to seek out an understanding of your culture’s stories, personalities, music, etc., only to slot a bland genericized version of it alongside a bunch of other bland genericized pseudocultures.
05/01/2018 at 21:17 Rogerio Martins says:
Well, this is the thing with CIV games, all of the depth of Nations are skin deep. Unfortunately I’m not sure they can accommodate to treat the Cree differently from all the other faux nations of the series.
I mean, War Boss Gandhi is a thing.
05/01/2018 at 20:21 Zorgulon says:
This is an interesting article. I agree that I wish the Civilization series, or a rival, would be more willing to break with the series’ rigid lines and create a more fluid way of building cultures that would better fit the variety of different civilisations through history.
However, I think there’s a little rose-tinting to the idea that First Nations didn’t partake in “conflict and conquest” prior to the arrival of the colonisers. It’s true, though, that not all cultures are expansionist or settled, and these are ideas I wish the series would explore.
05/01/2018 at 20:23 2late2die says:
“It perpetuates this myth that First Nations had similar values that the colonial culture has, and that is one of conquering other peoples and accessing their land.”
This shows a fundamental lack of understanding about how the game works.
If you look at the special abilities and units of the Cree they are all non-aggressive. A trade bonus, a diplomacy bonus, and a stronger recon unit. That’s how civ6 reflects the “personality” of a given civilization – the aggressive civs have unique attack units and bonuses that in some ways help their military strength, bolster their aggressive abilities and so on. Clearly the developers of civ wanted the Cree civ to reflect the history of the Cree people within the framework of their game.
Beyond that, it’s up to the player to decide whether they want to follow the diplomatic/peaceful route to be more representative of Cree’s history, or if they decide to just nuke the entire continent – it’s a player’s choice, and that’s what makes it a game.
Look, we can talk about expanding the various tools that are present in the game, but civ already has plenty of non-aggressive paths to take, and yes, they’re all ultimately boil down to just numbers that you want to be higher than the other guy’s numbers, but that’s because it’s an abstraction, it’s a freaking game. At the end of the day it will always boil down to numbers. No matter how sophisticated it gets, until you’re playing a real artificial intelligence that has evolved beyond its code – you will always be dealing with numbers.
05/01/2018 at 23:53 Helixagon says:
This was also my take. It seems wholly silly to me that anyone is expecting the videogame, Civilization, to become more than it is. Decisions are made in order to make a fun -game-. Civ is not a simulation, it’s an abstraction in order to put in front of the player a set of challenges. Its job is to provide entertainment, not real-world accuracy.
05/01/2018 at 20:24 Lefarbe says:
This is kind of silly. If these complaints result in more asynchronous civilizations like Amplitude’s Endless games, great. But to be honest reading the guy’s complaints it sounds like he wants a more/completely historically accurate game, something more like Europa Universalis where there are clear differences in “strength” and land mass of civilizations. And that’s not Civ, nor should it be.
From looking at the implementation of the Cree in Civ 6, it looks like they did a decent job carrying over the broad strokes of the culture. I’m not exactly sure what the culture bombing trade route is entirely about, and I suspect that particularity is the cause of his “claiming land” criticism, if he isn’t complaining about Civ’s mechanics as a whole.
06/01/2018 at 00:38 amos2000 says:
I don’t think he would like Europa Universalis much. His nation is described as “primitive” until they have met Europeans, cannot build boats until they have been generously taught feudalism by us, and half of the world is simply “empty” – oh apart from the natives we are encouraged to massacre.
05/01/2018 at 20:32 Ghostwise says:
I’d comment, but I already ran to the hills.
05/01/2018 at 21:44 hijuisuis says:
Bam-badda-pish Bam-badda-pish
Run for your lives.
05/01/2018 at 21:52 toshiro says:
It is articles like this that makes me come to this site. That goes beyond the mere game and dissect it on a deeper level. And usually reading the comments is a continuation of that rather than an trip down the abyss. As you were.
05/01/2018 at 22:55 Nevard says:
I feel like general quality of comments has dropped recently, as in there seems to be general hostility towards issue-based articles like this one quite often, though I don’t know what the cause would be.
Fortunately it doesn’t seem to have happened on this page yet, and maybe it was just always there and I hadn’t noticed.
06/01/2018 at 00:12 MrUnimport says:
I think people are just inherently antsy about issue-based articles because they tend to be divisive and attack people’s identities in one way or another. Difficult issues need to be handled delicately.
05/01/2018 at 22:04 bambusek says:
It was always possible to win without any real conquest. True, it was harder and harder as difficulty goes up, but well, no one ever promised every path to victory will be equally easy.
But complaints like this one is why I hate game industry became so big and drew attention. Now it is “you are screwed no matter what”. Firaxis went with diversity – they take the heat. If they had played safe, with mostly European factions + USA + major Asian civs (Japan, China, India), they would have taken the heat for lack of diversity.
05/01/2018 at 22:26 Lefarbe says:
It goes beyond diversity and whether it is bad or complicated.
Someone from one of the supposedly “safe” nations could easily say, “Why does England have a good navy, that’s so stereotypical” Or question why the USA gets a mall or the Japanese get an electronics factory or some other supposedly defining trait that isn’t represented in the game.
05/01/2018 at 22:51 April March says:
If you consider being the target of thoughtful analysis to be the same as being screwed, then yeah, you are screwed no matter what.
05/01/2018 at 22:40 nottorp says:
Why are they taking a 4X game as a political statement?
TBH Firaxis’ emphasis on having a million leaders with unique traits has become boring. For one it’s becoming very hard to keep track of everyone. Two, they’re mostly using them to nickel-and-dime players.
I’d rather have, I don’t know, a patch or large DLC that would fix religion and make Civ 6 non boring again…
05/01/2018 at 22:49 April March says:
An interesting complaint. Games like Civ and SimCity are very deeply soaked in the Western outlook of taking the unspoiled land and turning it into civilization, otherwise it’s useless. Many people are saying that aggression isn’t the only way to win and you need only defend your borders, but (unless Civ VI changed dramatically from V, which is the last one I actually played) everything in Civ is aggression. Culture, diplomacy and science are just tools that help you be aggressive in different fields, with the stated goal of complete domination through one means or another.
What is interesting is that many 4X games and suffer complaints from boring endgames, since you’re eventually just filling up buckets to get your perfect aggressive game ending. I think that the solution to these problems is entwined. I probably should play Endless Legend to see why it was the only game mentioned in this comments section that seems to do something different (I played Endless Space during a free weekend and was not particularly impressed).
05/01/2018 at 22:53 ohminus says:
“4X is derived from “eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, and eXterminate”, a term coined by Alan Emich in 1993. It might not have been the game on Emich’s mind (that was Master of Orion 2), but expansion into new territories and across continents, exploitation of resources and people, and extermination of rivals are all central to Civ. ”
Funny, given that the “canon” victory in MOO2 is not defeating the other civilizations but rather the Antarans which have been harassing all the people of the galaxy.
And I never played Civ for domination, either. You don’t need to “exterminate” if you can raise the exploration game to a whole new level – through the space victory.
I think a lot of the issues people have with these games is projections of their own playstyle onto others.
05/01/2018 at 23:53 Viral Frog says:
“And I never played Civ for domination, either. You don’t need to “exterminate” if you can raise the exploration game to a whole new level – through the space victory.”
Oddly enough, I always play for domination and end up winning with any other victory condition. I think I’ve only won by exterminating all other Civs once.
05/01/2018 at 22:54 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Ok credit where credit is due: excellent article with a nuanced take on what is a very interesting subject. I think Milton Tootoosis makes a very good point looking to collaborate on making better, more representative games (that want to be representative). Nice!
05/01/2018 at 23:02 Carlos Danger says:
The complaint really just underlines the point that they really don’t belong in the game.
05/01/2018 at 23:17 Dachannien says:
Come on. Shaka Zulu has been a fucking arsehole since Civ I. It’s too late to start calling the series racist now.
05/01/2018 at 23:36 Gus the Crocodile says:
Thanks for this one Adam.
RPS commenters too. I made the perhaps-silly decision yesterday to spend any time at all in the PC Gamer comments section for their (entirely straightforward and reasonable, to be clear) writeup on this, and while flipping back over here doesn’t magically mean all comments I agree with, the sudden disappearance of aggressive, opportunistic condemnation of First Nations folk sure is nice.
05/01/2018 at 23:43 BenAttenborough says:
It’s interesting how attitudes are shifting. The games namesake on TV is Civilisation by Kenneth Clarke, a landmark documentary charting the rise of “civilisation” from an unquestioning western point of view.
The BBC is now remaking this series, but it will now be called Civilisations. Rather than one presenter the show now has three, representing different ethnic and gender groups: link to bbc.co.uk
05/01/2018 at 23:46 biggergun says:
There are 4x games that actually do that. Distant Worlds offered unique win conditions that often had nothing to do with expansion (hunting space monsters, for example). Paradox games essentially have no win conditions, etc.
Civ always reminded me of a boardgame, in a bad way. In a digital game, such narrow ruleset seems needlessly constricting (not to mention boring).
And while personally I agree that human existence is essentially a struggle for domination, life of a real polity is much broader than inventing tanks and moping up all your neighbours one by one starting from the weakest.
06/01/2018 at 01:29 Will Jennings-Hess says:
I appreciated the article. I’m sure closer conversation and collaboration between Firaxis and the Cree would have made a richer game, and just have been the right thing to do.
*And* the article seems to imply that Cree history doesn’t include the 4 Xs – that they have no history of expansion or exploitation or extermination, and so they’re out of place in a game that tells those stories. That’s not true. In the 17th and 18th centuries, and the first part of the 19th, the Cree took lots and lots of land from the Assiniboine, the Haaninin, the Dakota, the Blackfoot, the Dene, and many others, expanding possibly a thousand miles west, occupying a territory larger than any other North American people at the time and exploiting it to become significantly wealthier and more powerful than their neighbors. The expansion worked somewhat differently from colonialism and imperialism, sure, since the Cree didn’t have one central authority at that time, but not so much differently in its methods or effects that it doesn’t make sense to me to model them with similar game mechanics.
This is complicated – how First Nations history is told has bearing on the land and life available to Indigenous people today – but the stereotype of a blissful people free of European diseases of conquest and conflict is just as reductive and false as the one of constantly warring noble savages.
06/01/2018 at 03:25 Artyparis says:
I like sandbox game where I write my story without ig mechanics telling me I win, I m good, etc…
I d like to find a “4x ish” game offering this kind of gameplay. Even in multi.
I m not king of the hill but I got damn nice cities, super health system or Zen citizens.
When I play Dwarf Fotress I don’t aim for circus. I… Just play.
Playing multi means you need a winner according to game mechanics ? You conquer Europe,ok. I do business. At the end we got nice stories, its fine.I don’t need Firaxis to tell me I’m the winner, I just got my own goals and write my fate.