The truck of nightmares

I want you to do three things before you watch the below. First, I want you to reassure anyone else in your household or workplace that they are perfectly safe, no matter what they might hear. Then I want you to turn your volume up very loud indeed. Finally, I want you to imagine yourself not as the driver of the truck you will see, but as the driver of the small, cream-coloured car in front of it.
A lonely freeway, late at night. No sound but the thrum of your engine. And then.
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU…
This is the traumatic result of an audio mod for American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2, which replaces the default horn sound with the otherworldly horror-honk of the aliens from Speilberg’s War Of The Worlds adaptation.
I have little-to-no interest in that movie, by-the-by. What I am very interested in is becoming the trucker of nightmares, terrifying the life out of innocent motorists as I howl along the night roads. Imagine experiencing this in real life. Hell, imagine experiencing this without warning in an ATS/ETS2 multiplayer mod (which, sadly, do not support it as yet).
If you want to use it yourself, it’s the work of wisco01 and can be added to ATS via the Steam Workshop here, or here for the ETS2 version. Note that you’ll have to activate it in Mod Manager when you fire up the game too.
For the record, I clicked through to it hoping from the name that it would make my horn play the unforgettable ULLA sound from Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds.
I live in hope.
05/01/2018 at 10:59 rustybroomhandle says:
The chances of people peeing in cars was a million to one they said.
05/01/2018 at 11:27 zinzan says:
Groan!!!
– Good groan btw :) –
05/01/2018 at 11:43 jj2112 says:
Aaaaaaa aaaaaaaaa………..
05/01/2018 at 11:28 zinzan says:
Thank you for the warning – it might be an idea to warn people about watching this at work!!!
Some quick thinking was required – No thanks required.
05/01/2018 at 11:39 Skiv says:
URAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUOOOO
05/01/2018 at 11:54 ukpanik says:
For the record, for the record.
05/01/2018 at 12:01 Megatron says:
Those honks from the Tripods (and the ‘pods themselves) were just about the only thing I actually enjoyed in that terrible movie. I live for the day when Tom Cruise stops making films in my chosen genre.
05/01/2018 at 12:46 Neutrino says:
Oblivion and Edge of Tomorrow are damn good sci fi.
05/01/2018 at 12:50 jj2112 says:
Edge of Tomorrow yes, I found Oblivion predictable and boring. Minority Report was great too and it had Cruise in it.
05/01/2018 at 12:56 Kefren says:
Serendipity – I wrote about alien invasion stories only this morning, including War of the Worlds and Jeff Wayne’s musical version (with the Oooo-laaaaa!s) :-)
link to karldrinkwater.uk
05/01/2018 at 14:35 tanith says:
“For the record, I clicked through to it hoping from the name that it would make my horn play the unforgettable ULLA sound from Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds.”
After reading the first few paragraphs I was hoping that, too. However, I was only mildly disappointed when I found out this isn’t the case.
05/01/2018 at 15:23 SminkyBazzA says:
I drive a very small car and have always wanted to fit something akin to a oil tanker’s fog horn, for a similar effect.